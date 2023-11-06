Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinian militants in West Bank -Palestinian health ministry

Ramallah (Reuters) - Four Palestinian militants were killed and another seriously wounded after Israeli forces shot at their car in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

The Israeli security forces killed four Palestinian militants who it said were part of a cell in the West Bank that was directed by Hamas and behind numerous shooting attacks, the Israeli military and police said in a statement.

A statement by the Fatah-affiliated Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said three of the militants, whose ages ranged between 20 and 25, were from its Tulkarm arm while the fourth was from the Islamist Hamas' armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades.

A 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in the shooting but his condition was stable, the Palestinian health ministry said.

