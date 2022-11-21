Israel Raises Rates Less Than Forecast, Diverging From Fed

(Bloomberg) --

Israel raised interest rates less than forecast by most economists as the central bank begins to slow the pace of its longest cycle of monetary tightening in decades.

Policy makers led by Governor Amir Yaron on Monday increased their benchmark for the sixth time in a row to 3.25% from 2.75%. Most analysts surveyed by Bloomberg predicted a hike of 75 basis points.

“Monetary policy tightening and moderation of activity abroad are expected to lead to some slowdown in economic activity in Israel as well, and a number of indicators are showing signs of the beginning of such a process,” the monetary committee said in a statement.

The decision suggests the central bank believes more caution is warranted as higher borrowing costs are beginning to have an impact on the broader economy -- despite an unexpectedly large acceleration in inflation last month. By taking a less aggressive tack, the Bank of Israel is diverging from the US Federal Reserve, which earlier this month raised rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time.

Consumer prices in Israel rose an annual 5.1% last month, the first acceleration since July, almost entirely reversing a recent deceleration and taking inflation-adjusted rates further away from Yaron’s objective of “around zero, or slightly above it.”

The governor has said that the central bank was “determined” to bring inflation back within the government’s 1% to 3% target, and was front-loading hikes in order to get there.

Figures released earlier on Monday showed unemployment increased again to reach 4.1% in October, the highest this year. While joblessness is still not far off historical lows, it nevertheless points to a weakening in the labor market that could limit monetary tightening. Meanwhile, economic growth slowed by less than expected in the third quarter.

Citigroup Inc. sees interest rates continuing to rise in the months ahead, and has revised its terminal rate forecast back to 4% from 3.5% because of the stronger than anticipated economic growth in the third quarter and the “upside surprise” in inflation, analyst Michel Nies said in an investor note.

For now, markets and analysts see scope for much higher borrowing costs ahead. Interest-rate swaps are now pricing around 100 basis points of rate increases over the next year.

