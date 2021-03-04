Israeli minister sticks to Iran 'environmental terror' claim

  • FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 file photo, Israeli soldiers wearing protective suits clean tar from a beach after an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea in Sharon Beach Nature Reserve, near Gaash, Israel. Israeli authorities said they believed a tanker suspected of smuggling oil from Iran to Syria was responsible for spilling tons of crude into the Mediterranean last month, causing one of Israel's worst environmental disasters. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, tar is stuck on rocks after an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea, at Tel-Dor Nature Reserve, in Nahsholim, Israel. Israeli authorities said they believed a tanker suspected of smuggling oil from Iran to Syria was responsible for spilling tons of crude into the Mediterranean last month, causing one of Israel's worst environmental disasters. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
  • FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, Danny Morick, marine veterinarian, takes samples from a 17 meters (about 55 feet) long dead fin whale washed up on a beach in Nitzanim Reserve, Israel. Israeli authorities said they believed a tanker suspected of smuggling oil from Iran to Syria was responsible for spilling tons of crude into the Mediterranean last month, causing one of Israel's worst environmental disasters. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
1 / 3

Israel Oil Spill

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 file photo, Israeli soldiers wearing protective suits clean tar from a beach after an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea in Sharon Beach Nature Reserve, near Gaash, Israel. Israeli authorities said they believed a tanker suspected of smuggling oil from Iran to Syria was responsible for spilling tons of crude into the Mediterranean last month, causing one of Israel's worst environmental disasters. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ILAN BEN ZION
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's environmental protection minister on Thursday stood by her allegation that a crude oil spill in the eastern Mediterranean last month was an intentional attack by Iran but provided no evidence for her claim.

Defense officials remained silent about the charge by Gila Gamliel, a junior minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, who on Wednesday announced that she had concluded the Iranian government deliberately spilled tons of crude oil into the sea in an attempt to damage Israel's marine ecosystem.

Asked in an interview on Army Radio on Thursday whether she could prove the spill was an intentional attack, Gamliel doubled down. "To say that this isn't terrorism, that it was an accident, is an inappropriate approach to the incident,” she said.

The investigation determined the ship was smuggling oil from Iran to Syria when the spill occurred in early February.

“The fact that no one knew about the ship that smuggled crude oil from Iran to Syria, that dumped oil and turned off its radar is a failure that needs to be investigated," she said. She said that Israel’s Defense Ministry “had to give explanations.”

The ministry did not have any immediate comment. The Israeli military, foreign ministry and prime minister's office also have not commented on Gamliel's claims.

Iranian officials have not publicly acknowledged the allegation or responded to requests for comment.

More than 1,000 tons of tar are estimated to have washed onto Israel's Mediterranean coastline last month, causing extensive environmental damage and forcing the closure of beaches to the public. Israel's Nature and Parks Authority has called the incident one of Israel's worst environmental disasters. The clean-up is expected to take months.

On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Ministry identified the ship it believed was responsible for the Feb. 1 oil spill as the the Panama-flagged, formerly Libyan-owned tanker named Emerald.

Ministry officials investigating the incident said it was unclear whether the spill was deliberate or accidental, but said they received no warning about the incident until tar started washing up on shore weeks later.

Ami Daniel, CEO of Windward, a maritime shipping intelligence company that was involved in the investigation, told The Associated Press that several aspects about the Emerald's behavior — from shutting off its transmitters, to irregular traffic and ownership irregularities — breached U.S. and British standards and pointed to the vessel's involvement in smuggling oil from Iran in violation of international sanctions.

“All risk indicators are consistent with the deceptive shipping practices at a very high likelihood that this is an Iranian operation to provide crude oil into Syria,” he said but declined to comment on whether the spill may have been an intentional attack.

Gamliel’s office declined requests for clarification. But in an English language statement, she said “Iran is operating terrorism by damaging the environment.”

Israel accuses archenemy Iran of developing nuclear weapons, a charge Iran denies. Israel also cites Iran's support for hostile militant groups across the region — such as the Palestinian Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah — and its military presence in neighboring Syria. Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes on targets connected to Iran and its proxies in Syria.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel suspects Iran connection to Mediterranean oil spill

    Israeli authorities said Wednesday that a Libyan-owned tanker suspected of smuggling oil from Iran to Syria was responsible for spilling tons of crude into the eastern Mediterranean last month, causing one of Israel's worst environmental disasters. Over 90% of Israel’s 195 kilometer (120-mile) Mediterranean coastline was covered in more than 1,000 tons of black tar, the result of the mysterious oil spill in international waters. Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said the Panamanian-flagged “pirate ship owned by a Libyan company” — identified as the “Emerald” — filled its stores with oil in the Persian Gulf, then sailed with its transmitters off toward the coast of Syria.

  • Biden and Europe allies worry Israel is preparing a substantial attack on Iran

    President Biden and allies in Europe are worried a revenge attack might scuttle nuclear talks with Iran.

