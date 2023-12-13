Israeli family who came to Colorado after escaping Hamas helps light Centennial menorah
On the sixth day of Hanukkah, an Israeli family who came to Colorado after escaping from Hamas shared the light and their story.
On the sixth day of Hanukkah, an Israeli family who came to Colorado after escaping from Hamas shared the light and their story.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff singled out three university presidents on Thursday after they didn’t explicitly say during a congressional hearing that calling for genocide of Jews would violate their code of conduct for bullying and harassment. Here's what happened at the hearing and what's happening as the backlash continues to unfold.
There are now a total of 85 hostages who have been released out of the roughly 240 hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas since Oct. 7, when the militant group unleashed a brutal attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people. Family members of the released hostages have started to share the experiences their loved ones have had to endure while they were held in captivity.
Eleven more Israeli hostages were released in exchange for 33 Palestinian prisoners on Monday as part of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, Qatari officials said. Both sides have agreed to extend the truce for two more days. Here's everything we know about the extended truce.
Israel and Hamas struck a last-minute agreement on Thursday to extend the truce for a seventh day. It comes after Hamas released 16 hostages, including one American, late Wednesday. In return, Israel freed 30 Palestinian prisoners. Eight Americans are still being held in Gaza, here's what we know about them.
Whether you want a super modern or totally traditional look, there's something here for you.
The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, which has just entered its third month.
This season, like most after Tom Brady left New England, has been rough for the Patriots.
There's no way around it: Losing Justin Herbert for the season stinks for fantasy, reality and everything in between. On a emotionally loaded episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. RB opens up to Matt Harmon about what Herbert means to him as teammate and a franchise QB after he sustained a season ending injury in Week 14. Ekeler and Harmon also discuss if this year has become 'the year of the backup QB' in the NFL given all the injuries at the position.
Draymond Green is once again facing a suspension.
Ohtani simply preferred the Dodgers.
The Bulls are inducting 13 people and the entire 1995-96 team into their Ring of Honor next month.
Wrap it up with a copy of 'Stairway to Heaven' and your friends and family will rock out old-school (and love you forever).
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
From baking to Britney, horror to Harry, these are my selections for the best titles to leave loved ones under the tree.
Keep it on hand for emergencies.
This compact machine can help you add a lot more steps to your workday.
A bad night on the football field was made worse with the news of the season-ending injury to a key offensive lineman.
If you've been dreaming of owning one of these workhorses, now's the time — this is the best price online!
With the site of sliding events at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy still in doubt, the United States has entered a bid to host bobsled, luge and skeleton in Lake Placid.
A woman who once alleged she was sexually assaulted, including in a violent gang rape, by former NFL punter Matt Araiza has agreed to dismiss her civil suit against him.