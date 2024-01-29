Israeli Ministers Join Conference Calling for Gaza Resettlement

Israeli cabinet ministers joined thousands of attendees in Jerusalem at a right-wing conference calling for the resettlement of Gaza on January 28.

According to the Times of Israel, 11 ministers and 15 MKs (Members of Knesset) attended the event.

The event was dubbed the “Conference for the Victory of Israel – Settlement Brings Security: Returning to the Gaza Strip and Northern Samaria,” Haaretz reported.

Speakers at the conference included Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Times of Israel said.

They joined six MKs in signing the “‘Covenant of Victory and Renewal of Settlement,’ which pledged that the signatories would ‘grow Jewish settlements full of life’ in the Gaza Strip.”

In his speech, Ben-Gvir called for the emigration of the Palestinian population of Gaza. “If we don’t want another October 7, we need to go back home and control [Gaza]. We need to find a legal way to voluntarily emigrate [Palestinians] and impose death sentences on terrorists,” Haaretz cited him as saying.

This footage was captured by local journalist Yanal Jabarin and shows Ben-Gvir on stage at the event. Credit: Yanal Jabarin via Storyful