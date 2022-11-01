Israeli Exit Polls Show Netanyahu With Chance to Regain Power

(Bloomberg) -- Exit polls show Benjamin Netanyahu poised to return as Israel’s prime minister, with his Likud party likely to have the parliamentary majority needed to form a government if it’s joined by allies from the far right.

All three exit polls published by Israeli television stations found the presumed Netanyahu bloc leading, garnering between 61 and 62 seats in the 120-member parliament. Results could change by the time near-final results are published on Nov. 4. Israeli politics have been deadlocked between two factions, divided by their support or opposition to Netanyahu, 73. This is the country’s fifth election since 2019.

“While the exit polls may indicate a trend, it is important to note that there have been discrepancies between these surveys and the actual results in past rounds of elections,” said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute.

Already 30 minutes after the exit polls were published, a third Arab party was nearing the number of votes needed to enter parliament, which could erase Netanyahu’s lead, according to Channels 12 and 13.

Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving leader, has chosen to lean on support from a number of once-fringe politicians whose stances on minority rights -- particularly Arab-Israeli and Palestinian rights -- have deepened domestic tensions and drawn rebukes from the US. Among them is Itamar Ben-Gvir, a 46-year-old lawyer who’s likely to emerge as a power broker.

Netanyahu immediately called a conference call with all his potential coalition partners to discuss the possibility of fraudulent votes, according to his Likud party spokesperson.

Netanyahu’s opponents have been determined to prevent his return to power as he confronts a series of corruption cases brought against him, while supporters say he’s the subject of a witch-hunt, and the only leader in Israel who can return political stability.

Netanyahu, who led the country from 2009 until last year, has campaigned against the current government’s handling of the growing cost of living.

Inflation has been well above the government’s 1% to 3% target range since the start of the year, prompting the central bank to embark on the longest cycle of interest-rate hikes in decades.

