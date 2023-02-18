Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, five dead

FILE PHOTO: View of Damascus
18
Suleiman Al-Khalidi
·2 min read

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN (Reuters) - An Israeli rocket strike early on Sunday hit a building in central Damascus's Kafr Sousa neighbourhood near a large, heavily guarded security complex close to Iranian installations, killing five people, witnesses and officials said.

The rare, targeted strike damaged several buildings in the densely populated district close to Omayyad square in the heart of the capital, where multi-storey security buildings are located within residential areas.

A police official said on state media that there were several casualties and injured.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment.

Citing a military source, state media said Israel had carried out air strikes targeting several areas in the capital shortly after midnight, causing five deaths and 15 injuries among civilians, and damage to several residential buildings.

"It caused damage to several civilian homes and material damage to a number of neighbourhoods in Damascus and its vicinity," the army said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike was aimed at a specific individual.

Pro-Iran Hezbollah's top commander Imad Moughniyeh was killed in 2008 in a bombing in Kafr Sousa, a heavily policed area where residents say several Iranian security agencies are located, including a major cultural centre.

For almost a decade, Israel has been carrying out air strikes against suspected Iranian-sponsored weapons transfers and personnel deployments in next-door Syria. Israeli officials have rarely acknowledged responsibility for specific operations.

Iran has expanded its military presence in Syria in recent years and has a foothold in most state-controlled areas, with thousands of members of militias and local paramilitary groups under its command, Western intelligence sources say.

Israel has also in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict whose goal was to slow down Iran's growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.

Iran's proxy militias, led by Lebanon's Hezbollah, now hold sway in vast areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government has never publicly acknowledged that Iranian forces operate on his behalf in Syria's civil war, saying Tehran has only military advisers on the ground.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Macron wants Russia's defeat in Ukraine without 'crushing' Russia

    On the flight back from the Munich Security Conference on Feb.

  • Blinken says U.S. has had talks with Elon Musk about Starlink in Ukraine

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that the U.S. government has had conversations with Elon Musk about the use of Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine. SpaceX this month said it has taken steps to prevent Ukraine's military from using the company's Starlink service for controlling drones in the region during the country's war with Russia. Asked during an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd" that will air on Sunday whether the United States had asked Musk, the company's chief executive, not to restrict the use of Starlink capabilities by Ukraine's military, Blinken said: "Well, I can't share any conversations we've had other than to say we've had conversations."

  • North Korea confirms it tested ICBM, touts 'fatal nuclear counterattack' capabilities

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea said on Sunday it had tested a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day in a "sudden launching drill" that confirmed its readiness for "mobile and mighty counterattack" against hostile forces. North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday afternoon after warning of a strong response to upcoming military drills by South Korea and the United States. "The surprise ICBM launching drill ... is an actual proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force's consistent efforts to turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces into the irresistible one," the state news agency KCNA said.

  • General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer

    The ex-commander of US troops in Europe, General Ben Hodges, believes that if there are long-range missiles, Ukraine can liberate Crimea before the end of the summer, and Donbas next year or even earlier.

  • Blinken tells Chinese counterpart spy balloon incident 'must never happen again'

    During their first face-to-face meeting since the U.S. downed a Chinese surveillance balloon, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he warned China's state councilor, Wang Yi, that the action was "unacceptable and must never happen again." In an interview just after their closed-door session ended, Blinken told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that the two "had a very direct, very clear conversation about the Chinese surveillance balloon being sent over our territory in violation of our sovereignty, in violation of international law." The meeting with Chinese diplomats, which took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, appeared to come together in the 11th hour, with the secretary leaving his hotel to head for the venue after ostensibly retiring for the night.

  • Senior Israeli diplomat ejected from AU summit as row escalates

    A senior Israeli diplomat on Saturday was removed from the African Union's annual summit in Ethiopia, as a dispute over Israel's accreditation to the bloc escalated. Images posted online showed AU security personnel confronting the diplomat during the opening ceremony of the summit, before she left the auditorium. "Israel looks harshly upon the incident in which the deputy director for Africa, Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li, was removed from the African Union hall despite her status as an accredited observer with entrance badges," the foreign ministry said.

  • Two Russian warships with 8 Kalibr cruise missiles on station in Black Sea, Ukrainian military says

    The Russian military is keeping nine of their warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two missile carriers equipped with a total of eight Kalibr missiles, the Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command said in a post on Facebook on Feb. 18.

