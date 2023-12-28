Israeli envoy to Germany emphasizes importance of Red Sea trade route

Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor speaks at the lighting of the 7th Hanukkah candle at the solidarity reception of the Israeli Ambassador to Germany. Prosor said protecting the key global trade route through the Red Sea should be of major importance to Europe's biggest economy as Yemeni rebels put a stranglehold on the passage of commercial ships through the waterway. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Israel's ambassador to Germany said protecting the key global trade route through the Red Sea should be of major importance to Europe's biggest economy as Yemeni rebels put a stranglehold on the passage of commercial ships through the waterway.

"What the Houthis are doing in the Red Sea is not only directed against Israel, but against the entire international community," Ambassador Ron Prosor told dpa. "As an exporting nation, it is in Germany's interest that the sea routes are free."

The Israeli ambassador said he did not want to make a recommendation to the government in Berlin regarding possible German participation in a US-led naval force to protect ships transiting the sea.

However, he said: "Germany is on the side of the good, democratic and responsible states. I am sure that the right decision will be made."

The US says more than 20 countries are participating in the military alliance. The German government is still examining the deployment of German ships.

The Houthi rebels, supported by Israel's arch-enemy Iran, have been attacking Israel with drones and missiles since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7.

The rebels have also targeted several commercial vessels and cargo ships.

Major shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, through which around 10% of all global trade passes.

According to the US, the newly announced alliance to protect merchant ships includes Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and the Seychelles.