Israeli foreign minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NOHA ELHENNAWY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAIRO (AP) — Israel's foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and the country's foreign minister, Sameh Shokry, for talks that reflected budding ties between Egypt and Israel's new government. Egypt's intelligence chief also participated in the meetings.

Egypt, the first Arab country to reach a peace agreement with Israel, has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, most an recently an 11-day conflict in May, and Egypt has been working quietly to arrange a long-term truce.

Hamas is demanding that a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade be eased, while Israel is seeking the release of two Israeli captives and the remains of two dead soldiers held by Hamas.

Israel's foreign ministry said Lapid presented a plan to develop Gaza's economy in return for assurances of quiet, and eventually disarmament, by Hamas. It said the plan must address “the issue of captives and missing persons.”

Lapid also discussed Israeli efforts to strengthen the rival Palestinian Authority, whose forces were toppled by Hamas in 2007. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas governs only limited autonomous areas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Lapid raised Israel's concerns about Iran's nuclear program and expressed his country’s desire to ramp up cooperation with Israel in the civilian fields of economics, energy, agriculture, and trade, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

“Egypt is an especially important strategic partner for Israel,” Lapid said. “My goal is to strengthen our security, diplomatic, and economic relations with Egypt. It’s important to continue to work on the peace between our two nations.”

Upon his arrival, Lapid was welcomed by el-Sissi, who stressed his country’s commitment to a two-state solution and to achieving a “comprehensive and just” peace in the Middle East, according to statement released by el-Sissi’s office.

The Palestinians seek an independent state in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza — areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war. Egypt, like most of the international community, has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian right to an independent state. Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, opposes Palestinian independence and has ruled out peace talks, though he favors steps at reducing tensions and boosting the Palestinian economy.

During separate talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Lapid handed over 95 stolen Egyptian archeological items that were seized in Israel.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said a smuggler was caught with the some of the items in 2013 at the airport when arriving from a flight from Egypt. More than 90 others were found at a Jerusalem antiques store the same year.

It said the items included hieroglyphic inscriptions on stone, a fragment of a wooden sarcophagus, inscriptions on papyrus, figurines of Egyptian goddesses and other figures placed inside tombs as burial offerings. Israel released a photo of Lapid and Shokry in front of a table filled with the artifacts.

Egypt and Israel reached a historic peace accord in 1979. Relations have generally been cool between the countries, though behind-the-scenes security cooperation remains strong. There have been growing signs of overall cooperation in recent months.

Lapid's visit came three months after Bennett held talks with el-Sissi in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. It was the first official trip to Egypt by an Israeli premier in over a decade. At the time, the visit signaled a warming in a relationship that had been security-focused but somewhat cool under Bennett’s predecessor, Israeli hard-liner Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also in May, Israel's then foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, met his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo. It was the first by Israel’s top diplomat to Egypt in 13 years.

___

Associated Press writer Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Drivers playing video games? US is looking into Tesla case

    Last August, Vince Patton was watching a YouTube video of a Tesla owner who had made a startling observation: Tesla drivers could now play a video game on their car's touch-screen dashboard — while the vehicle is moving. Curious to see for himself, Patton drove his own 2021 Tesla Model 3 to an empty community college parking lot, activated a game called “Sky Force Reloaded” from a menu and did a few loops. “I was just dumbfounded that, yes, sure enough, this sophisticated video game came up,” said Patton, a 59-year-old retired broadcast journalist who lives near Portland, Oregon.

  • Iran talks chair sees new 'sense of purpose' as talks resume

    Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Thursday, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticized. The talks' chairman said he detected “a renewed sense of purpose.” Diplomats from Britain, France and Germany had urged Tehran to come back with “realistic proposals” after the Iranian delegation made numerous demands last week that other parties to the accord deemed unacceptable.

  • Israeli government divided over how to influence Biden on Iran

    Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz will visit Washington Thursday as part of a renewed diplomatic push to influence the U.S. position on Iran amid the impasse in the nuclear talks.The backstory: There is an internal debate inside the Israeli government about the best way to influence the U.S. position, with Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid growing concerned with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's increasingly confrontational approach, Israeli officials say.Stay on top of the latest marke

  • Lexington man hurt in overnight shooting, police still searching for crime scene

    Police haven’t yet found evidence to suggest a shooting took place at the location where the victim alleges it happened.

  • Recruiting: Chris Graves recruitment "open" after Cristobal hire; Irish all in on Devin Moore

    Just because Miami commit Chris Graves is committed to the Canes, that doesn't mean other schools are trying to pry him away from Coral Gables.

  • Before fatal crash, Indian defence chief's chopper 'flew low though fog'

    The helicopter carrying India's defence chief seemed to be flying unusually low before it ploughed into a hillside in heavy fog and went up in flames, killing him and 12 others on board, two eyewitnesses said on Thursday. Construction worker Jayaseelan was at home near the southern Indian town of Coonoor when he heard the distinctive rumble of a helicopter closing in. The craft had taken off from the nearby Sulur Air Base just before noon on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.