  • Retired US General Hodges: With long-range missiles, Ukraine can liberate Crimea by end of summer

    Ukraine has a realistic chance to liberate Russian-occupied Crimea by the end of the summer if it gets long-range missiles, retired U.S. General Ben Hodges, who commanded U.

  • For the First Time, Genetically Modified Trees Have Been Planted in a U.S. Forest

    On Monday, in a low-lying tract of southern Georgia’s pine belt, a half-dozen workers planted row upon row of twig-like poplar trees. These weren’t just any trees, though: Some of the seedlings being nestled into the soggy soil had been genetically engineered to grow wood at turbocharged rates while slurping up carbon dioxide from the air. The poplars may be the first genetically modified trees planted in the United States outside of a research trial or a commercial fruit orchard. Just as the in

  • Here's what happens to the thousands of weapons the US military seizes from smugglers and gunrunners

    Western militaries are regularly intercepting small boats trying to transfer guns, ammunition, and explosives illegally from Iran to Yemen.

  • Blinken: China's balloon incursion 'must never happen again'

    The top diplomats from the United States and China met on Saturday in the first high-level contact between their countries since the U.S. shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon two weeks ago, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken sending the message that Beijing's surveillance program had been “exposed to the world.” Blinken and Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official, held the hourlong talks in Munich, where they were attending an international security conference, according to the U.S. State Department. “I made very clear to him that China sending its surveillance balloon over the United States in violation of our sovereignty, in violation of international law, was unacceptable and must never happen again," Blinken said Saturday in an interview for CBS' “Face the Nation.”

  • Italy asks Brazil forward Robinho to serve prison sentence in home country

    Italy has requested that former AC Milan and Brazil striker Robinho serves a 9-year prison sentence for rape in his home country, local media reported, citing Brazil's Foreign Relations Ministry. Robinho's defense lawyer could not be reached for comment. The request will be analyzed by the Justice Ministry's Department of Asset Repatriation and International Legal Cooperation, the ministry added.

  • Proposed bill bans Florida dogs from sticking heads out car windows

    Florida’s favorite pets may no longer get to partake in one of their favorite past times if a bill filed in the legislature is signed into law.

  • Turkish teen filmed 'last moments' from quake-hit apartment

    Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman in the early hours of Feb. 6. Taha was abruptly woken by violent tremors shaking the four-story apartment building in a blue-collar neighborhood of the central Anatolian city. Within 10 seconds, Taha, his mother, father and younger brother and sister were plunging downward with the building.

  • Taiwan says crashed balloon was used for weather monitoring

    A balloon that came down on a remote Taiwanese-held islet close to China's coast was used for weather monitoring and had no audio-visual recording equipment on board, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Saturday after analysing the remains. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of increased harassment by Beijing's armed forces over the past three years, including fighter jets flying near the island and drones buzzing close to offshore islets. Taiwan said on Thursday that its forces on Dongyin island, part of the Taiwan-controlled Matsu archipelago off the coast of the Chinese city of Fuzhou, had found the remains of a balloon after observing an object falling from the sky.

  • President Biden, please get down to earth with Americans about the threats up in the air

    President Joe Biden owes Americans an explanation about what's really behind the four objects shot down over North America this month.

  • FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold

    The court-ordered release of a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents involving the FBI's secretive search for Civil War-era gold has a treasure hunter more convinced than ever of a coverup — and just as determined to prove it. Dennis Parada waged a legal battle to force the FBI to turn over records of its excavation in Dents Run, Pennsylvania, where local lore says an 1863 shipment of Union gold disappeared on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. The FBI, which went to Dents Run after sophisticated testing suggested tons of gold might be buried there, has long insisted the dig came up empty.

  • Arrested German intel officer was to leak HIMARS and IRIS-T locations in Ukraine to Moscow – Der Spiegel

    A suspected spy in Germany’s BND Federal Intelligence Service was intending to reveal the locations of HIMARS rocket systems and IRIS-T air defenses in Ukraine to Russia’s FSB, security service, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Feb. 17.

  • Jon Rahm takes 54-hole lead by three at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2023, Jon Rahm shot a 6-under 65, and will take a three-shot lead into Sunday at 15-under overall.

  • Passengers took a 16-hour flight to nowhere after their plane to New York U-turned because of an electrical fire at JFK Airport

    An Air New Zealand flight to New York made a U-turn over the Pacific Ocean because of a "small isolated fire" at JFK Airport.