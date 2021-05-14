Israeli ground forces are attacking Gaza, Israel says

Erin Snodgrass
·2 min read
AP21133709958109
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Thursday, May 13, 2021. AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

  • Israeli ground forces attacked Gaza early Friday morning, according to a tweet by the IDF.

  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation will continue "as long as necessary" soon after the assualt began.

  • More than 100 people in Gaza have been killed since Monday, according to the BBC. Seven have reportedly died in Israel.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Israeli ground forces attacked Gaza early Friday, according to an Israeli Defense Forces tweet at 12:22 a.m. local time.

Two hours after the assault began, the IDF clarified that no Israeli troops had actually entered Gaza, suggesting Israeli ground forces were firing at the Gaza strip from Israel. Earlier reports incorrectly indicated Israeli forces had begun an invasion into Gaza.

The move marks a major escalation amid this week's ongoing violence between Israel and Palestinian militants. The region is facing its worst violence since the 50-day war in 2014, as the Israeli military bombards Gaza with airstrikes and Hamas, the group that controls Gaza, and other militant groups fire hundreds of rockets toward Israel.

Israel had prepared troops along the border of Gaza on Thursday, raising speculation of a possible invasion. But the IDF confirmed Friday that there had been no ground invasion into Gaza.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman told The New York Times that "There are ground troops attacking in Gaza, together with air forces as well."

Still, it was not immediately clear the extent of the Israeli assault.

"We are dealing with a campaign on two fronts. The first front - Gaza. I said that we would exact a very heavy price from Hamas and the other terrorist organizations," Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement early Friday. "We are doing so and we will continue to do so with great force."

"The final word has not been said and this operation will continue as long as necessary in order to restore the calm and security to the State of Israel," Netanyahu said, according to the Times of Israel.

BBC News reported that at least 1oo people in Gaza have been killed, including 27 children, since the violence began on Monday, which was set off by conflict between Israeli police and Arab worshippers at the Aqsa mosque. Seven have reportedly died in Israel.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli tanks pound Gaza, ground offensive possible

    Israeli artillery pounded northern Gaza early Friday in an attempt to destroy a vast network of militant tunnels inside the territory, the military said, bringing the frontlines closer to dense civilian areas and paving the way for a potential ground invasion.

  • Gaza violence: Pictures show scale of destruction amid threat of Israeli invasion

    Unrest in recent days has seen rockets fired from Gaza while Israeli forces have bombarded the territory with air strikes.

  • Netanyahu warns Israel is fighting war on ‘two fronts’ as mob violence continues and Gaza conflict rages

    Israeli leader says trouble in Israel as big a threat as military campaign with Hamas

  • Gaza Residents ‘Run From Their Homes’ as Israel Pounds Tunnel Network After an IDF Ground Forces Bluff

