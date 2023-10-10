Israeli envoy cautions against drawing direct links between Hamas attack and Russian aggression

It is incorrect to compare the fight against the Palestinian militant group Hamas with Russia's war against Ukraine, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said in an interview with the Ukrainian English-language newspaper the Kyiv Post on Oct. 9.

Any parallels between the wars in Israel and Ukraine would be incorrect, because "they are fundamentally different conflicts," Brodsky argued.

Brodsky noted that Ukraine is facing a nuclear power (Russia - ed.). At the same time, Israel is at war "with well-prepared and motivated terrorist organizations."

"On the one hand, there are, of course, similarities, but on the other hand, these are fundamentally different conflicts," the diplomat said.

When asked by a journalist how he assesses the role of Russia in the Hamas attack, Brodsky said that he "does not want to speculate and evaluate the role of different countries."

"We absolutely clearly understand that all support for terrorist organizations, both in the Middle East and in the world in general, is largely Iranian support, and much indicates that Iran provoked this attack on Israel," he said.

War in Israel – What is known

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. From the early morning, Hamas repeatedly targeted the country with thousands of rockets and missiles. Armed Palestinian militants then invaded southern Israel, killing people and taking hostages.

As a result, nearly 1,000 people have lost their lives in Israel. Over 100 are thought to have been taken hostage by Palestinian militants, and video evidence shows some of the hostages have since been murdered.

It was revealed on Oct. 8 that Palestinian militants on Oct. 7 may have killed approximately 260 people at an electronic music festival near the Kibbutz Re’im, 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. Efforts are currently underway to identify the bodies of the murdered festival goers.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Swords of Iron, striking the Gaza Strip. During the night of Oct. 8, Israel announced the restoration of control over the majority of the populated areas that had been penetrated by Palestinian militants.

Israel’s Cabinet declared a state of war for the first time since 1973, and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned that the war would be long and challenging.

On Oct. 9, the Israeli military managed to regain control of all the towns on the border with the Gaza Strip, but Hamas militants may still be there. The Israeli army launched an offensive.

Later, on Oct. 9, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that they were completing the clearing of the south of the country of Hamas units.

So far, two Ukrainian women have been reported dead. Reports that three more Ukrainian citizens have been killed in the Gaza Strip are being verified.

