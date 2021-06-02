Israeli lawmakers to vote for next figurehead president

FILE - In this Monday, March 27, 2017, file photo, Isaac Herzog speaks at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington. The Israeli parliament on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, is set to choose the country's next president, a largely figurehead position that is meant to serve as the nation's moral compass and promote unity. Two candidates are running — Herzog, a veteran politician and scion of a prominent Israeli family, and Miriam Peretz, an educator who is seen as a down-to-earth outsider. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ILAN BEN ZION
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli parliament Wednesday is set to choose the country's next president, a largely figurehead position that is meant to serve as the nation's moral compass and promote unity.

The election will be conducted at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and the 120 lawmakers will cast their votes anonymously.

Two candidates are running — Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and scion of a prominent Israeli family, and Miriam Peretz, an educator who is seen as a down-to-earth outsider.

Herzog, 60, is a former head of Israel’s Labor Party and opposition leader who unsuccessfully ran against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the 2013 parliamentary elections.

He is scion of a prominent Zionist family. His father, Chaim Herzog, was Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations before being elected president. His uncle, Abba Eban, was Israel’s first foreign minister and ambassador to the United Nations and United States. His grandfather was the country’s first chief rabbi.

Herzog has served as head of the Jewish Agency, a nonprofit that works closely with the government to promote immigration to Israel, for the past three years since resigning from parliament. Given his deep ties to the political establishment, he is widely seen as the favorite to win.

Peretz, 67, is seen as a more conservative, nationalist candidate.

She immigrated from Morocco as a child and has worked as a teacher, educator and lecturer on Judaism, Zionism and grief. Two of her sons died serving in the Israeli military. In 2018 she was awarded the Israel Prize, the country's top award, for lifetime achievement.

If elected, Peretz would be the first woman to hold the office and also the first settler. She and her family lived in one of Israel’s settlements in the Sinai Peninsula until a peace treaty was struck with Egypt in 1979 and the territory was returned. Peretz then moved to the West Bank settlement of Givat Zeev, just north of Jerusalem, where she lives today.

Most of the world considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal under international law and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians, who seek the territory as part of a future state.

To win, a candidate must receive at least 61 votes in the 120-seat Knesset. If neither does, a second round of voting will be held. Once elected, the country’s 11th president will hold office for a single seven-year term starting July 9.

The winner will succeed President Reuven Rivlin, who is set to leave office next month, and the new president will take office at a politically crucial time.

The president, while largely a ceremonial head of state, is tasked with tapping a political party leader to form governing coalitions after parliamentary elections.

Israel has held four national elections in the past two years amid a protracted political crisis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents faced a midnight deadline Wednesday to put together a new coalition government. If they fail, the country could be plunged into another election campaign.

The president also has the power to grant pardons — creating a potentially sensitive situation as Netanyahu stands trial for a series of corruption charges.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's Perseverance rover has been on Mars 100 days. Its best photos show mysterious rocks, false rainbows, and helicopter flights.

    Perseverance's images offer an unprecedented look at an ancient Martian lakebed, where the rover is hunting for signs of ancient alien microbes.

  • Stephen King Solved MARE OF EASTTOWN’s Murder Mystery

    Murder mystery expert Stephen King predicted the ending to HBO's crime drama series Mare of Easttown ahead of Sunday's finale. The post Stephen King Solved MARE OF EASTTOWN’s Murder Mystery appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Christian Billionaires Are Funding a Push to Kill the Equality Act

    Photo Illustration The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyOn Tuesday, after decades allying himself with lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities, President Joe Biden proclaimed his first Pride Month as president, “marking a time of hope, progress, and promise for LGBTQ+ Americans across the country,” in the words of the White House. But on Capitol Hill, the president’s biggest commitment to LGBTQ Americans continues to languish, a likely casualty of the Senate filibuster, renewed conserva

  • Your June Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Will Mean Major Shake-Ups

