Israeli forces fire tear gas near Al-Aqsa Mosque

STORY: People ran from riot police who shouted and fired and threw tear gas canisters towards a small crowd of mainly young men. Mounted police galloped towards a group who ran uphill away from the horses.

Israeli forces have tightened security for Palestinians hoping to pray at Al-Aqsa, making it difficult for many to enter the compound.

Palestinian worshippers say Israeli authorities have restricted their access to the compound since the start of the Gaza war on October 7.