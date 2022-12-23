Israeli intelligence warns of intensified Iranian support to Russia

"We warn against Iran's future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia," he said.

He also warned about Iran's intention "to expand its uranium enrichment project and intensify attacks on friendly Muslim countries in the region in various ways.”

Barnea called the prevention of the Iranian regime from acquiring nuclear weapons one of Mossad's tasks, adding that Tehran is attempting to keep its increasing sup-port to Moscow a secret.

Russia has acquired hundreds of attack drones from Iran and has used them repeatedly against Ukraine: specifically the Iranian-made Mohajer-6, Shahed-129, and Shahed-191.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia has recently received a new batch of Shahed Iranian drones, with another 250 on the way. Various media reports have claimed that Russia has also purchased ballistic missiles, not just drones, from Iran.

On Dec. 6, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov stated that Iran has not sent cruise missiles to Russia – a report echoed by U.S. officials.

