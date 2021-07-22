Israel eyes spyware export curbs; Macron, Merkel troubled by abuse reports

Israeli cyber firm NSO Group's exhibition stand is seen at "ISDEF 2019", an international defence and homeland security expo, in Tel Aviv
Dan Williams
·3 min read

By Dan Williams

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli parliamentary panel may seek changes to defence export policy over reports that software sold by Israel's NSO Group was used to spy on journalists, officials and rights activists in several countries, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday.

Among suspected targets of NSO's Pegasus software is French President Emmanuel Macron, who convened his cabinet on Thursday over calls for investigations. Amid mounting EU concern, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin that spyware should be denied countries where there is no judicial oversight.

"We certainly have to look anew at this whole subject of licences granted by DECA," Ram Ben-Barak, head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, told Israel's Army Radio, referring to the government-run Defence Export Controls Agency.

Israel has appointed an inter-ministerial team to assess reports based on an investigation by 17 media organisations that said Pegasus had been used in attempted or successful hacks of smartphones using malware that enables the extraction of messages, records calls and secretly activates microphones.

NSO has rejected the reporting by the media partners as "full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories". Reuters has not independently verified the reporting.

NSO says it does not know the specific identities of people against whom clients use Pegasus. If it receives a complaint of Pegasus having been misused by a client, NSO can retroactively acquire the target lists and, should the complaint prove true, unilaterally shut down that client's software, the company says.

Other world leaders among those whose phone numbers the news organisations said were on a list of possible targets include Pakistani Prime Minister Imram Khan and Morocco's King Mohammed VI.

The Israeli government team "will conduct its checks, and we will be sure to look into the findings and see if we need to fix things here", said Ben-Barak. A former deputy chief of Mossad, he said proper use of Pegasus had "helped a great many people".

TARGETING TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS

DECA is within Israel's Defence Ministry and oversees NSO exports. Both the ministry and the firm have said that Pegasus is meant to be used to track terrorists or criminals only, and that all foreign clients are vetted governments.

But the alleged misuse has stirred questions within Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's cross-partisan coalition, one of whose members, the liberal party Meretz, queried Defence Minister Benny Gantz about NSO exports in a meeting on Thursday.

Gantz "emphasised the importance of upholding human rights within the framework of weapons sales," a joint statement said.

After Army Radio also aired an interview on Thursday with Szabolcs Panyi, a Hungarian journalist who said Pegasus had been found on his cellphone, NSO chief Shalev Hulio vowed to investigate.

"If he was indeed a target, I can assure you already that we will cut off the systems of whoever took action against him, because it's intolerable for someone to do something like this," Hulio told the station.

In keeping with NSO and Defence Ministry refusal to identify client countries, Hulio stopped short of confirming that Hungary had Pegasus. Budapest has not commented on the matter other than to say Hungary's intelligence-gathering is conducted lawfully.

He said NSO has worked with 45 countries and rejected around 90 others as potential clients. The company has shut down five Pegasus systems for abuse, Hulio said, adding that the software cannot be used against Israeli or U.S. mobile phones.

(Additional reporting by Gergely Szakacs in BudapestWriting by Dan WilliamsEditing by Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘A pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ Miami hospital urges patients, workers to get shots

    Facing a resurgence of COVID-positive patients — and a stubborn reluctance to the vaccines among many Miami-Dade residents and even its own employees — leaders of Jackson Health System, the county’s public hospital, came out on Tuesday with a single-minded message: Get vaccinated.

  • UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya's coast

    Libya's coast guard intercepted Wednesday four boats in the Mediterranean Sea carrying migrants trying to reach Europe, a U.N. official said. According to the migrants, 20 people from one of the vessels had gone overboard earlier in the day and were presumed to have drowned. The circumstances under which the migrants went overboard were unclear, said Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration.

  • Human rights giving hits $3.7B record, but some regions lag

    Philanthropic funding to promote human rights globally reached a record $3.7 billion in 2018, according to a report released Wednesday. The joint report from the philanthropy research organization Candid and Human Rights Funders Network, a collection of global human rights donors, also found a low amount of direct donations to charities in developing regions. The report analyzed contributions from more than 800 funders that sought to advance rights enshrined in human rights treaties, and in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a United Nations agreement that lays out broadly accepted civil and political rights, as well as social rights for education, health and other things.

  • US, S. Korea say they'll push North to return to nuke talks

    Top U.S. and South Korean officials agreed Thursday to try to convince North Korea to return to talks on its nuclear program, which Pyongyang has insisted it won’t do in protest of what it calls U.S. hostility. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was in Seoul as part of her regional tour that will take her to China this weekend.