    June is a major astrological month filled with thrills, chills, drama, big love — and every feeling in between. Lovely Venus enters Cancer on June 2, softening up our hearts and tightening up our wallets. The solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10 is a time of reflection, change, and implanting new desires into our lives. Action planet Mars enters Leo on June 11, motivating us to fight for what we love. Soon after, on June 14, austere Saturn and rebellious Uranus square off for the second of three times in 2021. (The first time was February 17 and the third connection will be December 24.) This is a very fraught and intense energy that will create shakeups, breakups, and breakdowns. We are knocking down old structures or beliefs and building new ones then. Be kind to others and yourselves around this time, as this energy can be argumentative. Lucky planet Jupiter commences its retrograde journey in Pisces and Aquarius from June 20 to October 18, urging us to reflect on our spiritual and philosophical development. The summer solstice begins on June 20, the same day Gemini season ends and Cancer season starts, kicking off our beachy plans and festivities. Also, making us more emotional and tender. Mercury retrograde ends on June 22 in Gemini (yay!). But don’t take a sigh of relief quite yet. The retroshade period officially ends the retrograde on July 7. Then, all Mercurial mishaps such as technological meltdowns, miscommunications, and our pesky exes will be truly gone — until next time. The Capricorn full moon occurs on June 24, urging us work hard for attention and affection. Elusive Neptune begins its retrograde journey in Pisces from June 25 to December 1. This will allow us to align with our subconscious dreams. Romantic planet Venus enters Leo on June 27, adding passion to love and flamboyance to how we spend our money.AriesLately you’ve been feeling as though your friends and bosses have been acting kinda shady, which is impacting your romantic relationships. The solar eclipse on June 10 is making you wish that you didn’t stir the pot with your squad by rehashing past drama. Mars’s movement into Leo on June 11 will push you to fight for the relationships that you want to keep in your life and the people that you love, but with a cost. The Saturn and Uranus square on June 14 will end friendships, much to your sadness. The Capricorn full moon on June 24 can be a reset button at work; however, it's more likely a time for you to step away from a current professional partnership.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoTaurusJune is an intense month for you, Taurus. An argument stemming from a financial loss during the solar eclipse on June 10 will escalate on June 14 (when Saturn and Uranus square off). The following few days will require you to relax, which makes the summer solstice on June 20 a sweet time to simmer down. The Capricorn full moon on June 24 is a moment for you to find reprieve and think about the recent events from a higher minded perspective. Jupiter's and Neptune’s planetary backstrokes on June 20 and 25, respectively, will help in healing and mending all the messy drama that began on June 14 — but only if you tone down your frustrations and choose not to say unforgivable things that you will certainly regret.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoGeminiNormally, your attention is on point and you’re able to take on all of the tasks that you have to do, Gemini. But Mercury retrograde is making you too exhausted to keep up with your workload. The low energy you’re feeling, compounded with the solar eclipse on June 10, is going to make you want to curl up in bed and watch The Hills reruns nonstop. Lean in to that urge and take time to chill this month. Don’t fight the cosmos and take on more than you can chew. Yes, you’ve had an amazing run recently, but that can change during Jupiter's and Neptune’s retrogrades on June 20 and 25. To avoid issues that may be coming your way, don’t try to push your luck before Mercury retrograde ends on June 22.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCancerFor the past few months, you’ve been in duck-and-cover mode when the monthly credit card statements arrive in your inbox. But the tides are changing for the better. Venus’s ingress into Cancer on June 2 and Leo on June 27 will procure extra cash for your bank account. The infamous Saturn and Uranus square that occurs on June 14 will give you a windfall of money from an unexpected payback on a former creative venture too. The only setback is that Mercury’s planetary moonwalk (which ends June 22) could delay the repayment of these funds. Be patient! The cash will come during June 24’s Capricorn full moon, if don’t stress it so hard.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLeoCommitment takes a lot of work and time — all of which you’re happy to give to those you care about. You have become a creature or comfort, knowing that you can always rely on certain people. All of that is about to get shaken up. You will feel as though the foundation you’ve built with friends, a crush, or your SO is shifting on June 14 (an effect of the Saturn and Uranus square) and you don’t like that. Remember: Relationships and situations can’t stay the same forever. Everything is subject to evolution. Change is the one constant in life, and it’s something you need to get used to (especially when Venus enters Leo on June 27, setting off the fraught vibe from June 14).Illustration by Stefhany LozanoVirgoYou’ve recently spent a lot of time burning the midnight oil at work. Now, the time has come for you to ask for a raise. (Considering how much extra time you put in, you should!) Venus’s movement into Cancer on June 2 is an auspicious time to get the ball rolling in accelerating your income. The caveat is that the solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10 will scare you into not asserting your voice when it comes to asking for a raise, which means that you’ll opt to hold back. When Mercury retrograde ends on June 22 and Neptune begins its planetary moonwalk on June 25, you’ll begin to speak up and make sure you get paid what you’re worth — and then some!Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLibraLet’s start with the positives of June: Work will be plentiful and fulfilling as the month starts off, especially when graceful Venus enters the career sector of your chart on June 2. The solar eclipse on June 10 in Gemini will make you stop and think about the next professional direction you want to take. You don’t have to make decisions, as Mercury is retrograde. Therefore, plans can change. The downfall is that you’ll feel creatively blocked when Saturn and Uranus square off on June 14, as well as on June 24’s Capricorn Full Moon. When Neptune turns retrograde on June 25 and Venus enters Leo on June 27, it’ll be wise to consider taking time off from work to rejuvenate your artistic talents.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoScorpioYour intuition is always lit. However, this month you will be second guessing your gut feelings during Mercury’s planetary moonwalk (which started on May 29) and the solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10. Reality will come crashing down hard on June 14 during the Saturn and Uranus square, making you wish that you’d listened to the voice within the week before. The good news is that Jupiter and Neptune’s backsplash will boost your confidence in listening to your inner sentiments. June 24’s full moon will make you see that you should never doubt yourself again. This will allow you to head into July on a high note and feeling yourself. Words to the wise: Never doubt yourself again. You know the score, try to use it to your advantage.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoSagittariusYour wanderlust sentiments are making you thirst for adventure and excitement. While you may not feel like traveling far, you’ll be able to find thrills in your local neighborhood during June 14’s Saturn and Uranus square. If you’re wanting to head out of town, the full moon on June 24 is a great time for an economical mini road trip. The caveat is that you may get swept away in the moment and temporarily forget about your friends and family. It’s okay to get lost in your own world, Sag. Just don’t live too much with your head in the clouds. Come down for air every now and again — especially on June 20 and 25 when Jupiter and Neptune, respectively, begin their planetary retrogrades.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCapricornDon’t be afraid to walk away from a proposition that doesn't seem worth the trouble. A business arrangement may lose its appeal on June 2, when Venus enters Cancer. If you’re not wanting to continue the partnership, then the solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10 will set you free. TBH, you are seeing that the gig isn’t offering up the cash that they promised, which is frustrating to you considering all the time and work you’ve put into it. The Saturn and Uranus square on June 14 will remind you that it’s better to cut your losses ASAP before matters get worse. You’ll be proud of yourself during June 24’s full moon for letting go of the situation and moving onto the next project with ease and no additional drama.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoAquariusIt’s been a minute since you’ve spoken to old flames. But Mercury’s backspin is bringing all of your exes out of the woodwork. Unlike past retrogrades, you’re wanting to connect with them when Mars enters Leo on June 11. Although you’re intrigued by what they have to say, the conversation may not go as planned on the 14th, when Saturn and Uranus square off, and you’ll be reminded as to why you broke up with them in the first place. As the saying goes, “curiosity killed the cat.” Be sure that you're open and willing to hear their feedback before responding. If you take the conversations at face value, you can create a new foundation with them on June 27, during the Venusian shift into Leo.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoPiscesAll work and no play isn’t good for your imagination, Pisces. In fact, it can make you feel as though you’re stuck behind a desk and not integrating your soulful sentiments into the world. June’s celestial energies urge you to take a step back from your career and have fun. Venus’s entrance into Cancer on June 2 and the summer solstice on June 20 offer you a chance to laugh off the stresses brought on by the solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10. Just don’t overdo the celebrating, as the Saturn and Uranus square on June 14, as well as Jupiter and Neptune’s planetary moonwalk on your Sun which begin on June 20 and 25, respectively, can exhaust your spirited vibe while depleting your energies.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Is Jupiter In Pisces The Best Transit Of 2021?Black & Brown Women Are Reviving Tarot & AstrologyObsessed With Astrology? Thank TikTok — & COVID

