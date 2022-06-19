Israeli foreign minister to visit Turkey amid security jitters

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yair Lapid
    Alternate Prime Minister of Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid plans to visit Turkey this week, his office said on Sunday, after months of warming ties but also recent worries voiced by Israel that its citizens could come under attack by Iranian agents in the NATO-member country.

The statement said that Lapid, during his trip on Thursday, would meet with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who last month visited Israel to encourage expanded economic cooperation.

Israel has warned its citizens against travel to Turkey, citing suspected assassination or abduction plots by Iran, which has vowed to avenge the May 22 assassination of a Revolutionary Guards colonel in Tehran that it blamed on Israeli agents.

Iran has not commented on the Israeli travel warning, which is currently focussed on Istanbul. In a June 13 statement that did not name any other countries, Turkey's Foreign Ministry alluded to the warning and said it was a safe country with "cooperation mechanisms for the battle with terrorism".

(This story refiles to fix typo in headline)

(Writing by Dan Williams and Tuvan Gumrukcu)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran responds to UAE concerns over Tehran's nuclear plans

    Iran on Saturday told the United Arab Emirates that Tehran gave a high priority to improving ties with its neighbours, Iranian state media reported, a day after the UAE voiced concern over Tehran's nuclear programme. The UAE's envoy at the United Nations' nuclear watchdog on Friday said he hoped Iran would work with the body to provide reassurances to the international community and the region about Tehran's nuclear programme.

  • Saudi crown prince to visit Egypt June 20 on regional tour - sources

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Egypt on June 20 as part of a regional tour that includes stops in Jordan and Turkey, two diplomatic sources said on Saturday. Prince Mohammed will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss issues including the impact of the war in Ukraine on the region, and preparations for U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia next month, the sources said.

  • Hot weekend for Europe, officials warn of extreme fire risk

    People flocked to parks and pools across Western Europe on Saturday for a bit of respite from an early heat wave that saw the mercury rise above 40 C (104 F) in France and Spain, and highs of 38 C (100.4 F) in Germany. The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service said the fire risk was “extreme” and “very extreme” in much of Spain, the Rhone river valley in France, Sardinia, Sicily and parts of mainland Italy. Meteorologists in France described the situation as “really exceptional” and predicted that a peak of 43 C (109.4 F) could be reached Saturday before thunderstorms bring cooler weather in from the Atlantic.

  • Colwell: Testimony makes the threat to Mike Pence clearer

    The mob searching for Mike Pence on Jan. 6 came within 40 feet of reaching him.

  • 39 ships from 14 countries blocked in Odesa Oblast ports

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 21:03 Currently, 39 civilian ships sailing under the flags of 14 different countries are blocked in the ports of Odesa Oblast due to the Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Intensifies Strikes Against Russian-Controlled Areas

    Ukrainian attacks in Donbas came as Moscow unleashed new salvoes of long-range missiles—some of them shot down by air defenses—on cities across the country.

  • “Won It Fair And Square”: UK Leader Boris Johnson Hopes Ukraine Will Be In Position To Host 2023 EurovisionSong Contest

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined Ukraine’s culture minister in affirming that the beleaguered eastern European country should have the opportunity to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, saying “they won it fair and square.” The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on Friday that, despite the tradition of this year’s winners hosting next year’s […]

  • NATO chief warns Ukraine war could last 'years'

    NATO's chief warned that the war in Ukraine could last "for years" as President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Sunday his forces would not give up the south of the country to Russia after he visited the frontline there. Ukraine said it had also repulsed fresh attacks by Russian forces on the eastern front, rocked by weeks of fierce battles as Moscow tries to seize the industrial Donbas region. While Ukraine remained defiant, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Western countries must be ready to offer long-term military, political and economic support to Kyiv during a grinding war. "We must be prepared for this to last for years," Stoltenberg told German daily newspaper Bild. "We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high -- not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a similar warning, urging sustained support for Kyiv or risk "the greatest victory for aggression" since World War II. "Time is now the vital factor," Johnson wrote in an article for the Sunday Times after making his second visit to Kyiv, calling for the West to ensure Ukraine has the "strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail". Ukraine has repeatedly urged Western countries to step up their deliveries of arms since the February 24 invasion, despite Russian warnings that it could trigger wider conflict. - 'Mood is confident' - Zelensky made a rare trip outside Kyiv Saturday to the hold-out Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, and visited troops nearby and in the neighbouring Odessa region for the first time since the Russian invasion. "We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe," he said in a video posted on Telegram as he made his way back to Kyiv. He said he talked with troops and police during his visit. "Their mood is confident, and looking into their eyes it is obvious that they all do not doubt our victory," he said. But Zelensky admitted that losses were "significant", adding: "Many houses were destroyed, civilian logistics were disrupted, there are many social issues." Russia said on Sunday it launched missile strikes during the past 24 hours, including some targeting western-delivered weapons in Mykolaiv. The strikes on a building in the city destroyed "ten 155 mm howitzers and around 20 armoured vehicles supplied by the West to the Kyiv regime over the last ten days", the Russian defence ministry said. There was no independent verification of the claims. Mykolaiv is a key target for Russia as it lies on the way to the strategic port of Odessa. With Russia maintaining a blockade of Odessa that has trapped grain supplies and is threatening a global food crisis, Odessa residents have turned their attention to rallying the home front effort. "Every day, including the weekend, I come to make camouflage netting for the army," said Natalia Pinchenkova, 49, behind a large Union flag, a show of thanks to Britain for its support for Ukraine. -&nbsp;'Hero' - The Ukraine war is fuelling not only a global food crisis but an energy crisis too. Germany on Sunday announced emergency measures including increased use of coal to ensure it meets its energy needs after a drop in supply of Russian gas. Hit by punishing sanctions, Moscow has turned up the pressure on European economies by sharply reducing gas supplies, which has driven up energy prices. Italian company Eni meanwhile joined a huge Qatari project to expand production from the world's biggest natural gas field, days after Russia slashed supplies to Italy. Back in Kyiv, thousands gathered to pay tribute to one young man -- Roman Ratushny, a leading figure in Ukraine's pro-European Maidan movement, who was killed fighting Russians in the country's east earlier this month aged just 24. In front of the coffin draped in a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag at the foot of a monument that overlooks the sprawling Independence Square in the capital, people of all ages saluted his memory. "I think it is important to be here because he is a hero of Ukraine and we must remember him," Dmytro Ostrovsky, a 17-year-old high school student, told AFP. The loss put a human face on the shared grief of Ukrainians, as the bloodshed continues. The worst of the fighting continues to be in the eastern industrial Donbas region, with battles raging in villages outside the city of Severodonetsk, which Russia has been trying to seize for weeks. "There's an expression: prepare for the worst and the best will come by itself," the governor of the eastern Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, told AFP in an interview from the Ukrainian-controlled city of&nbsp;Lysychansk across the river from Severodonetsk. "Of course, we need to prepare," he said, wearing a flak jacket and carrying gun cartridges and a tourniquet. Ukraine's armed forces said Sunday they had pushed back Russian attacks on villages near Severodonetsk. "Our units repulsed the assault in the area of Toshkivka," the Ukrainian army said on Facebook, adding that Russian forces were also "storming" towards the village of Orikhove. burs-dk