    Reuters/Ibraheem Abu MustafaThe Israeli military first said late Thursday that its ground forces joined the offensive against Hamas in Gaza, which would have been a major escalation of the conflict that is likely to leave many more dead. But the announcement turned out to be a diversionary tactic that was shortly followed by a targeted attack that destroyed Hamas’ intricate underground tunnel system known as the “Metro.”The Israeli Defense Forces also targeted a Hamas cyberintelligence storage unit, a military spokesperson said Friday.On a day that was meant to begin with morning prayers for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, Gaza residents instead found themselves barraged by the sounds of air and artillery strikes and the screams of people discovering their loved ones were killed in the crossfire as Israeli forces tried to target Hamas operatives. “The sounds of the explosions are tremendous,” said Rushdi Abu Alouf, a 42-year-old reporter in Gaza. “People are running from their homes.”Heartbreaking scenes from Gaza shows a Palestinian man sobs after Israeli airstrikes killed his 4 children. He still can't believe that he lost them.“ 4 children have gone” he said.Write for him, tell his story. Let the world know what is happening in Gaza #GazzaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/i9RToXcfCf— Osama Gaweesh (@osgaweesh) May 13, 2021 The IDF announced the attack in a tweet: “IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip.” Amid conflicting statements from the Israeli military on whether or not troops were actually on the ground in Gaza, however, military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus later said they were not “inside the Gaza Strip” but were instead “carrying out strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip.” Between 3,000 and 4,000 Israeli troops amassed at the border with Palestine had still not moved beyond the border by Friday afternoon. As the death toll in Gaza climbed to 119, according to health officials there, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a harsh statement vowing not to let up. The IDF recalled 9,000 reservists to back up the effort. Seven Israelis have died in Hamas’ rocket attacks.“I said that we would charge a very heavy price from Hamas and the rest of the terrorist organizations. We are doing this and we will continue to do so with great force. The last word was not said and this operation will continue as long as it takes to restore peace and security to the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said after the ground operations were announced. A spokesperson for Hamas responded with a similar threat of force. Abu Ubaida said in a statement, “In light of the enemy threatening a ground operation, we say: Any ground incursion into any area in the Gaza Strip, God willing, will be an opportunity to increase our yield of the enemy’s dead and prisoners and are ready to teach him harsh lessons with the help of God.”Israel’s offensive against the largely Muslim nation comes during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, one of the holiest in the faith, which marks the end of Ramadan. Morning prayers for the holiday in Gaza were canceled in light of the intensifying conflict. Alouf described the scene to The Daily Beast: “About an hour and a half from now, the airstrikes started from the air, the water, and from the planes… sounds of violent explosions, smoke everywhere, about 150 strikes in a matter of 2 or 3 minutes. Lots of families [are] evacuating to UN schools.” “It’s so difficult. My kids are awake and it’s 2 a.m. in the morning. The kids should be asleep. But I don’t think anyone in Gaza is asleep. The sounds of strikes and explosions are very difficult and no one can sleep tonight. I think it might be one of the hardest nights for Gaza since the war of 2014.”Both sides have conducted increasing amounts of aerial warfare against one another since fighting erupted Monday, with Hamas firing more than 1,500 rockets at Israel and Israel leveling airstrikes against Hamas, including several Thursday. Israeli officials say they have killed more than 30 Hamas militants and struck more than 600 targets. Palestinian officials 28 children have been killed in Gaza. Hospitals in the region have been overwhelmed by a combination of people wounded in the airstrikes and those infected by COVID-19.A similar Israeli offensive launched in 2014 left more than 2,000 Palestinians dead. Hamas has controlled the region since 2007.Though the conflict between Israel and Palestine over territory is nearly as old as the modern state of Israel itself, recent clashes began when Israeli police violently stormed Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the most sacred in Islam, during Ramadan prayers on Monday. Authorities shot stun grenades and tear gas into the mosque. Palestinian activists had planned a protest march, and more than 300 people were injured. More than 200 Palestinians required hospitalization for their injuries. The march came in response to plans by the Israeli government to evict dozens of Palestinians from their home in the eastern area of Jerusalem, which is predominantly Arab, and give the homes to Israelis.Amid the fighting, mobs have also taken to the streets in Israeli cities in localized bouts of violence that authorities are still struggling to contain.Despite world leaders calling for an end to the violence, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Israel has signaled it is not quite ready for mediation. “We are in the middle of our offensive, it is growing more powerful and increasing, because there are a lot of things that we wish to achieve in this operation,” Israeli Settlement Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi said Thursday on Israel’s Army Radio.#Breaking: Entire families are under the rubble in Beit Hanoun northern Gaza pic.twitter.com/N50oTyacbL— Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) May 13, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'It will take more time': Netanyahu on Israel defense

    "We continue striking Hamas while defending our citizens. It will take more time," he said while visiting an Iron Dome missile defense battery in central Israel.Israeli troops massed at Gaza's border on Thursday and Palestinian militants pounded Israel with rockets in intense hostilities that have caused international concern and touched off clashes between Jews and Arabs in Israel.At least 83 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, medics said. Seven people have been killed in Israel, its military said.

  • The Latest: Bears coach Nagy going remote for minicamp

    Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will participate virtually in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend rather than in person because a close contact tested positive for COVID-19. Nagy will not be on the field when quarterback Justin Fields and the team’s other rookies get to work on Friday. Nagy will be able to observe remotely and communicate with coaches.

