Israeli, Jordanian economic ministers meet, talk trade, ties

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Jordan's economy ministers met in Jordan on Wednesday, the first meeting of its kind in more than a decade and another sign of warming relations between the neighboring countries in recent months.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Economy Minister Orna Barbivai and her Jordanian counterpart, Yousef Alshamali, signed an agreement to increase caps on Jordan exports to the Palestinian Authority. The meeting was aimed at “enhancing civilian ties between Israel and Jordan, strengthening neighborly relations, and promoting cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said.

Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and have close security ties. But relations have soured somewhat over the past decade, in part because of tensions at Jerusalem's contested Al-Aqsa compound, and Israel’s expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Since the inauguration of Israel's new government in June, however, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has prioritized mending fences with Jordan. The countries have signed trade and water deals, and in September, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met King Abdullah II in the Jordanian capital, Amman, less than two months after Bennett met Abdullah in secret.

Barbivai said in a statement that the new trade deals are key to strengthening relations with Jordan, which is of prime importance to “national security, and the protection of Israel’s longest and most quiet border.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After UF blocks testimony, professors across Florida worry about freedom of speech

    After UF blocks testimony, professors across Florida worry about freedom of speech

  • Body pulled from river believed to be NC woman missing since Halloween, officials say

    Officials said the body was found about a mile downstream from where the woman’s car was found on Oct. 31.

  • Myanmar court denies bail for US journalist, adds new charge

    A court in Myanmar on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Danny Fenster, an American journalist jailed for the past five months, and added a new charge against him, his lawyer said. Fenster had already been charged with incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information, an offense punishable by up to three years in prison.

  • Republicans jolt Biden with Virginia win, stronger than expected New Jersey showing

    FAIRFAX, Va. (Reuters) -Republicans pushed Democrats out of the Virginia governorship and had a far stronger-than-expected showing in heavily Democratic New Jersey on Wednesday, signaling trouble for President Joe Biden's party heading into next year's congressional elections. Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe conceded to Republican Glenn Youngkin https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/republican-youngkins-win-virginia-plots-partys-path-2022-elections-2021-11-03, a former private equity executive, following Tuesday's vote. Youngkin had distanced himself just enough from former President Donald Trump to win back moderates who had supported Biden just a year ago.

  • Sputnik Light produces strong level of antibodies against COVID-19 - early-stage trial

    Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine had a good safety profile and induced strong immune responses especially in people who had already encountered COVID-19, according to the results of phase I and II trials published in The Lancet medical journal. The vaccine, a single-dose version of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine unveiled last year, has already entered later phases of studies and is widely used in Russia, but the publication of the early research in a top Western journal is a milestone as Russia moves towards making Sputnik Light its main vaccine for export. Scientists from the vaccine's developer, the Gamaleya Institute, oversaw 110 volunteers aged 18–59 in St Petersburg, who were inoculated in January 2021, looking at the response of the immune system and the main side effects.

  • In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook — not easily replicated

    In a stunning victory in Virginia and a strong showing in New Jersey, the Republican Party has fashioned a playbook that could repair the GOP's tarnished image in swing states and suburban districts across the nation. Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, virtually unknown a year ago, won the Virginia governor's race early Wednesday by running away from the national Republican Party and its most prominent leaders — especially Donald Trump. The Virginia Republican spent the closing months of his campaign avoiding the divisive issues that most animate Trump's base, including the baseless prospect of election fraud.

  • Lebanese carry 'worthless' stacks of cash after currency crash

    Restaurant owner Antoine Haddad has been in business for over 35 years but says he is running out of hope as Lebanon struggles with one of the deepest financial crises of modern times. For Haddad, the difference between this and other crises that Lebanon has experienced, including the 1975-1990 civil war, is that it feels like there is no end in sight. Haddad, whose small restaurant has been in business since 1984, said he can only buy 10% of the olive oil he used to buy with the same money.

  • Republican Youngkin Takes Virginia in Blow to Biden

    Republican��Glenn Youngkin��defeated Democrat��Terry McAuliffe��in Virginia���s closely watched governor���s race on Tuesday, dealing a blow to President��Joe Biden��and Democrats��� hopes to keep control of Congress in next year���s elections. Emily Wilkins of Bloomberg Government reports on "Bloomberg The Open."

  • Watch Michael Jackson's Youngest Son Give Rare Interview

    Michael Jackson’s youngest child, Blanket ‘Bigi’ Jackson, opened up to ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Monday. The rare interview comes just days after the same outlet spoke to his older brother, Prince Jackson, about their close bond along with their sister, Paris Jackson.

  • 'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

    Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont expressed his adamant opposition to repealing the SALT cap after analysts said it would benefit billionaires.

  • Dear Moderates: The Left Isn’t Why McAuliffe Lost Virginia

    Win McNamee/Getty ImagesNothing motivates conservative Democrats like an excuse for inaction, and Virginia’s sucker punch of a gubernatorial election Tuesday night offered a golden opportunity for them to pump the legislative brakes.Let’s own the bad news: after an increasingly vitriolic campaign centered around the bogeyman of “Critical Race Theory,” Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe to end what has been a successful and effective streak of Democratic v

  • Iran says it blocks U.S. attempt to confiscate oil in Sea of Oman

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they thwarted an attempt by the United States to detain a tanker carrying the Islamic Republic's oil in the Sea of Oman. U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Iranian report was not true and there had been no American attempt to seize a tanker. The American officials said that in reality Iranian forces had seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker last month and U.S. naval forces were just monitoring the situation.

  • France says Australia hits 'new low' leaking Macron texts

    Australia leaking French President Emmanuel Macron’s text messages to the media was a “new low” and a warning to other world leaders that their private communications with the Australian government could be weaponized and used against them, the French ambassador said on Wednesday. French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault used an address to Australia’s National Press Club to make a withering attack on Canberra’s surprise decision to scrap a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract with France to build a fleet of 12 diesel-electric submarines.

  • The US Navy has figured out what a nuclear-powered attack submarine ran into in the South China Sea: report

    The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.

  • QAnon supporters gather over theory that JFK Jr. will emerge, announce Trump to be reinstated

    Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.

  • Lawmakers demand apology for border detention of Iranians

    Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

  • Filipino activists want Marcos son out of presidential race

    Human rights groups asked the Philippine Commission on Elections to disqualify the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running for president in next year’s elections, saying he was convicted of tax evasion, could no longer hold public office and kept the damaging details from the public. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s spokesman, Victor Rodriguez, on Wednesday called the petition “propaganda” and said they would address “this predictable nuisance” when they receive a formal copy of it. The issue, which should be resolved by elections commissioners before the May 9 vote, could spark a legal battle that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

  • Pelosi says paid leave is back in the social spending bill, daring Manchin to tank the popular provision

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to Democrats on Monday that she's asked for 4 weeks of paid leave to be included as negotiations continue.

  • Trump May Be About To Learn That Being Ex-President Doesn’t Carry Much Weight In Court

    The former president faces a Thursday hearing on his attempt to keep secret his actions and involvement in the Capitol riot he incited to try to remain in power.

  • Republican Glenn Youngkin defeats Democrat Terry McAuliffe in high-stakes Virginia governor's election

    Youngkin's victory in the blue-trending Virginia is a huge win for the GOP and a dire warning for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.