  • Capital injection: Slovakia offers cash to over-60s to get COVID shots

    Slovakia is to give cash handouts to people over 60 who get vaccinated against the coronavirus or have their booster shot, aiming to spur inoculation rates lagging others in the European Union. Those receiving booster shots by mid-January will get 300 euros ($340), while over-60s who sign up for the vaccine by that time are entitled to 200 euros. Slovakia is not the first country to offer incentives to get vaccinated.

  • Biden Bets Big on a Gas Pipeline to Prevent Putin’s War in Ukraine

    Anna Moneymaker/GettyAs Russian President Vladimir Putin toys with another invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden and other world leaders are hoping one piece of leverage could dissuade Putin from a military advance: the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Nord Stream 2 is a natural gas pipeline stretching from Russia to Germany that’s completed but not yet pumping gas. The pipeline could provide billions in revenue for Moscow and Putin allies, and shutting down the pipeline would only be part of the econo

  • My Take: Critical race — to the bottom

    At the heart of CRT is simply an examination of historical instances of how systems and structures have disadvantaged some identity groups and advantaged others.

  • NATO, Ukraine autonomy pose diplomatic challenges for Biden

    President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Vladimir Putin's concerns over Ukraine and Europe, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from a destabilizing invasion of Ukraine. Administration officials have suggested that the U.S. will press Ukraine to formally cede a measure of autonomy to eastern Ukrainian lands now controlled by Russia-backed separatists who rose up against Kyiv in 2014. An undefined “special status” for those areas was laid out in an ambiguous, European-brokered peace deal in 2015, but it has never taken hold.

  • WHO warns fears of omicron could spark new vaccine hoarding

    The World Health Organization expressed concerns Thursday that rich countries spooked by the emergence of the omicron variant could step up the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, complicating efforts to stamp out the pandemic. The U.N. health agency, after a meeting of its expert panel on vaccination, reiterated its advice to governments against the widespread use of boosters in their populations so that well-stocked countries instead can send doses to low-income countries that have largely lacked access to them. “What is going to shut down disease is for everybody who is especially at risk of disease to become vaccinated,” said Dr. Kate O’Brien, head of WHO’s department of immunization, vaccines and biologicals.

  • What are the rules at South Florida airports? You’ll need to know about COVID and parking

    Planning to travel for the holidays? You’ll need to do some homework to keep your journey safe and smooth.

  • Mark Meadows said he was 'nervous' when he first saw Trump's red Diet Coke button and 'braced for whatever sonic boom, breaking glass, or cloud of smoke' would come after he pressed it: book

    "This button seemed like something you might use to launch a nuclear missile, or maybe to order SEAL Team Six into action," Meadows wrote in his book.

  • Matt Gaetz Chills Critics With ‘Terrifying’ Prediction About GOP In 2022

    It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.

  • Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

    Germany's foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile neighbors such as Russia, which has amassed troops near the border with Ukraine.

  • Biden says the US won't put troops on the ground even if Russia invades Ukraine

    The president said he told Putin a Russian invasion of Ukraine would spark "economic consequences like none he's ever seen or ever have been seen."

  • Russian State TV Drops Deranged Love Letter to Its Darling ‘Trumpushka’

    Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty ImagesRussian state media is, at least on the surface, jubilant about the outcome of the video summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was focused on addressing Russia’s potential further incursion into Ukraine. State media outlet Vesti described the talks as “historic negotiations.” State TV host Olga Skabeeva summed up the aftermath of the meeting during Wednesday’s broadcast of Russia’s 60 Minutes: “WWIII is

  • UAE begins to reconcile with Iran

    A rare visit to Iran by UAE national security adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday signaled a shift in relations between the two Gulf adversaries as the Emiratis seek to de-escalate tensions with Tehran.Why it matters: The visit was part of a broader diplomatic push by the UAE, which has reached out to regional rivals like Turkey, Syria and Qatar in recent months in an attempt to stabilize relations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the n

  • A Chinese government spokesperson said the US committed 'evil crimes' against Native Americans in a bid to counter reports of genocide in Xinjiang

    Zhao Lijian blasted the US for its diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, saying reports of genocide fit the US 'better than anyone else."

  • How Many Countries Will Follow the U.S. Boycott of Beijing's Olympics?

    SEOUL — Neither President Joe Biden nor other U.S. officials are going, but the Russian leader might. New Zealand says it decided months ago that its diplomats would not be attending. Political leaders of other nations are expected to bow out, too, whether they announce an explicit reason or not. In less than two months, China will open the 24th Winter Olympics in Beijing under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and now also a diplomatic boycott intended to protest the host country’s repress