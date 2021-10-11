In the Israeli desert, astronauts simulate "life on Mars"

Equipped with space suits, astronauts advance with heavy steps towards a Martian station erected in a crater in Israel. Their objective: to simulate the conditions of life on Mars and to carry out experiments in preparation for the possible exploration of the red planet.

