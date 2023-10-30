Israeli ground operations worry families of hostages

STORY: A group lobbying for the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas say the safety of their loved ones needs to be a top priority for the government.

Their concerns come as the Israeli military expands ground operations in the Gaza strip.

Adva Adar believes her 85-year-old grandmother is in Gaza, based on photos and footage purporting to show her capture.

Reuters could not independently verify the location or date of filming of videos showing hostages being kidnapped.

“My grandmother doesn't have the time to wait, she needs to be back home now. she's ill and she needs medications and she needs medical care.”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's goals in the war were to destroy Hamas’ governing and military capabilities, as well as return the more than 200 hostages.

ALON: “As a boyfriend I am really afraid that these two goals are in conflict with each other..."

Noam Alon’s girlfriend - Inbar Haiman - is one of the hostages.

"I think that first the hostages should be free..."

Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border into Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people as well as taking the hostages.

LEA YANAI: "We are not political people or military people, we are two simple people that try to save our sister.”

Lea and Lion Yanai believe their sister Moran was taken hostage at the Nova music festival.

And they say - time is of the essence.

LEA: "If Moran is listening to us, Moran, we are united together, we love you so much..."

LION: "Stay positive as you are, think about the big hugs we are going to give you when you come back. I want you to know that we are doing everything we can to bring you back home as soon as possible."