  • Missouri lawmakers on the brink of passing bill to halt federal gun law enforcement

    Republicans made the bill a priority after President Joe Biden took office.

  • Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza

    Muslim countries must show a united and clear stance over Israel's conflict with the Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza, Turkey's vice president, Fuat Oktay, said on Thursday, criticising world powers for condemning violence without acting. "What we desire is that active measures are taken," Oktay told reporters after morning prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. In several days of conflict, Hamas has fired volleys of rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel has launched air strikes against the Islamist faction in the Gaza Strip.

  • Forget 'Spanish Rice.' This Is the Mexican Rice Recipe You Should Be Cooking

    We're all about morisqueta, Mexico's unsung rice-bowl hero.

  • ‘I saw death coming’: Romain Grosjean pushes on in IndyCar after F1 wreck

    Six months after the horrific crash that ended his Formula One career, former Haas driver Romain Grosjean is making a go for it on the IndyCar circuit Romain Grosjean has made his IndyCar Series debut this year. Photograph: Mercedes/PA For some racing drivers hand blisters are an occasional nuisance. For Romain Grosjean they have become a constant menace, ever poised to loosen his grip and send his bold move from Formula 1 to IndyCar spiraling off course. Heading into IndyCar’s season-opening test in February, the 35-year-old Franco-Swiss wasn’t confident his tender mitts could hold his No 51 Honda-powered Dale Coyne Racing machine on the 2.3-mile, 17-turn circuit at Birmingham, Alabama’s Barber Motorsports Park for long without making blood bags out of his racing gloves. So Grosjean, who races under the French flag, consulted with two close compatriots he thought might have some handy advice. Fabio Quartararo, the young French MotoGP star, alas, had no pointers for Grosjean; turns out, blisters aren’t a big problem for him. But French tennis god Gael Monfils has had plenty of experience with right-hand blisters in 16-plus years as a top touring pro. He hipped Grosjean to the wonders of tennis tape and even walked him through how to apply it. The stuff worked to a tee for all but one testing stint, but that was only because Grosjean forgot to mummy up beforehand. “I could tell in 10 laps that the blister was coming,” he tells the Guardian. “But then I came back to the pits, wrapped my thumb, and it was fine.” As for whether Monfils can expect any career advice in return, Grosjean says the line’s always open. “I give him a kick in the nuts when he needs it.” Grosjean shares this story days before making his debut in Saturday’s Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from inside an infield motorcoach – the traveling home away from home that’s cozier than F1’s five-star hotels in some ways. “Here I’ve got all my stuff: my bicycle, my computers, my Honda motorbike – that should come very soon – and all my clothes,” says Grosjean, who’s still commuting from his native Switzerland. What’s more, he doesn’t have to worry about losing a bottle of lotion or cream on his way through airport security – which would be a major disruption to his hourly moisturizing sessions. Grosjean’s not trying to be a skincare diva. It’s just that his hands are quite tender and flakey. Half of his left hand is covered by a Bordeaux-colored bruise, more bittersweet residue from his final F1 race. Grosjean was barely three turns into last November’s Bahrain Grand Prix when his Haas machine veered off track and slammed into a right-side metal barrier at 119mph, red-flagging the race for over an hour. The impact, measured at 67g, bisected his car – the top half exploding in a raging fireball as it disappeared into the barrier. As Grosjean sat trapped inside that inferno, well, he looked for all the world like a goner. “No! Please!” Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc begged over his team radio, the on-track passing of godfather Jules Bianchi always heavy on his mind. AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat was no less distraught over his team radio after venting his frustrations about nearly being taken out by the Haas car. “Tell me he’s OK,” he pleaded. Grosjean would later tell French TV: “I saw death coming.” After 27 of the longest and quietest seconds in racing history, as a batch of first responders wrestled with the blaze up close with handheld extinguishers, Grosjean, with the flames and visions of Niki Lauda’s 1976 crash at the Nürburgring closing in on him, willed himself out of the wreckage. The thought of his three kids growing up without a father ultimately gave him the strength to free himself from his safety restraints and jump out of the fire and into the waiting arms of medical car driver Alan van der Merwe