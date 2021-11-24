Israeli court rejects Gaza man's appeal in deadly strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal from a Palestinian man who was seeking an apology from Israel over a 2009 tank strike that killed three of his daughters and a niece in the Gaza Strip.

The ruling dashed the hopes of Izzeldin Abuelaish, who has been on a 13-year campaign to seek justice for what he says was a terrible mistake by the Israeli military.

In its decision, the court upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of the military. The Israeli government has argued that the military is not liable for wartime actions.

“Our hearts go out to the appellant,” the Supreme Court justices wrote in their ruling Wednesday. However, they said there was “no answer and remedy within the scope of the proceedings before us.”