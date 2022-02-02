Israeli defense minister kicks off visit to Bahrain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Benny Gantz
    Israeli general and politician

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister on Wednesday began a trip to Bahrain, the first official visit by an Israeli defense chief since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2020.

The two-day visit by Benny Gantz is scheduled to include meetings with top Bahrain defense officials and Bahraini leaders, the Israeli Defense Ministry said. There was no immediate confirmation of the visit from Bahrain, which like Israel, has great animosity toward Iran.

Gantz's office said he was joined on the trip by a number of top Israeli security officials, including the commander of Israel's navy. Bahrain is also the strategically located home port for the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

Bahrain was among four Arab countries that joined the “Abraham Accords,” a series of diplomatic pacts with Israel brokered by the Trump administration.

For years, Israel and Bahrain maintained clandestine security ties, rooted in their concerns about Iran. Since the agreement, the countries have opened embassies, signed a series of agreements and established direct flights and business ties.

Bahrain’s population is majority Shiite, and the country has been ruled since 1783 by the Sunni Al Khalifa family. Since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, Bahrain’s rulers have accused Tehran of arming militants and fomenting dissent on the island, something Iran denies.

Normalization with Israel remains a contentious issue for Bahrain’s Shiite majority, which long has accused the country’s Sunni Muslim rulers of treating them like second-class citizens.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. sees path for nuclear deal with Iran "if decisions are made quickly"

    The Biden administration sees a path to a deal in the Vienna nuclear talks, but Iran must make “tough political decisions now” or face an escalating crisis, a senior State Department official told reporters Monday.Why it matters: The comments are another sign that the Biden administration is somewhat optimistic as nuclear negotiations in Vienna get closer to a decision point. Last week, White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk said the U.S. and Iran are “in the ballpark” of a possible de

  • Time for political decisions as Iran talks enter 'final stretch' -U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Indirect talks between the United States and Iran on returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement are entering the "final stretch," with all sides having to make tough political decisions, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Monday. The latest talks in Vienna were "among the most intensive that we had to date" on returning to the deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which former President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018, the official said.

  • AT&T, Discovery Stocks Fall 5% on News That WarnerMedia Deal Will Be a Spinoff

    As opposed to a split

  • Putin breaks his silence on Ukraine standoff but keeps the West guessing

    Russian President Vladimir Putin broke his monthlong public silence on the standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine — but still left the world guessing.

  • UN extends Libya mission after US-Russia dispute over envoy

    The U.N. Security Council voted Monday to extend its political mission in Libya for just three months after a dispute between the West and Russia over the appointment of a new top U.N. envoy for the North African country, which is trying to form a united government after 10 years of turmoil. A vote last week on a U.S.-backed, British-drafted resolution to extend the U.N. mission until Sept. 15 had been postponed at the last minute after Russia objected and circulated its own draft resolution calling for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a new special representative in a month. The resolution adopted unanimously Monday extends the mission until April 30 while maintaining it old mandate, making no reference to the Libyan government’s failure to hold scheduled elections on Dec. 24 or current efforts to push ahead with plans to appoint a new transitional government.

  • Iranian female skier cuts icy path to Beijing Olympics

    Iranian Atefeh Ahmadi learned to ski not long after she could walk, but the path to the Winter Olympics has not been an entirely smooth run for the 21-year-old.

  • When do the Winter Olympics 2022 start? TV schedule, opening ceremony and more

    Everything you need to know ahead of the opening ceremony

  • Orthodox rabbis slam Amnesty International report on 'apartheid' Israel as 'antisemitic'

    On Tuesday, Amnesty International released a report concluding that the state of Israel has “perpetrated the international wrong of apartheid” against Palestinians.

  • Are military takeovers on the rise in Africa?

    There's been a series of coups in Africa recently, but the longer-term trend for military takeovers has been downwards.

  • UAE welcomes Somali apology for seized cash, easing dispute

    The United Arab Emirates late Tuesday welcomed the prime minister of Somalia's public apology for a Somali operation in 2018 that resulted in the seizure of Emirati aircraft and $9.6 million in cash, wrecking relations between the two nations. The Emirati foreign ministry thanked Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble for his “initiative” to settle the dispute, which prompted the UAE to end a military training mission in Somalia that had helped the conflict-ravaged nation rebuild after decades of chaos. “The UAE continues its steps towards restoring bridges and reconnecting with various countries in its quest to enhance regional stability.”

  • Amnesty accuses Israel of being an ‘apartheid’ state

    Israel calls the claims ‘lies, inconsistencies, and unfounded assertions’

  • Zambian soldier hailed for helping deliver baby in maize field

    He helped deliver the baby in a maize field because there wasn't time to get to hospital.

  • The ascent of MBS: How Saudi Arabia will pass power to its crown prince when his ailing father dies

    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to be Saudi Arabia's youngest-ever king, meaning he will likely rule the kingdom for decades.

  • Victim tells Providence police he was shot in head by masked men in car

    A man was followed and shot in the head after he exchanged words with four masked men in a car Tuesday, according to a report to the Providence police

  • Israeli PM to speed up rollout of lasers for missile defense

    Israel’s prime minister on Tuesday acknowledged that its Iron Dome defense system is too expensive and the country is speeding the rollout of laser technology to help protect it from rocket attacks. Naftali Bennett told a security conference that the new generation of technology -- a “laser wall” -- will be unveiled within a year in southern Israel. The lasers are designed to complement Israel’s multilayered defenses — which include the Iron Dome and other systems capable of intercepting long and medium-range missiles and drones.

  • I-5 express lane ramp closed due to wire theft

    WSDOT said there was a significant amount of wire theft that has closed I-5 express lane entrances/exit ramp.

  • Anti-vaccine protesters say they will block Ottawa for as long as necessary

    Truck drivers who have been blockading downtown Ottawa for six days on Wednesday said they had no intention of leaving the Canadian capital until the government scrapped COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Despite increasing complaints from residents about noise, pollution and aggressive behavior from some truckers, Ottawa police have declined to end the protest, citing the risk of aggravating tensions. The demonstration began as a move to force the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to drop a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.

  • Key Senate Dem considering a scale-back of the Child Tax Credit to please Manchin

    One Senate Democrat — desperate to revive a cornerstone of President Biden's progressive agenda — is open to scaling back eligibility for the child tax credit to lure support from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Axios has learned.Why it matters: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) has been at the center of negotiations to revive the CTC, which expired Dec. 31. His openness to a concession signals to Manchin he's serious about coming to a compromise.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insi

  • Lebanon's taxi, bus and van drivers block roads in protest

    Scores of Lebanon's taxi, bus and truck drivers started a three-day strike on Wednesday, blocking roads and demanding the government address surging prices and a broader economic crisis. It was the second time in three weeks unions held strike action, forcing schools, universities, and many shops to close. With public transport virtually nonexistent in Lebanon, many rely on such shared taxis, buses or minivans for their daily commute and travel.

  • Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

    The jackpot was an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $13.7 million.