Israeli leader halts bill against Christian proselytizing

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, right, arrive to attend a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Feb. 23, 2023. The ultranationalist member of Israel's ruling coalition says there's no such thing as a Palestinian people. Finance Minister Smotrich's remark Sunday, March 19, came within hours of efforts to calm tensions between Israel and the Palestinians over the country's contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
49
Associated Press
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he would prevent the passage of a proposal by a powerful ally in his governing coalition to punish Christian proselytizing with jail time.

The proposal had raised an uproar with evangelical Christians — one of Israel’s strongest and most influential supporters in the United States.

The bill was introduced in January by a pair of ultra-Orthodox Jewish lawmakers, including Moshe Gafni, who heads the parliament’s Finance Committee. It says soliciting someone to convert their faith should be punishable by one year in prison and solicitation to convert a minor would be punishable with a two-year sentence.

“Recently, the attempts of missionary groups, mainly Christians, to solicit conversion of religion have increased,” it said.

The bill was never advanced, but it drew widespread attention in the American evangelical world this week after All Israel News, an evangelical news site, reported on it.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu announced on Twitter: “We will not advance any law against the Christian community.”

Gafni said he had introduced the bill as a procedural matter, as he has done in the past, and there were no plans to advance it.

Evangelical Christians, particularly in the United States, are among the strongest backers of Israel, viewing it as the fulfillment of biblical prophecy, with some seeing it as the harbinger of a second coming of Jesus Christ and the end of days.

Israel has long welcomed evangelicals’ political and financial support, and it has largely shrugged off concerns about any hidden religious agenda. But most Jews view any effort to convert them to Christianity as deeply offensive, a legacy of centuries of persecution and forced conversion at the hands of Christian rulers. In part, because of those sensitivities, evangelical Christians rarely target Jews.

Joel Rosenberg, editor in chief of All Israel News, welcomed Netanyahu’s announcement, which comes at a time of domestic turmoil in Israel over his plan to overhaul the country's legal system and rising tensions with the Biden administration over West Bank settlement activities.

“Netanyahu is a longtime and proven friend to the global Christian community and his action today — amidst all the other issues on his plate — is further proof,” Rosenberg said.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Doctor Strange’ Writer Jon Spaihts to Pen Live-Action ‘Gears of War’ Movie for Netflix

    Spaithts' recent credits also include "Dune: Part Two"

  • Russian jets have flown over U.S. base in Syria nearly every day in March

    Armed Russian jets have flown over a U.S. military garrison in Syria nearly every day in March, violating a 2019 agreement between the U.S. and Russia and risking escalation.

  • Prosecutors reveal planned Proud Boys witness was informant

    Federal prosecutors disclosed Wednesday that a witness expected to testify for the defense at the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four associates was secretly acting as a government informant for nearly two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a defense lawyer said in a court filing. Carmen Hernandez, a lawyer for former Proud Boys chapter leader Zachary Rehl, asked a judge to schedule an immediate emergency hearing and suspend the trial “until these issues have been considered and resolved.”

  • Israeli army admits to covert influence campaign in Gaza war

    Days into Israel’s devastating war with Gaza militants in 2021, the Israeli army began deploying keyboard warriors to a second front: a covert social media operation to praise the military’s bombing campaign in the coastal enclave. The Israeli military acknowledged Wednesday that it made a “mistake” in launching the secretive influence campaign on social media in an effort to improve the Israeli public’s view of Israel’s performance in the conflict. The online campaign, which failed to gain traction, was one of several contentious steps taken by the Israeli military in the bloody 11-day war.

  • Judge halts Wyoming abortion ban days after it took effect

    Abortion will again be legal in Wyoming — at least for now — after a judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a ban that took effect a few days earlier. Owens put the new ban on hold after a hearing Wednesday in which abortion-rights supporters said the law harms pregnant women and their doctors and violates the state constitution. The ban prohibits abortion at all stages of pregnancy except in cases of rape or incest that’s reported to police, or to save a woman’s life.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Stormy Daniels Subtweeted Trump's Potential Indictment: "Anything Exciting Going On Today?"

