Israeli intelligence warns of intensified Iranian support to Russia

·1 min read

"We warn against Iran's future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia," he said.

Read also: Russia to trade advanced military tech for Iranian drones

He also warned about Iran's intention "to expand its uranium enrichment project and intensify attacks on friendly Muslim countries in the region in various ways.”

Barnea called the prevention of the Iranian regime from acquiring nuclear weapons one of Mossad's tasks, adding that Tehran is attempting to keep its increasing sup-port to Moscow a secret.

Read also: Iran to supply Russia with more than 200 drones in November, says Ukrainian defense intelligence agency

Russia has acquired hundreds of attack drones from Iran and has used them repeatedly against Ukraine: specifically the Iranian-made Mohajer-6, Shahed-129, and Shahed-191.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia has recently received a new batch of Shahed Iranian drones, with another 250 on the way. Various media reports have claimed that Russia has also purchased ballistic missiles, not just drones, from Iran.

On Dec. 6, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov stated that Iran has not sent cruise missiles to Russia – a report echoed by U.S. officials.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Begins Defense Upgrade With 26% Spending Increase for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will hike its defense spending by more than a quarter in 2023 to ¥6.82 trillion ($51.4 billion) as it begins a five-year program to toughen its security posture amid rising threats from China, North Korea and Russia.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million

  • Putin calls ‘operation’ in Ukraine ‘war’ for first time

    Russian President Vladimir Putin called his “special military operation” in Ukraine a “war” for the first time since he launched a full-scale invasion into Russia’s neighbor nearly 10 months ago. “Our goal is not to spin this flywheel of a military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” Putin said at a televised…

  • 'Brief' security breach causes longer wait times at Sea-Tac

    A “brief” security breach made wait times even longer Thursday morning at Sea-Tac Airport.

  • Tomahawks part of Japan's record defense spending next year

    Japan's defense spending will jump 20% to a record 6.8 trillion yen ($55 billion) next year as the country prepares to deploy U.S.-made Tomahawks and other long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets in China or North Korea under a more offensive security strategy. The planned purchase of Tomahawks at 211.3 billion yen ($1.6 billion) is a centerpiece of Japan's 2023 budget plan approved Friday by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet and shows his government's determination to rapidly arm itself with more strike capability under the new strategy. Additionally, Japan will pay the United States 110 billion yen ($830 million) for equipment and software needed to launch Tomahawks, as well as fees for the technology transfer and staff training in the coming year, defense officials said.

  • Zelenskyy wore a chic, casual sweater to his meeting with US President Biden and address to Congress. Here's why he wears it, and why it's sold out everywhere

    Along with his message to the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought his signature look: an olive-green fleece sweater.

  • Meet M-TAC, the maker of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's casual sweaters and t-shirts that started out selling airsoft guns

    The brand behind Volodymyr Zelenskyy's sweatshirt first started selling clothing in 2014 and has been providing gear to the Ukrainian military.

  • Boeing resumes 777X flight testing after recent engine issue

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Thursday it had resumed flight testing of its 777X jets after an inspection in October found an engine issue. GE said last month it was reviewing a technical issue that occurred during GE9X post-certification engineering testing of the plane, and had decided with Boeing to remove the engine and send it to a test facility in Ohio for engineering test runs. The 777X, also known as the 777-9, is a larger version of the 777 wide-body jet and has been in development since 2013.

  • Doctors not able to take shrapnel out of former Roskosmos head

    Doctors will not be able to take a shrapnel out of Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research - ed.

  • Kremlin explains Putin's words about imminent end of war

    The recent statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the alleged desire to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible did not mean negotiations but primarily the achievement of the goals of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.

  • Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss Is Engaged to Comedian Jay Mohr

    Sources close to the couple reportedly confirmed that Mohr officially proposed to Buss, who was recently spotted with a ring on her finger

  • Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death

    Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris. Russian military convoys are rumbling down the broad avenues of what is swiftly becoming a garrison city, and Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left. Many of the city’s Ukrainian street names are reverting to Soviet ones, with the Avenue of Peace that cuts through Mariupol to be labeled Lenin Avenue.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about a claim that Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and lunged at a Secret Service agent

    Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.

  • Joe Biden Was Reportedly Shocked by the Letter Donald Trump Left Him After Leaving the White House

    The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe […]

  • Twitter deletes Donald Trump Jr. tweet mocking Zelenskyy with fake naked Hunter Biden image

    A tweet by Donald Trump Jr. that mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a naked photo of Hunter Biden was deleted by Twitter on Thursday. The former president’s son posted the fake image late Wednesday after Zelenskyy received a rapturous reception for his address to a rare joint session of Congress. The mash-up image depicted a nude Hunter Biden standing next to Zelenskyy as the ...

  • Trump WH aide said it was ‘painfully obvious’ when Trump wrote his own tweets because of ‘the capitalization of letters’

    "In times of crises, you want your leader to meet the moment, and to me, it felt like he didn't meet the moment," former aide Sarah Matthews said.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Prove ‘Hillary Clinton Was Right All Along': ‘He Was Desperate to Hide the Truth’ (Video)

    Mika Brzezsinki mocked Trump for losing "more money than any other American" while writing "The Art of the Deal"

  • Ukrainian forces used Russian soldiers' 'panicked' cell phone calls to pinpoint their locations and pick them off, report says

    A Ukrainian official said Russian troops used "ordinary phones" that allowed them to track where the "enemy" was and strike entire units.

  • Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Marriage Is Reportedly in a ‘Toxic’ Place Right Now

    Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner might not be seeing eye to eye right now as they navigate their post-political life. Their marriage is reportedly very rocky right now. It’s all falling apart,” a source told RadarOnline. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in […]

  • Donald Trump's Tax Returns May Be an Indication Why He Pushed for Life to Return to Normal During COVID

    Now that the reports from Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation and the House Ways and Means committee have been released, new eyeballs are on Donald Trump’s finances while he was in the White House. Financial experts are zeroing in on the 2020 tax year because it seems to offer clues as to why the former […]

  • Putin refers to Ukraine 'war', says he wants to end it

    STORY: Referring to the conflict in Ukraine as a ‘war’ - Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference in Moscow on Thursday, that he wants to end the fighting and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. PUTIN: "Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war. (BACK IN SHOT) We are striving for this and will continue to strive." During the 10 months of conflict-- Putin has consistently called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a special military operation and not a war.U.S. officials were quick to cast doubt on Putin’s intentions.White House spokesman John Kirby said Putin has not shown any interest in negotiating an end to the war. Kirby told reporters during an online briefing: "Everything Putin is doing on the ground and in the air bespeaks a man who wants to continue to visit violence upon the Ukrainian people" and "escalate the war." Russia has persistently said it is open to negotiations, but Ukraine and its allies suspect a ploy to buy time after a series of Russian defeats have swung the momentum of the 10-month war in favor of Kyiv. Putin’s comments come a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House – promising the Ukrainian leader unwavering U.S. support, and announcing a new $1.85 billion military aid package which includes the Patriot air defense system. It's one of the most advanced U.S. air defense systems, capable of intercepting threats, such as aircraft and ballistic missiles. But Putin on Thursday downplayed the Patriot system, saying it was "quite old" and did not work like Russia's S-300 system. The Kremlin said the U.S. supplying it would not contribute to settling the conflict in Ukraine... or prevent Russia from achieving its goals.