  • DR Congo's Virunga National Park: The deadly job of protecting gorillas

    In the past year, more than 20 rangers have been killed defending Africa's oldest national park.

  • Israel accuses Iran of link to oil spill off its shores

    Israel accused Iran on Wednesday of being linked to a recent oil spill off its shores that caused major ecological damage, calling the incident environmental terrorism. The spill was caused by an oil tanker that was carrying pirated cargo from Iran to Syria last month, Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said. The vessel sailed through the Gulf and the Red Sea without radio contact, switching its tracking devices back on before passing through Egypt's Suez Canal, Gamliel told reporters.

  • Saudis Tell OPEC+ to Keep Powder Dry at Talks on Supply Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia urged fellow members of OPEC+ to “keep our powder dry” before crucial talks about whether to increase oil production next month.The comments were the latest signal that the kingdom -- the leader of the group alongside Russia -- still prefers to keep a tight restraint on oil output as the market gradually emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude jumped as much as 2.3% to $65.52 a barrel.“At the risk of sounding like a stuck record, I would once again urge caution and vigilance,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the opening of the OPEC+ video conference on Thursday. “Before we take our next step forward, let us be certain the glimmer we see ahead is not the headlight of an oncoming express train.”The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have kept oil-watchers guessing about their next move in the buildup to the meeting. Preliminary talks on Wednesday offered few clues as to whether the market will get the April supply increase it had been expecting.A familiar divide was emerging in the negotiations, with Saudi Arabia advocating output restraint and Moscow keen to pump more crude as demand recovers. Riyadh’s view prevailed in January’s talks as the group -- apart from Russia and Kazakhstan -- held supply steady while the kingdom made an extra voluntary supply cut of 1 million barrels a day.“The market hasn’t fully recovered, and yet we are in a much better place,” said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. “A lot of uncertainties lie ahead, and the key issue is the uncertainty about the pace of the coronavirus spread.”Delegates said several options were still on the table and it was unclear in which direction the negotiations would go.The trajectory of oil prices in the coming months rests on the outcome of Thursday’s meeting. After rallying more than 25% already this year, crude could move even higher if the group doesn’t deliver all of the extra barrels the market needs to fuel the economic recovery.Saudi Arabia has developed a liking for bullish surprises. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman triggered a sharp surge in prices at the cartel’s January meeting by springing a unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels a day on an unsuspecting market. He has often warned of his willingness to inflict pain on anyone short-selling oil.“Given his repeated insistence that it is a futile exercise to predict Saudi action, we think His Royal Highness may look to cement his reputation as the prince of plot twists,” Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said on Wednesday.Two-Part DealThere are two distinct elements to the production increase that OPEC+ will debate on Thursday.First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?Russia has been the most consistent advocate for the first element, and others in the group also support the move, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week. Whether the full 500,000 barrels a day, or a smaller amount, will be returned was still uncertain on Thursday morning, delegates said.On the second element, Saudi Arabia originally intended for its voluntary supply reduction to only last for two months. But recently, the kingdom has been considering whether it would be appropriate to return all of those barrels in a single month, or spread the move over a longer period, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.The Saudis’ production plans for April remained unclear on Thursday morning, and may depend on what the whole group eventually agrees to do with its output, according to delegates from other OPEC+ nations.(Updates with comment from Russian deputy prime minister in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ronny Jackson: Ex-White House doctor denies drinking on the job

    Ronny Jackson, congressman and former doctor to US presidents, has disputed alleged misdeeds.

  • Iran looms over Senate hearing for Biden nominee for senior U.S. State post

    U.S. senators peppered President Joe Biden's nominee to be the No. 2 official at the State Department with questions about Iran on Wednesday, a sign she could face difficulty winning support from Republicans even as she warned against "nostalgia" for the Iran nuclear deal she helped broker. Wendy Sherman, who helped negotiate the international accord in 2015, promised a new approach to Iran at her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing. The 2015 deal, aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, was fiercely opposed by Republicans and some Democrats, including Senator Bob Menendez, who is now the committee's chairman.

  • Injury Report: Steve Kerr says Draymond Green (ankle) will play against Trail Blazers on Wednesday

    After suffering an ankle injury against the Lakers, Steve Kerr says Draymond Green is slated to play on Wednesday against the Blazers.

  • Bitcoin Hovers Below $50K as Traders Await Fed’s Take on Bond Yields

    Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is expected to address rising bond yields later on Thursday.