  • ‘The desert is covered in rivers’: Severe flooding in Oman causes evacuations and widespread damage

    In some areas, more than two years’ worth of rain fell over two days

  • An Australian couple was convicted of enslaving an Indian grandmother for 8 years

    The woman, from Tamil Nadu, India, told the court the couple beat her multiple times and poured hot water on her.

  • Is there a solution to the hospitality staff crisis?

    Aside from Covid and Brexit, are there other reasons for the shortage of hospitality workers?

  • Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open

    Tokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one day before the Olympics begin, as worries grow of a worsening of infections during the Games. Thursday’s 1,979 new cases are the highest since 2,044 were recorded on Jan. 15. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is determined to hold the Olympics, placed Tokyo under a state of emergency on July 12, but daily cases have sharply increased since then.

  • Why Tom Brady could be even better with the Buccaneers in 2021

    Tom Brady was good enough to help the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl last season. Here's why he could be even better in 2021.

  • 2022 Kia Carnival Review | Blending the minivan-crossover line

    The 2022 Kia Carnival is Kia’s brand-new minivan that wants to make you think it isn’t a minivan. Kia also draws you in with a mountain of tech and potential for extremely cool features like the VIP Lounge second row and Mercedes-like wall of screens in the dash. It’s all far more upscale and luxurious than you’d expect from a minivan, and that’s exactly what Kia needed to do to compete against the sumptuously updated Chrysler Pacifica and the classy Toyota Sienna now on the market.

  • 2 airplanes collide at Dubai's main airport; no injuries

    Two passenger jets from low-cost carrier FlyDubai and Bahrain-based Gulf Air collided with each other on the taxiway at Dubai International Airport early Thursday morning, though authorities reported no injuries in the incident. FlyDubai said one of its Boeing 737-800s heading to Kyrgyzstan found itself affected by ”a minor incident" and forced to return to the stand. “FlyDubai will work with the authorities to investigate the incident,” the airline said, adding that the collision damaged a wingtip on one of the aircraft.

  • France's Macron to hold cabinet meeting on Pegasus spyware case

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a special cabinet meeting on Thursday morning to discuss investigations into the Pegasus spyware case, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said. Attal said progress was being made in the investigations after Amnesty International and a group of international media organisations said spyware made and licensed by a company based in Israel was used in hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists. "The president will this morning hold a special defence council meeting at the Elysee (palace) on the Pegasus case and on cyber-security", Attal told France Inter radio.

  • Men accused in Arbery's death to get jury selection hearing

    A judge is expected to delve into the jury selection process at a hearing Thursday for the upcoming murder trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was chased and shot after he was spotted running in a Georgia neighborhood. Judge Timothy Walmsley scheduled a pre-trial conference with attorneys at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick. Attorneys for two of the defendants — Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael — have moved to keep media outlets out of the courtroom when lawyers question potential jurors to determine whether they have biases in the widely publicized case.

  • South Korea's government is officially leaning into boy band diplomacy, tapping BTS as presidential envoys for international meetings like the UN General Assembly

    The band is scheduled to be back in New York this September to attend the 76th UN General Assembly in their new role as presidential envoys.

  • Australian regulator to probe Amazon, eBay among online markets

    The Australian antitrust regulator on Thursday began an inquiry into the local units of Amazon.com Inc, eBay Inc and other online markets to ensure fairness in a sector where sales have soared through the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which previously slapped the world's toughest content licencing rules on Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, said it was now looking at retail as part of a wider examination of so-called Big Tech. "Online marketplaces are an important and growing segment of the economy so it is important that we understand how online marketplaces operate and whether they are working effectively for consumers and businesses," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

  • ECB pledges low rates for even longer to support prices

    The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to help sluggish inflation in the euro zone rise back to its elusive 2% target. The central bank of the 19 countries that share the euro said it would not hike rates until it sees inflation reach its 2% target "well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably". The messaging was probably intended to push expectations for the first ECB rate hike since 2011 further into the future as inflation in the euro zone is not expected to reach 2% for at least two years, according to the ECB's own estimates.

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • Sean Hannity’s Clueless Question About Biden Gets Turned Right Back At Donald Trump

    The Fox News host's attempted slam of Biden turns into a scathing reminder of the former guy's history.

  • Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Afraid to Ask These Questions About Melania Trump

    There have always been a lot of questions about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump because we often witnessed moments that looked less-than-happy during their time in the White House. Now author Michael Wolff is questioning whether the former First Lady is even living with her husband. Wolff had a bird’s eye view of the […]

  • Scoop: After Erdoğan call, Israel reassures Greece

    After holding a rare call last week with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to his Greek counterpart and reassured her that any improvement in Israel’s relations with Turkey won't come at the expense of Greece, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: Prior to Erdoğan's call to congratulate Herzog for assuming office, no Israeli official had spoken with the Turkish president since 2017.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with A