Israeli defense minister: Iran training affiliated militias on drone attacks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yonat Friling
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz accused Iran of providing drones (UAVs) to foreign militias in the Middle East.

According to the ministry, this is a new disclosure, that Iran is using its Kashan airbase, about 100 miles from the city of Isfahan, to train Iran-affiliated militias.

"The Kashan base is used to train terrorists from Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon," Gantz said at the annual International Institute for Counter-Terrorism Conference at Reichman University. "These terrorists are trained to employ UAVs produced by Iran. This base is a key point from which Iranian aerial terrorism is exported to the region."

His office provided what it said is a satellite image showing UAVs on the runways at Kashan.

"One of the most significant tools that Iran has developed is its unmanned aerial vehicle system," Gantz said. "It's an accurate, deadly system that can cross thousands of kilometers. The Iranians produce and export them to their proxies." Gantz said Iran had attempted to transfer the know-how needed for UAV production to Gaza.

IRANIAN DRONES LOADED WITH BOMBS ATTACK IRAQ AIRPORT ON 9/11 ANNIVERSARY

An Iranian-produced drone recently attacked the tanker Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product vessel managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime near the Gulf of Oman. Two crew members were killed, a Briton and a Romanian.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing throughout the region," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

The minister also called for a joint international campaign against Iran. "The efforts against Iran, as well as against Afghanistan and other countries, are not just interests for the Middle East or the West. Proxies can be set up anywhere in the world," he said. "This is the time for all the world's powers, including Russia and China, to join the campaign to maintain global stability."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Hague's war crimes trials for Yugoslavia wind down

    Appeals filed this week by two former Serbian State Security officials convicted of aiding and abetting war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina will mark the final stage of 18 years of international efforts to adjudicate crimes committed during the breakup of Yugoslavia.Why it matters: "The closure and ending of trials signifies an end of an era — one that was a turning point for international law and goes far beyond the former Yugoslavia," Iva Vukušić, a historian and genocide scholar at Utrecht U

  • Northern Idaho's anti-government streak hampers COVID fight

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho has a long and deep streak of anti-government activism that has confounded attempts to battle a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelming hospitals in the deeply conservative region. A deadly 1992 standoff with federal agents near the Canadian border helped spark an expansion of radical right-wing groups across the country and the area was for a long time the home of the Aryan Nations, whose leader envisioned a “White Homeland” in the county that is now among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals in northern Idaho are so packed with COVID-19 patients that authorities announced last week that facilities would be allowed to ration health care.

  • Syria city back to a kind of normalcy after cease-fire

    The badly damaged old section of the southern Syrian city of Daraa, which until recently was held by opposition gunmen, appeared to slowly return to some sense of normalcy Sunday. The capture of Daraa al-Balad marked another victory for President Bashar Assad, whose forces now control much of the country 10 years after Syria's civil war began. A Russian-negotiated cease-fire deal went into effect last week to end a government siege and intense fighting in Daraa city with rebel fighters holed up in Daraa al-Balad.

  • The Latest: Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan

    The Middle Eastern State of Qatar, which has played an outsized role in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s sweep to power on Aug. 15, has sent a delegation to Kabul. It is the highest diplomatic level delegation to visit the Afghan capital since the Taliban announced their interim Cabinet. Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted Sunday about the high-level delegation, saying it included Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdur Rahman Al-Thani, the deputy prime minister who is also Qatar’s foreign minister.

  • Ida deals new blow to Louisiana schools struggling to reopen

    Tara Williams’ three little boys run shirtless, because most of their clothes were swept away, and they stack milk crates beneath a blazing sun because their toys are all gone too. A Ford Fusion is the family's home now, and as if Hurricane Ida didn’t take enough, it has also put the boys’ education on hold. “They’re ready to get inside, go to school, get some air conditioning,” said 32-year-old Williams, who has twin 5-year-olds and a 7-year-old and is more pessimistic than officials about when they might be back in class.