  • Aerial Footage Shows Swollen Kentucky River in Frankfort

    A flood warning remained in effect for Frankfort, Kentucky, until the morning of March 7.Aerial footage shared by the National Weather Service shows the swollen Kentucky River flowing through Frankfort. Credit: NWS Louisville via Storyful

  • Brexit win as US suspends tariffs on British exports

    Britain has claimed a “Brexit bonus” after the US agreed to suspend tariffs on UK goods imposed in the fallout from a long-running battle between America and the EU over illegal state aid for aircraft makers. Exports to the US of British goods such as Scotch whisky and clotted cream had been hit with levies of 25pc because of the dispute over subsidies and tax breaks offered to Airbus and Boeing. Products sold to America were affected by the World Trade Organisation-sanctioned tariffs announced two years ago, as former President Donald Trump sought to protect domestic manufacturers such as Boeing. The tariffs were imposed after the WTO ruled that both aerospace companies had received state support that broke international rules - the culmination of a 16-year feud between Airbus and Boeing fought by proxy through their governments. To offset the harm, both the EU and US were allowed to slap tariffs totalling $12bn on a wide range of imports and not those in the aerospace sector alone. The EU announced it was imposing the tariffs in November 2019 having been given the green light by the WTO. But in a surprise move in January, the UK dropped import levies on goods from the US - something ministers said was only possible because Britain had left the EU. The decision was part of a campaign by the UK to secure a trade deal with the US and improve relations with the new administration of President Joe Biden after they deteriorated under Mr Trump. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the four-month suspension of tariffs on goods sold to the US and which starts on March 8 was a result of “our clear show of good faith”. She added that Britain's "bold strategy" had "brought the US back to the negotiating table and allowed us to make proposals for a resolution”. “This is Global Britain in action: securing new opportunities as a newly nimble nation,” Ms Truss said. “This breakthrough shows that we can do more under our values-driven approach to stand up for British industry than was possible as part of the EU. We are sending a powerful signal that the best way forward for us all lies in free and fair trade.”

  • James Harden has triple-double in Houston return, Nets roll

    The No. 13 on his jersey, James Harden won so many games for the Houston Rockets. On Wednesday night in the first meeting with his former team, No. 13 had a triple-double for the Brooklyn Nets to send the reeling Rockets to their 13th straight loss. “A lot of mixed emotions from the fans but I knew that was going to happen," Harden said.

  • The man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone

    A decade ago, Sakae Kato stayed behind to rescue cats abandoned by neighbours who fled the radiation clouds belching from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant. So far he has buried 23 cats in his garden, the most recent graves disturbed by wild boars that roam the depopulated community. Kato leaves food for feral cats in a storage shed he heats with a paraffin stove.

  • FCA's UAW workers to get $8,010 profit-sharing payout

    UAW workers at FCA will soon be receiving $8,010 checks, which represent profit-sharing based on the company's 2020 performance. Although FCA's profit margins in 2020 were slimmer than the year prior, the union-employee payouts are slightly larger, due to a change in the formula that was negotiated in 2019 and has now gone into effect. Employees are now paid $900 for every 1% of profit margin FCA achieves in its North American operations.

  • U.S. blacklists two leaders of Yemen's Houthi movement

    The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two military leaders of the Houthi movement in Yemen, accusing them of procuring weapons from Iran and organizing attacks, in the Biden administration's first punitive action against the group. The sanctions contrast with the State Department's decision last month to revoke terrorist designations on the group imposed by President Donald Trump's administration on its last full day in office, over concern that they would exacerbate Yemen's humanitarian crisis.

  • Israel accuses Iran of deliberately spilling oil to pollute its shores, calling it 'environmental terror'

    More than 90% of Israel's 120-mile Mediterranean coastline was covered in an estimated 1,000 tons of black tar due to the spill.

  • UN human rights chief: At least 54 killed, over 1,700 detained since Myanmar coup

    Police and military officers in Myanmar have killed at least 54 people during anti-coup protests, while "arbitrarily" detaining over 1,700 people, United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said Thursday.Why it matters: Protesters have demonstrating across Myanmar for nearly a month, demanding the restoration of democracy after the country's military leaders overthrew its democratically elected government on Feb. 1.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The death toll of the crackdown "could be much higher as these are the figures the Office has been able to verify," the UN Human Rights Office wrote in a news release. Bachalet called for Myanmar officials to “halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protestors,” and expressed concern over the country targeting journalists.At least 29 journalists have been arrested in recent days according to reports, the UN said. What they're saying: “It is utterly abhorrent that security forces are firing live ammunition against peaceful protesters across the country," Bachalet said. "I am also appalled at the documented attacks against emergency medical staff and ambulances attempting to provide care to those who have been injured.”“This is the moment to turn the tables towards justice and end the military’s stranglehold over democracy in Myanmar.”Go deeper: Journalists face record levels of persecution globallyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New Mexico prison officer facing dismissal for refusing vaccine takes county to court

    Ana Dona County currently has the state’s highest concentration of cases

  • Biden news - live: Militia group ‘planning Capitol attack today’ as Trump mulls 2024 run without Pence

    Live updates from the White House

  • Meghan Markle calls out palace for ‘active role’ in spreading ‘falsehoods’

    ‘I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time,’ she tells Oprah Winfrey, ‘we would still just be silent.’ In a new preview for the exciting upcoming sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey airing on CBS this Sunday, it appears that the Duchess of Sussex will be holding nothing back. “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Winfrey asks Meghan Markle in the clip shared by CBS.