Israeli Missile Strikes Gaza Building During Al Jazeera Reporter’s Live Shot

A reporter for Al Jazeera brought the frontlines of war to the airwaves on Saturday when, while reporting on-air in Gaza, an Israeli missile struck a residential building behind her. Reporter Youmna El Sayed was asked about the hostage situation in Gaza after Hamas’ ambush of Israel when the missile hit a high-rise tower behind her, causing her to shriek and move away from the camera. “This is a missile attack on a Palestine tower right in the middle of Gaza City,” she said while off-camera, her voice quaking from witnessing the attack. The presenter repeatedly urged her to breathe, taking over to explain what had just happened: “We have just witnessed live what an Israeli air raid looks like on a populated area of Gaza City.”

Watch the moment Israeli fighter jets strike Palestine Tower behind Al Jazeera’s Youmna El Sayed as she reports live from Gaza ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dXHVRJiCOC — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 7, 2023