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Patton Oswalt Roasts Ted Cruz on Twitter After Senator Jabs at His Comedy Career: 'Well, That Was Fun'

    "Okay Ted, here we go...." the comedian wrote before launching into a thread directed at the Texas lawmaker's controversies

  • Several of Donald Trump's vivid memories of 9/11 lack evidence and don't hold up to scrutiny

    A psychiatrist coined the term "9/11 sign" to refer to those who lied about the event to garner sympathy.

  • The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

    The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. "They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.

  • Donald Trump spoke at a 9/11 'Moonies' conference organized by the widow of Reverend Sun Myung Moon, praising the controversial Unification Church

    The Unification Church, whose followers are often called 'Moonies,' has attracted criticism for its cult-like behavior.

  • Missouri GOP lawmaker suggests Lincoln Memorial should come down after Robert E. Lee statue is removed in Richmond

    "If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let's at least be fair and balanced about it," this Missouri Republican said.

  • A secretive Pentagon program that started on Trump's last day in office just ended. The mystery has not.

    WASHINGTON - A Pentagon program that delegated management of a huge swath of the internet to a Florida company in January - just minutes before President Donald Trump left office - has ended as mysteriously as it began, with the Defense Department this week retaking control of 175 million IP addresses. The program had drawn scrutiny because of its unusual timing, starting amid a politically charged changeover of federal power, and because of its enormous scale. At its peak, the company, Global R

  • Video captures Rudy Giuliani's rambling speech at a 9/11 dinner in which he impersonated Queen Elizabeth II

    Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani's annual 9/11 dinner at a Manhattan restaurant was attended by Steve Bannon and other Trump loyalists.

  • U.S. pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

    Prince Sultan Air Base, some 70 miles southeast of Riyadh, has hosted several thousand U.S. troops since a 2019 missile-and-drone attack on the heart of the kingdom’s oil production.

  • China, Vietnam should avoid magnifying S. China Sea disputes - China's Wang Yi

    HANOI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China and Vietnam should refrain from unilateral actions regarding the South China Sea that could complicate the situation and magnify disputes, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told a Vietnamese official, China's foreign ministry said. State Councillor Wang was speaking with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh during a visit to Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Wang's visit to Vietnam, part of his week-long Southeast Asian tour, came about two weeks after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to the region.

  • House Ways and Means Committee Approves Medicare Expansion

    The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Friday to advance a measure expanding Medicare coverage to include vision, hearing and dental care. Under the plan, vision benefits would begin in 2022 and hearing would be added in 2023 while dental coverage would start in 2028. The 24-19 vote to send the measure to the House Budget Committee fell almost entirely along party lines, with Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) joining Republicans in voting against it. Murphy, a leader of the fiscally conservative

  • Donald Trump's Chicago property tax was slashed by 30% because retail space in the city's Trump Tower was mostly empty, a report says

    Trump got a 30% cut on his taxes for Trump Tower Chicago because the building's commercial space was mostly empty, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

  • Republicans once called government the problem – now they want to run your life

    Ronald Reagan would not recognise a party that wants to intrude the power of the state everywhere, making a mockery of values it once espoused Ronald Reagan once said: ‘Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.’ Today’s Republicans are practicing the opposite. Photograph: Dennis Cook/AP I’m old enough to remember when the Republican party stood for limited government and Ronald Reagan thundered “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the prob

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Even the ‘Loose Change’ 9/11 Truthers Think MAGA Conspiracies Are Nuts

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyKorey Rowe was climbing into the car to report for Army basic training when his best friend stopped him. “He was kind of like, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’” Rowe recalled. “I was like, ‘Don’t worry, man. There's not going to be a war.’”It was late August 2001. By the end of the year, Rowe was in Afghanistan. Later, he was deployed to Iraq.“As I traveled from the southern border through Iraq, watching innocent people die who had nothing to do with