Israeli minister says has list of Iran-backed targets

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says his country has drawn up plans to strike Iranian targets if Tehran shows signs of nuclear escalation.

Benny Gantz told Fox News that Israel is still working on its plans, but “we have them in our hands of course.”

He showed a map of Lebanon that he said includes ground forces, missiles and launching sites set up by Iranian proxy forces along the border.

“This is a target map. Each one of them has been checked legally, operationally, intelligence-wise and we are ready to fight,” Gantz said.

The remarks come as President Joe Biden’s administration considers re-joining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to limit Iran's nuclear program, with some changes to toughen curbs on Tehran's activities. Former president Donald Trump canceled the U.S. membership in the atomic accord and imposed sanctions instead.

"The Iranian nuclear escalation must be stalled," Gantz said, repeating the Israeli government's approach to the new administration on the issue. “If not, we must stand independently and we must defend ourselves by ourselves.”