  • German leader says it's necessary to keep talking to Putin

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that it's “absolutely necessary” for some leaders to talk directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid efforts to end the war in Ukraine, and he and France's president will continue to do so. Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have held several telephone conversations with Putin, separately and together, since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24. “It is absolutely necessary to speak to Putin, and I will continue to do so — as the French president will also,” Scholz told German news agency dpa in an English-language video interview a day after he, Macron and the leaders of Italy and Romania held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

  • Oligarchs are 'no less' than Putin's agents, says Russia's one-time richest man: report

    Putin uses Russian business figures to influence Western politics, Mikhail Khodorkovsky tells the Financial Times, and they have no influence on him.

  • Western monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk

    After rounds of rain led to major, destructive flooding in Yellowstone National Park last week, AccuWeather forecasters say a surge of tropical moisture will bring more rain chances to much of the Intermountain West. While much of the region will find this rain beneficial, some may find that too much of a good thing can lead to serious impacts. The surge of moisture that will continue to impact portions of the West early this week is known as the North American monsoon. Moisture from the monsoon

  • India will start enrolment under new military recruitment plan this month

    Enrolment under India's new armed services recruitment plan will commence this month, top defence officials said on Sunday, despite protests against a scheme that will drastically cut tenure and offer fewer service benefits at the end of contract. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on June 14 set out a policy called Agnipath, or "path of fire", designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces. The scheme sparked violent protests in northern and eastern parts of the country, with thousands of young men attacking train coaches, burning tyres and clashing with officials, after which the government tweaked some of the rules.

  • Mike Pompeo: Kissinger 'wrong,' US must support, not 'pressure' Ukraine over Russia negotiations

    Dr. Henry Kissinger said Ukraine should consider returning to "status quo ante" to negotiate peace with Russia, but Mike Pompeo stressed that any appeasement is a mistake.

  • Russians launch airstrikes on villages near Sievierodonetsk, fighting continues in the city itself - Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 08:39 Fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk. The Russians tried but failed to conduct assault operations outside the city, and the invaders also launched airstrikes on the neighbouring villages of Syrotyne and Borivske.

  • At least 20 kids spark riot in Louisiana detention center same day 5 escape, cops say

    “The facility is not designed to house violent inmates,” one senator said. “The kids now know how to escape.”

  • Navy destroyer bears name of decorated Marine killed in WWII

    The christening of a Navy destroyer on Saturday highlighted the sacrifices of two generations — the ship’s namesake killed in World War II and another Marine who died more than 60 years later. The future USS Basilone bears the name of a Marine who was awarded the Medal of Honor before his death on Iwo Jima. The legacy and sacrifice of such Marines are never forgotten, Sgt. Major of the Marine Corps Troy Black told a crowd of 2,000 gathered next to the warship at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works in Maine.

  • Grant Hill: LeBron James deserves more respect

    Former NBA star Grant Hill has Michael Jordan at the top of his list, but it doesn't mean he doesn't love or respect LeBron James.

  • Ukraine ‘might resume negotiations with Russia around the end of August,’ negotiators say

    Ukraine might be able to resume peace talks with Russia in August, after it has strengthened its position through a counter-offensive, and when the invaders return to their positions of Feb. 23, Ukrainian negotiators have said. David Arakhamiya and Rustem Umerov were speaking in an interview with Voice of America on June 17.

  • China further reins in business activities of officials' families

    China's ruling Communist Party has issued rules to further rein in the business activities of the families of senior government officials, in the latest move to fight corruption, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday. Officials must report business activities of their spouses and children and those who fail to do so or seek to skirt the rules will be "dealt with seriously in accordance with regulations and laws", Xinhua cited the provisions issued by the Communist Party's Central Committee. Officials' spouses and children must withdraw from their business activities or the officials themselves will have to step down from their current posts and "accept job adjustments" and face other forms of punishments, Xinhua said.

  • Collaborator prison chiefs car blown up in Kherson

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 13:07 A car belonging to the collaborator Yevhen Soboliev, the director of a correctional facility, has been blown up on Admiral Seniavin Avenue in Kherson. The occupiers say this was done by Ukrainian partisans.