Israeli forces are increasing attacks on healthcare workers in Palestine

July 19 (UPI) -- Frontline healthcare workers in Palestine will receive bulletproof vests amid increasing attacks on them by Israeli forces.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported in a news release that their medical teams had experienced 193 separate attacks in the first six months of the year, a 310% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

"This includes physical assaults, targeting with live ammunition and other weapons by Israeli forces, and repeated obstruction while trying to reach and transport the wounded," the aid organization said in its statement.

"Last year, 105 paramedics were injured while on duty, including as a result of live ammunition and rubber-coated steel bullets."

Around 20 sets of bulletproof vests and helmets are being provided to the first responders by the organization Medical Aid for Palestinians, worth about $24,000. The organization cited a U.N. report from 2019 that described Palestine as "one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a healthcare worker."

Israelis have obstructed Red Crescent workers from aiding a pregnant woman in labor and confiscated the keys of two ambulances whose drivers were trying to respond to an emergency call, according to the organization.

Israelis have been increasing their attacks on Palestinians in recent months, as well as establishing what have been called illegal settlements in disputed areas.

Israeli forces have killed 174 Palestinians this year as of June 20, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which tracks casualties in the region.

Just 23 Israelis have died over that same period.

OCHA has recorded 6,354 Palestinian fatalities since 2008. There have been just 302 Israeli fatalities in that same span.