and F1 doctor Ian Roberts. With their help and against their advice, Grosjean then walked to an ambulance, determined to show he was OK. F1 fans the world over exhaled. Debris following the crash of Romain Grosjean is pictured during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on 29 November 2020. Photograph: Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1/Getty Images In the end Grosjean escaped with second-degree burns on his hands and ankles. It’s a testament to the fireproofing strength of driver livery and the halo device that shielded Grosjean’s head from making direct contact with the barrier, not to mention his superhuman pain threshold. But, really, it’s a miracle that Grosjean is even breathing – let alone keen to turn laps again. As much as it burnishes his legacy to be known as the driver who left in F1 an actual blaze of glory, he didn’t want the fire to be the last memory of him behind the wheel. With his time at Haas at an end, he mulled offers in sports cars, F1 and Formula E before going to IndyCar. To make his wife, Marion, more at ease with that decision, Grosjean has left the business of orbiting the series’ oval circuit (where speeds are highest) to Pietro Fittipaldi – the same driver who finished his 2020 F1 season at Haas. That includes this month’s upcoming Indy 500. So far Grosjean would appear to be more than holding his own on IndyCar’s road and street circuits, rating second among the series’ five rookies despite running just two of the first four races. If that seems as it should be given Grosjean’s Grand Prix credentials, know this: his is no ordinary rookie class. Well above him in the points is Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, a three-time Australian Supercars champion; below Grosjean is seven-time Nascar Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who’s likewise steering clear of ovals despite his considerable experience on them. To keep pace, Grosjean has gotten into simulator racing – something he didn’t do much at all before. Also: before IndyCar, he had only completed seven races that included refueling pit stops; in F1, they go the distance on one tank. Still, he’s embracing the new challenges and the new car – which, while less powerful and adjustable than F1 machines nonetheless offers things that those track weapons can’t: plenty of in-race passing opportunities, boost on demand and a real shot to win any given weekend. “In IndyCar, it’s much more healthy,” he says. “You actually fight 23 other drivers, whereas in Formula 1 because only your teammate has the same car as you most of the time you only fight that guy.” Of course that’s not to say there aren’t IndyCar drivers who wouldn’t cannonball into that shark tank if they got the chance. As Formula 1 expands its US footprint, talk of IndyCar evolving its reputation from washout league for Indy 500 champs like Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi into a true talent incubator has increased. Colton Herta, IndyCar’s youngest-ever winner, is oft-touted as a possible candidate for the tile of next American F1 driver. Mexico’s Pato O’Ward earned himself a McLaren F1 test after delivering an IndyCar win for team boss Zac Brown earlier this month on the intermedia oval in Fort Worth. “The guys here,” says Grosjean, “are super talented”. As for returning to F1 himself, Grosjean was still on his hospital bed in Bahrain when Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff promised him one last day in an F1 car if he couldn’t make it back in time to complete the 2020 season with Haas. The offer sounded too good to be true. But when Mercedes called some time later to schedule a seat fitting in Brackley, “I’m like, OK, this is really happening,” Grosjean says. To hear him tell it, they really opened the kimono. “They showed me everything,” Grosjean says. “Everything. I was amazed. I could understand why they were the most successful team in the [recent] history of the sport.” Late next month Grosjean will pilot Merc’s 2019 title-winning W10 machine for a private test session at Circuit Paul Ricard, bringing the best feel-good story in sports full circle. As for what comes after, Grosjean is only committed to IndyCar for 2021. However the year ends, it’s enough to enjoy so much support among family, friends and fans – and have the chance to cross a finish line most never pictured him reaching again. What a time to be alive.

  • Dramatic photo shows Israel unleashing its Iron Dome interceptors against rockets from Gaza

    Israel's Iron Dome system tracks incoming rockets and fires projectiles to destroy them before they land.

  • Liz Cheney's likely replacement, Elise Stefanik, isn't nearly as conservative, but she tells 'MAGA tales about the election with gusto,' expert says

    Cheney voted with Trump's position 93% of the time, while Stefanik voted with Trump 78% of the time, but he still endorsed her to replace Cheney.

