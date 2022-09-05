Israeli military says ‘high possibility’ that soldier ‘accidentally’ killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

(Independent)

An investigative report from the Israeli military determined there is a “high possibility” that a longtime Palestinian-American journalist for Al Jazeera was “accidentally hit” by Israeli gunfire, but officials will not launch a criminal inveistgation.

The report – with similar findings by the United Nations, media analysis and human rights organisations – comes four months after the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, who was likely shot dead by Israeli forces while covering Israeli army raids.

The results of the probe from the Israel Defense Force claimed that Israeli soldiers had come under fire from Palestinian fighters “identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, during an exchange of fire in which life-risking, widespread and indiscriminate shots were fired,” which has not been corroborated in other reports.

“It is not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire which hit and killed Ms Abu Akleh,” according to the report, which also claims that there is a “possibility” that she “was hit by bullets fired by armed Palestinian gunmen”.

But reporters briefed on the findings were told that an Israeli soldier “with very high likelihood” had made a “mistake” and fatally shot her and “he is sorry for it.”

The report then claims that “there is no suspicion of a criminal offense that justifies the opening of a Military Police investigation.”

