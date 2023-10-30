Israel blocks exit route as 'best soldiers' drive deeper into northern Gaza: Live updates

Israel appeared to begin blocking exit routes from northern Gaza on Sunday as its ground invasion of the occupied enclave intensified amid pockets of resistance from Palestinians who refused repeated Israeli orders to evacuate.

Fierce clashes took place as Israeli forces penetrated deep into northern Gaza near Beit Lahia, a city of 90,000, the Palestinian media outlet Al-Ayyam reported. The Israeli military said its forces were pushing into the territory, encountering militants attempting to launch anti-tank missiles and mortar shells. Dozens of the militants were killed, the Israelis said.

“The objectives of this war require a ground operation," the Israeli military chief of staff Herzi Halevi said. "The best soldiers are now operating in Gaza.”

Video circulating on social media showed an Israeli tank and bulldozer blocking Gaza's primary north-south highway, which the Israeli military had said could be used to flee to southern Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Monday at the request of the United Arab Emirates to discuss the humanitarian plight of Palestinians. Although almost 1 million Palestinians have heeded warnings from Israel and fled northern Gaza, hundreds of thousands remain, many refusing to leave and others unable. The ground invasion began last week as the war intensifies since it began with a surprise and brutal Hamas attack on Israeli border communities Oct. 7.

Hundreds in Russia try to storm plane: News reports said protesters shouted antisemitic slogans

Developments:

∎ The U.N. warned that Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza were hitting close to hospitals where more than 100,000 displaced people are staying amid thousands of patients and staff, all hoping the hospitals will be safe from the air strikes.

∎ The number of Israelis who have evacuated homes and communities near the Gaza border has surpassed 250,000, Israeli officials said.

∎ The death toll among Palestinians passed 8,000, mostly women and minors, the Gaza Health Ministry said. More than 1,400 Israelis have died, most in the first few hours of the Oct. 7 attack on border communities by Hamas militants.

Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on Oct. 30, 2023.

Hamas built a tunnel network in Gaza: Here’s how Israeli forces will fight it

Antisemitic, threatening messages draw probe at Cornell University

Campus police were sent to the Cornell University's Jewish center after “horrendous, antisemitic messages” threatening violence appeared on a discussion board Sunday, university President Martha Pollack said in a statement. The University Police Department is investigating and has notified the FBI of a potential hate crime, she said. She urged the campus community to work together reinforce "a culture of trust, respect and safety" at the Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York, more than 200 miles northwest of New York City.

The war has generated extensive and sometimes angry activism activism on multiple college campuses in the U.S.

"We will not tolerate antisemitism at Cornell," Pollack said. "The virulence and destructiveness of antisemitism is real and deeply impacting our Jewish students, faculty and staff, as well as the entire Cornell community."

Russia blames outside interference for riot targeting flight from Israel

Upheaval at Russia's airport in the predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan were largely a result of outside interference, including "external information," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials Monday, one day after a plane from Tel Aviv was greeted by an hundreds of angry demonstrators who stormed onto the landing field to protest the airliner’s arrival. The protesters shouted antisemitic slogans and appeared to try and storm the plane of Russian carrier Red Wings, prompting police to close the airport.

Peskov said TV footage showing Israel's bombing of Gaza and the deaths of civilians, children, elderly people and medics made it "very easy for the ill-wishers to take advantage of the situation for provocations and instigation," Russian state media outlet Tass reported.

Ground attack will take place underground

As Israeli troops push deeper into Gaza in retaliation for the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, the ground attack won’t look quite like the traditional door-to-door skirmishes seen in Fallujah, Mosul and other past urban clashes. Instead, it will happen largely out of sight and underground, deep in a warren of connecting tunnels that Hamas has been digging and lining with concrete for more than a decade. The battle to control and destroy this subterranean labyrinth, estimated at more than 300 miles, will be a key strategy for the Israeli military, according to military analysts and experts – and will make the incursion into Gaza unlike any past urban conflict.

“It’s going to be an undertaking like nothing the (Israel Defense Forces) has ever done,” said retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Schwartz, who ran U.S. security coordination with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority from 2019 to 2021. “And frankly unlike anything we’ve ever done.”

− Rick Jervis

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Israelis press deeper into Gaza