Israeli energy giant plans $1.1B gas deal with UAE company

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, a rig is seen in the Tamar natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Israel. Delek Drilling, one of Israel's biggest energy companies plans to sell its share of a large offshore gas field to a firm based in the United Arab Emirates for an estimated $1.1 billion, the biggest such deal since the two countries normalized ties last year. Delek is required to sell its 22% share of the offshore Tamar gas field by the end of this year as part of a 2015 gas framework agreement aimed at introducing more competition to the Israeli gas sector. (AP Photo/Marc Israel Sellem, File)
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — One of Israel's biggest energy companies plans to sell its share of a large offshore gas field to a firm based in the United Arab Emirates for an estimated $1.1 billion, the biggest such deal since the two countries normalized ties last year.

Delek Drilling, owned by the Israeli billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, said Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mubadala Petroleum, part of a conglomerate owned by the government of Abu Dhabi. The proposed deal was detailed in a notification filed with Israeli authorities.

Delek Drilling is required to sell its 22% share of the offshore Tamar gas field by the end of this year as part of a 2015 gas framework agreement aimed at introducing more competition to the Israeli gas sector, which has grown in recent years with the discovery of large offshore reserves.

The Tamar field, which went online in 2013, is believed to hold more than 300 billion cubic meters of gas. Chevron and the Israeli-American company Isramco each own around a third of Tamar, with the remainder held by smaller firms.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize relations last year in a U.S.-brokered deal. Since then, Israelis have flocked to the UAE, home to the bustling futuristic cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and companies have pursued partnerships in a wide range of sectors.

The normalization agreement, which was followed by similar accords with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, eroded the long-standing Arab consensus that recognition of Israel should only be granted in return for advancing the peace process with the Palestinians.

The Palestinians cast the agreements as a betrayal of their cause, and the criticism has flared again in recent days as Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem. The UAE has expressed concern about the violence and called on Israel to take steps to calm tensions.

Recommended Stories

  • Budapest residents drink spritzer by the Danube as COVID rules ease

    Some remain worried however, as Hungary has racked up the world's highest number of deaths per capita in the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University, and has also had to endure two long lockdowns and a deep recession last year. Another Budapest resident, who gave her name as Bori, said she is eager to socialise but worried about the consequences. The hospitality sector, which accounts for more than 10% of the country's GDP, has been reeling under the pressure of lockdowns and having a full summer season ahead may save some businesses from going bankrupt.

  • Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden's genocide announcement

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, triggered an early election on Sunday to try overcome criticism over his handling of last year's conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. His resignation, which was expected, came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 constituted genocide, a move welcomed by Armenians worldwide and condemned by Turkey. Pashinyan told Biden the symbolic decision was a matter of security to Armenia after the six week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in which Turkey backed Armenia's neighbour Azerbaijan, where the ethnic Armenian-populated enclave is located.

  • The Biggest Threat To Russia’s Arctic Oil Ambitions

    Russia is gaining major traction in its quest for Arctic oil, but the country is still racing against the global trend of the electrification of all things

  • Mozambique gas project: Total halts work after Palma attacks

    Total's $20bn (£14.6bn) gas liquification plant is the largest foreign investment in Africa.

  • Police investigating rash of vandalism at Jewish synagogues in the Bronx

    Police are investigating a rash of vandalism at Jewish synagogues in a Bronx neighborhood.

  • UAE urges Israel to stop Jerusalem violence in rare rebuke

    The United Arab Emirates on Monday warned that any moves to change the historic identity of Jerusalem threaten peace, and called on Israel to put an end to violence following the latest clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the city. The statement was a rare rebuke of Israel by the UAE, which has welcomed tens of thousands of Israeli tourists and signed a slew of deals to strengthen bilateral ties since the administration of President Donald Trump brokered a historic and surprise deal to normalize relations between the two countries some seven months ago. The UAE move laid the path for Bahrain and Sudan to also formalize ties with Israel.

  • How UEFA president Ceferin crushed a Super League rebellion

    A moment that prepared Aleksander Ceferin for the stresses and tensions running European football came three decades ago, in a far graver moment for the continent. Ceferin was conscripted just as his tiny nation, nestled between the Alps and the Adriatic Sea, declared independence from multi-ethnic Yugoslavia. “It finished very soon, in 10 days, but there was a lot of tension — day and night — and threats and bombs,” Ceferin says.

  • Scientists Discover Closest Known Black Hole To Earth

    The black hole dubbed "The Unicorn" is just 1,500 light years from Earth, and one of the smallest ever found.

  • Nicola Sturgeon under fire over claims independent Scotland could avoid hard England border

    Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly failed to explain how a separate Scotland in the EU could avoid a hard border with England, admitting that her government had done no analysis of the impact on people's incomes. In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, the First Minister insisted negotiations would take place with the UK Government to retain free trade with the rest of the UK while also being part of the EU single market. But she floundered when asked why a separate Scotland would be "the only part of the EU" not to have a hard border with a neighbouring country that is not part of the bloc. Around 60 per cent of Scottish exports go to the rest of the UK – more than three times the value of those that go to the EU – and Mr Marr pointed out that the bloc's rules mean "you can't have both" free trade with the Continent and England. Asked to explain how she would police the English border "as would be your duty", Ms Sturgeon said she would work to ensure that there were "no difficulties" for businesses "in terms of their day-to-day experience in trading". However, she provided no details of how this could be achieved despite making it clear she was "not denying" what the regulations said. Mr Marr said he did not see the "way through" to keep an open border with England. Ms Sturgeon said the implications of separation would be set out ahead of the second referendum she wants to stage by the end of 2023, while Scotland is still recovering from the Covid pandemic.

  • Harris to tell UN body it's time to prep for next pandemic

    Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case before United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic. The virtual address, Harris' second to a U.N. body since her inauguration, will come as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines. “At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next,” Harris will say, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Lawyer: Iranian-British woman gets another year in prison

    An Iranian-British woman long held in Tehran has been sentenced to another year in prison, her lawyer said Monday, drawing immediate criticism from Britain in the high profile case that has prompted international condemnation of Iran. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already served a five-year prison sentence in the Islamic Republic. State media in Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence.

  • German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

    A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for “dialogue and toughness” toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights. Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens' candidate for chancellorship, told the weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that Europe should use its economic might to block Chinese goods made with forced labor and avoid communications technologies that endanger European security. Baerbock cited China's investment in infrastructure and energy grids through Central Asia to Europe as “brutal power politics.”

  • Virus 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed

    With life-saving oxygen in short supply, families are left on their own to ferry people sick with COVID-19 from hospital to hospital in search of treatment as India is engulfed in a devastating surge of infections. On social media and in television footage, desperate relatives plead for oxygen outside hospitals or weep in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment. For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record of new coronavirus infections, spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged here.

  • Michigan GOP congressman: 'I would say my goal is to not be a hypocrite'

    Peter Meijer remains a target for voting to impeach Donald Trump.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Trump Jr defends right to eat meat after viral story falsely claims Biden wants to take away hamburgers

    President has pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

  • Turkey summons US ambassador after Biden recognises Armenian genocide

    Foreign ministry says declaration has hurt the Turkish people

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • NASCAR president Steve Phelps talks vaccinations, Jennifer Jo Cobb ahead of Talladega

    NASCAR chief spoke Sunday before the race at Talladega to announce a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, answered questions on a variety of topics.

  • Two Washington DC police cars totaled after officers stage ‘drag race’

    Vehicles reportedly hit speeds of 60mph before crashing into each other