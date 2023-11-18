Israeli fuel to Gaza is "far from enough" to cover humanitarian needs, U.N. official says

Limited telecom services have returned to Gaza after Palestinians had been largely cut off for days from the world, but United Nations officials on Saturday said the fuel for humanitarian operations that was delivered by Israeli officials is still far less than what is needed.

Following warnings from U.N. agencies on Thursday and Friday that 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip were at risk of starvation and disease, Israeli officials approved only half of the daily fuel minimum requirement, according to the top U.N. commissioner for Palestinian refugees.

It’s “far from enough” to cover the basic needs of civilians, to keep the desalination plants and sewage pumps running, as well as fueling aid trucks, ambulances and communications services, Philippe Lazzarini, U.N. commissioner for Palestinian refugees, said in a statement.

“We call for adequate, regular, and unconditional delivery of fuel to maintain all our critical lifesaving activities in the Gaza Strip,” Lazzarini said. "The last few days have seen a drastic reduction in these services including water availability and sewage clearance with serious consequences on people in need.”

Palestinians fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza carry some belongings as they walk along a road leading to the southern areas of the enclave on Nov. 18, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

On Friday, Israel agreed to allow two tanker trucks, carrying about 60,000 liters of fuel, to enter each day into Gaza. A U.S. State Department official said 10,000 liters of that gas will be used to power Gaza’s communication network. Israel had previously barred fuel from entering Gaza in the weeks following the Oct. 7 attacks for fear that Hamas would use the fuel to power its ongoing war against Israeli forces in the territory.

To date, around 11,500 Palestinians have died since the war began last month, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas. Two-thirds of the dead are women and children. About 1,200 people in Israel have been killed, the vast share of them are civilians killed during Hamas’ attacks on Israeli kibbutzes near the border with Gaza on Oct. 7.

Developments:

Smoke billows following Israeli airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 18, 2023, amid the continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

Satellite images show people fleeing south from Gaza City

Satellite images on Friday showed people fleeing Gaza City, headed southward, as USA TODAY reported. This comes after warnings from the IDF about bombardment, and criticism from the international community about a lack of humanitarian aid.

Images captured by Maxar Technologies showed streams of people traveling along an evacuation route that spanned north to south across the Gaza Strip.

This handout satellite picture released by Maxar Technologies on Nov. 17, 2023, shows a crowd of people fleeing toward the southern part of the Gaza Strip, gathered along the Salah Al-Din road, as battles between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants continue.

Pro-Palestinian protesters force their way into a University of Michigan building

Forty people were arrested Friday night and two police officers were injured after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters forced their way into a building on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, police said.

Video posted on social media showed protesters pushing past police into the Ruthven Administration Building, the site of the offices for Sana Ono, the university president. About 200 people then entered the building, Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton, of the university police. said.

Once inside, protesters chanted, calling for the university to divest from Israel, and waved Palestinian flags, as captured on the video of the event. About 10 police agencies, including state police, assisted campus officers.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers began warning protesters to leave or be subject to arrest, Overton said, adding that those arrested were processed at the scene and then released.

No details were provided about the injuries to the two officers.