    Trump is expected to be indicted any day now over his role in a hush money payment made to Daniels during the 2016 election.View Entire Post ›

  • Uganda Anti-Homosexuality bill: Life in prison for saying you're gay

    The legislation makes it an offence to simply identify as gay, and obliges relatives to alert police.

  • Fierce battles in south and north of Bakhmut, Russia advances on Avdiivka and Marinka: General Staff report

    The fiercest battles continue in the southern and northern parts of Bakhmut, and Russia continues to advance on Avdiivka and Marinka. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 March Details: Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian anti-aircraft missile system and delivered 12 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment.

  • Blinken says U.S. 'actively' working to re-establish diplomatic presence in Libya

    The United States is "actively" working on re-establishing a diplomatic presence in Libya, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, although he declined to provide an exact time on when the U.S. embassy can be reopened. Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi and it split in 2014 between rival eastern and western factions, with the last major bout of conflict ending in 2020 with a ceasefire. Washington shut its embassy in Tripoli in 2014 and moved to its mission to neighboring Tunis following intensifying violence between rival factions.

  • China is changing its tune on the mRNA vaccine

    China has approved a Covid-19 vaccine utilizing MRNA technology for the first time ever, as government health officials roll back the country’s strict pandemic-era restrictions.

  • Michigan GOP slammed for comparing gun reform to Holocaust

    The Michigan Republican Party has received backlash from political leaders on both sides of the aisle for posts on social media Wednesday that compared the Holocaust to gun safety measures being considered in the state. The posts, shared on the state party’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts, inaccurately claim that Democrats leading the Legislature are trying to disarm Michigan gun owners. A photo accompanying the message appears to match an image stored by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, showing rings confiscated from Jewish prisoners in a Nazi concentration camp.

  • 'Noose around your neck': Colombia's biggest drug cartel rules with fear

    In the cities and towns of northwest Colombia, the ubiquitous graffiti "AGC" signals the ominous presence of the powerful Gulf Clan drug cartel.Also known as the Autodefensas Gaitanistas of Colombia or AGC, the Gulf Clan is the biggest drug cartel in the world's largest cocaine producer.

  • Jill Biden: It's time for men to step up for women's rights

    First lady Jill Biden on Wednesday used a Women's History Month event at the White House to call on men to step up and fight to protect women's rights. The first lady, speaking ahead of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, didn't mince words as she lamented that women find themselves relitigating “battles that we thought we had won a long time ago.” “We need more men to hold each other accountable when women are being hurt or being left behind,” she said.

  • Israeli foreign minister visits Poland to restore ties

    The foreign ministers of Israel and Poland hailed a meeting they had Wednesday as a breakthrough in restoring a relationship that has been badly damaged for years due to disagreements over how to remember Polish behavior during the Holocaust. The ministers signed an agreement that they said would allow for the resumption of Israeli youth trips to Poland, one of several tension-causing points of contention between the two countries. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's visit to Poland was the first at that level since 2018.

  • Xi and Putin release joint statement on Ukraine

    Chinese President Xi Jinping released a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin about what they called the "Ukraine crisis." The pair also boasted about their countries deepening economic ties. Sourabh Gupta, Asia-Pacific specialist at the Institute for China-America Studies, joins John Dickerson to discuss the meetings.

  • Sunak's Brexit deal sails through Commons as Tory rebellion fizzles out

    Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal comfortably cleared its first hurdle in the Commons on Wednesday after a major Tory rebellion failed to materialise.

  • Israel says no plan for new settlements in West Bank area evacuated in 2005

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel tried on Wednesday to calm international concern over its amending of a law that had ordered the 2005 evacuation of settlers from an area of the occupied West Bank, saying it had no intention of building new settlements there. Tuesday's repeal in parliament of elements of the "disengagement law" would allow Israelis to return to the four evacuated settlements in the northern West Bank, on condition of Israeli military approval. The move drew protests from the Palestinians, who want to establish an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, as well as from Western powers that have been closely watching the impact on a moribund peace process of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition government.

  • Houston educators brace for Abbott's takeover of public school district

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to seize control of Houston’s public school district and install a handpicked board of managers in place of the duly elected school board is not sitting well with the city’s educators.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Tweet Backing Donald Trump Gets A Brutal Rewrite

    The flame emoji-filled post defending the former president became the butt of jokes on Twitter for three reasons.