  • 1967 Chevy Chevelle SS Packs LS Magic

    Who's ready to slide behind the wheel?

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Today, we have with us Claudio Mastella, Chief Trading and Logistics Officer; Fernando Borges, Chief Exploration and Production Officer; Joao Henrique Rittershaussen, Chief Production Development Officer; Marcelo Zenkner, Chief Governance and Compliance Officer; Nicolas Simone, Chief Digital Transformation and Innovation Officer; Roberto Ardenghy, Chief Institutional Relations and Sustainability Officer; Rodrigo Araujo Alves, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer; Rodrigo Costa Lima e Silva, Chief Refining and Natural Gas Officer. The presentation will be available throughout the webcast on our company's website.

  • Biden Scraps Trump’s ‘National Garden of American Heroes’

    President Joe Biden on Friday scrapped plans and revoked the executive order for the “National Garden of American Heroes” that predecessor Trump proposed last year. Figures for Trump’s statue park were far-reaching, ranging from Muhammad Ali and Annie Oakley to Jesse Owens and Rosa Parks to Walt Disney, basketball player Kobe Bryant and not to mention Grover Cleveland, Alex Trebek and… Italian-born explorer Christopher Columbus, who has been criticized for his abuse of indigenous Americans. Trump previously signed “Executive Order on Building the National Garden of American Heroes” earlier this year, just two days before leaving office, as “America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life.” “On its grounds, the devastation and discord of the moment will be overcome with abiding love of country and lasting patriotism,” Trump’s now rescinded executive order stated. “This is the American way. When the forces of anti-Americanism have sought to burn, tear down, and destroy, patriots have built, rebuilt, and lifted up. That is our history. America responded to the razing of the White House by building it back in the same place with unbroken resolve, to the murders of Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr., with a national temple and the Stone of Hope, and to the terrorism of 9/11 with a new Freedom Tower. “In keeping with this tradition, America is responding to the tragic toppling of monuments to our founding generation and the giants of our past by commencing a new national project for their restoration, veneration, and celebration.” Read original story Biden Scraps Trump’s ‘National Garden of American Heroes’ At TheWrap

  • California cold case murder reopens after 46 years

    Detectives have reopened the investigation into the 1975 unsolved murder of 15-year-old Paul Ornelas, whose body was found near railroad tracks in Santa Barbara County, with the help of DNA technology that didn’t exist at the time. (May 14)

  • Gaza Resident Captures Aerial Exchange Between Israeli Military and Gaza Militants

    Rockets were seen from a residential area in Gaza, late on May 12 and into the early hours of May 13, as the Israeli military and Gaza militants continued exchanges for a third night.Early on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said rockets were fired from Gaza into central Israel. It also said it was continuing to strike “strategically significant buildings belonging to Hamas”.According to Israeli media, at least six Israelis had died as a result of recent rocket attacks in the past week.At least 56 Palestinians have been killed by ongoing Israeli strikes, including 14 children. At least 335 people were wounded in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. Credit: Khaled Tabasha via Storyful

  • Fires break out in California, Arizona

    The “Pine Fire” burned hundreds of acres, destroying at least two homes in Antelope Valley, California. Temperatures are hitting 100 degrees in parts of the Southwest.

  • Israel and Palestine conflict leads to Bay Area protests

    A pro-Palestinian rally in the South Bay denounced the Israeli attacks. Just about 25 miles away from that demonstration, a crowd gathered in support of Israel in Redwood City.

  • Fear stalks streets of Israeli city where Jews and Arabs mixed freely

    ACRE, Israel (Reuters) -In the mixed Arab and Jewish city of Acre, the holiday festival of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan would normally see families mingling freely and taking their children to fairs and on boat rides along the coast. Often held up as an example of Arabs and Jews living alongside each other in relative calm, Acre is an ancient city on the Mediterranean coast with two other names - Akko in Hebrew, and Akka in Arabic. That co-existence has been shattered by the escalating rocket fire and air and artillery strikes between Israel and Gaza that have inflamed cross-communal violence nationwide between Israel's Jewish majority and its 21% Arab minority.