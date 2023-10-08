Israeli man pleads with Hamas for captured family

STORY: Yoni Asher's last phone conversation with his wife Doron on Saturday (October 7) was terrifying.

She told him that Hamas gunmen were inside the house where she was staying with their two little girls and her mother, before the call was cut off.

The next time he saw them, it was in a video circulated on social media, showing them being held captive and led into the Gaza Strip.

Since then, Asher has been appealing to anyone who would listen to help him get his family back. He says hasn't been sleeping and been constantly giving interviews to Israeli and foreign news organizations.

"Don't hurt them. Don't hurt little children, don't hurt women. If you want me instead I'm willing to come," he pleaded to Hamas.