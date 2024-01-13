Israeli hostage families mark anniversary with mock Hamas tunnel

Family members of Ohad Ben Ami, who is still held as a hostage by Hamas in Gaza, hold his picture inside a 30-metre tunnel in Tel Aviv - ABIR SULTAN/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Israeli hostage families recreated a Hamas tunnel to mark 100 days since their relatives were first kidnapped by the terror group.

Families built the mock tunnel in Hostage Square, Tel Aviv, to raise awareness for their loved ones who are still being held captive more than three months after the October 7 attacks.

The cramped and dimly-lit tunnel, unveiled on Saturday, was built to imitate the conditions the hostages have had to endure inside the Hamas underground tunnel network.

Ella Ben Ami, 23, whose father Oded, 55, is still being held in Gaza, told Channel 12 she was “shaking” as she walked through the underground passage.

“For nearly 100 days [the hostages] haven’t been able to leave this,” said the 23-year-old, whose mother, Raz, was kidnapped separately but then freed in November.

She told NBC News it was “hard to keep the hope” for “so many days.”

Many of the remaining 132 Israeli hostages are elderly and have chronic illnesses that require daily medications. Their families have petitioned the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the hostages to deliver medicine and inspect their conditions.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin's son, Hersh, has been held as a hostage since the October 7 attacks - MAYA ALLERUZU/AP

The Red Cross has said Hamas has denied it access.

Israeli officials are coming under increasing pressure to secure the release of the estimated 132 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said on Friday that Israel had made an arrangement with Qatar that will allow the delivery of medicines to hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The medications would be given to the hostages “in the next few days”, the office said in a statement.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of hostages, said it would demand “visual proof” the medications had reached the hostages.

On Sunday, a march will be held beginning at the Supernova music festival site, where Hamas killed 364 people, going through Jerusalem and finishing in Tel Aviv, with a 24-hour protest.

The rally in Hostage Square, Tel Aviv, will open with a video message from Emmanuel Macron, the French president. Similar events are scheduled in cities outside Israel, including London, New York and Paris.

The tireless campaign by families has gained widespread support and sympathy, ratcheting up pressure on the Israeli government to make concessions to win their release.

More than 100 hostages were released during a week-long truce at the beginning of December. Earlier this week, Israeli officials said they will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza unless Hamas agrees to release more hostages.

Relatives of a hostage pose by the mock tunnel - ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS

The repatriation of Gazans to their homes could be used as a bargaining chip during negotiations for hostage release.

Dorit Gvili of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum told Channel 12 News: “I think we need public pressure, there’s no other way.

“We must keep them in mind. We must say constantly that these people are alive and need to be returned. We feel the claustrophobia here every minute.”

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, 54, spends her days trying to bring her son Hersh and the other hostages home.

The mother-of-three sticks a piece of masking tape on herself with the number of days her only son has been held hostage in Gaza every morning.

Ms Goldberg-Polin, who began the ritual on day 26, pleaded with those around the world to adopt the same routine hoping the show of solidarity would help her and the other families bear the pain and anguish of waiting yet another day for their loved ones to return.

She said her identity is “the number of days he’s been stolen.”

In a message to her son, 23, she said: “We need you to stay strong. And survive and stay alive. And we are coming.”