  • Your June Tarot Card Reading, According to Your Zodiac Sign

    New opportunities will be created for you.

  • Phoenix Suns push defending champion Los Angeles Lakers to brink with blowout Game 5 victory

    The Los Angeles Lakers are in serious danger of being eliminated as the Phoenix Suns crushed them in Game 5. Mark Medina offers up his takeaways.

  • Retired four-star general says Michael Flynn ‘has mental health problem’ after saying US should have a military coup

    The overthrow of civilian government in Myanmar is popular with QAnon supporters

  • Ted Cruz blasted for opportunism for visiting homes in Israel after fleeing his own state during storm

    ‘Did I miss the tour of frozen Texas homes?’

  • Juggernaut Jets? Winnipeg could follow Kings' 2012 Cup run

    Randy Lewis experienced a little deja vu watching the Winnipeg Jets sweep Edmonton in the first round. Trevor Lewis, the only player on both of those teams, sees the parallels in goalies Connor Hellebuyck and Jonathan Quick and the us-against-the-world mentality that fuels them.

  • Donald Trump gets a highway named after him in Oklahoma thanks to Republicans

    The new name will go into effect on 1 November

  • Who is Jasmine Hartin? Billionaire Tory donor’s daughter-in-law accused of killing police officer in Belize

    Socialite and former estate agent is accused of manslaughter after father-of-five was found dead in the water next to a dock in the Central American country, writes Alice Hutton

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Bernie Sanders renews call for action on voting rights bill after Texas legislature drama

    ‘The future of American democracy is at stake’

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis condemned for ‘not caring one bit’ about pandemic by Miami Herald editorial board

    The governor ‘seemed to care not one bit about the health and well-being of most Floridians as the pandemic raged,’ the newspaper says

  • Column: Even more questions for Osaka when she returns

    Unfortunately for Naomi Osaka, the questions will keep coming. Indeed, we should all support her efforts to improve her mental health while dealing with everything else that comes with being a global star at the tender age of 23.

  • Sinead O'Connor reveals she was pelted with 'a load of eggs' outside 30 Rock after ripping up a photo of the pope on 'SNL'

    The Irish musician, now 54, said she and her personal assistant chased down two men that threw eggs at them as they were exiting 30 Rock.

  • Florida accused of ‘cruel attack’ by becoming 7th state to ban transgender children from girls’ sport

    GOP governors in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee have also signed similar laws

  • Small plane makes dramatic emergency landing on busy California highway

    Plane made a unexpected landing in Calabasas

  • ‘The culture of is broken’: Police under fire for ‘stomping’ on ‘panhandler’ in violent arrest

    ‘This is reckless use of force by this officer in my opinion’, city councilman Devyn Keith says

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said