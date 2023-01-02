Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

FILE - This photo released on June 12, 2022 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows a damaged portion of the Damascus International Airport, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike on June 10, in Damascus, Syria. Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of the capital Damascus early Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 putting it out of service, the Syrian army said. (SANA via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
64
ALBERT AJI and BASSEM MROUE
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said.

The attack, the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of service, caused material damage in a nearby area, the army said, without giving further details.

Israel has targeted airports and ports in government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.

An opposition war monitor reported the Israeli strikes hit the airport as well as an arms depot close to the facility south of Damascus. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four people were killed in the strike.

There was no comment from Israel.

On June 10, Israeli airstrikes that struck Damascus International Airport caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways. It reopened two weeks later after repairs.

In September, Israeli airstrikes hit the international airport of the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest and once commercial center, also putting it out of service for days.

In late 2021, Israeli warplanes fired missiles that struck the port of Latakia hitting containers and igniting a huge fire.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Thousands of Iran-backed fighters have joined Syria's 11-year civil war and helped tip the balance of power in Assad’s favor.

Israel says an Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line that justifies its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria.

Recommended Stories

  • First unit fielding Army hypersonic missile in 2023

    One of the earliest test flights took place in 2010.

  • At least 14 dead in armed attack on prison in Mexican border city Juarez

    Mexican authorities said on Sunday at least 14 people died in an armed attack at a prison in the northern border city Juarez and two more died during a later armed aggression elsewhere in the city. The Chihuahua state prosecutor said in a statement that among those who died in the prison attack were 10 security personnel and four inmates, while another 13 were hurt and at least 24 escaped. The prosecutor said initial investigations found the attackers arrived at around 7 a.m. local time at the prison in armored vehicles and opened fire.

  • Russian forces regroup in Kherson Oblast, defend themselves on two fronts General Staff report

    Russians regroup forces on the Kherson front, defend themselves on the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts and continue the offensive on the Bakhmut front. Meanwhile, occupiers try to improve their tactical position on Kupiansk, Lyman and Avdiivka fronts.

  • Stray bullets hit 2 jets at Beirut airport, no casualties

    Stray bullets from gunfire celebrations for the new year hit two Middle East Airlines jets parked at Beirut’s international airport causing minor damage to the planes without hurting anyone, an airline official said Sunday. Intense shooting in the air occurred around midnight Saturday in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon to celebrate the new year despite repeated warnings by officials for residents not to do so. The two jets are now being fixed at the Rafik Hariri International Airport, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

  • Zelenskyy: Fear reigns in Russia, and rightly so

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has remarked that the unity of Ukrainians contrasts significantly with the fear that reigns in Russia. Source: evening address of the President Quote: "The Russian terrorists are as pathetic in the new year as they were before.

  • Boston Police investigating double shooting on New Year’s Day that left one dead and another injured

    Boston Police are investigating a double shooting on New Year’s Day that left one dead and another injured.

  • No. 3 Houston converts turnovers into 71-65 win over UCF

    Tramon Mark scored 19 points, Marcus Sasser had 18 points and No. 3 Houston held on for a 71-65 win over Central Florida on Saturday. J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and Jamal Shead scored 11 points for Houston (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars shot 38%, including 6 of 19 on 3-pointers.

  • How Saudi Arabia's crown prince snubbed Biden repeatedly to forge ties with authoritarian China and Russia

    In 2022 Saudi Arabia's de-facto leader Mohammed bin Salman has antagonised the US by brokering closer ties with China and Russia.

  • 'Lord, I love you': Aide recounts Benedict's last words

    Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words were “Lord, I love you,” his longtime secretary said Sunday, quoting a nurse who helped care for the 95-year-old former pontiff in his final hours. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a German prelate who lived in the Vatican monastery where Benedict took up residence after his 2013 retirement, said the nurse recounted hearing Benedict utter those words at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

  • Migrants arrive in record numbers in Panama in 2022, data shows

    Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian authorities, the number for last year is equivalent to the total for more than a decade. The data showed 150,392 of the migrants were from Venezuela, by far the largest share, followed by 29,413 from Ecuador and 22,454 from Haiti.

  • Vikings prove all their doubters right, choke to Packers and eliminate Saints from playoffs

    The Vikings proved their doubters right, choking to the Packers and eliminating the Saints from playoff contention. There's no path forward, but no false hope, either:

  • Kim Jong Un Vows North Korea Will 'Exponentially' Increase Nuclear Arsenal

    North Korea fired about 70 ballistic missiles in 2022, the most in a single year.

  • Russia won't let Ukraine end 2022 in peace

    Ukrainians wish for a better 2023 as Putin launches missile attacks on New Years Eve. Lee Cowan reports.

  • Taiwan's 'SEALs' would be on the frontline of a war with China. Here's how they'd try to hold off an invasion.

    China's military is technologically and numerically superior, but as the defenders, Taiwan's military would still have some advantages.

  • Jets season comes crashing down and out of the playoffs for a 12th straight season

    A fifth straight defeat on Sunday eliminated the Jets from the postseason following a promising 6-3 start.

  • War in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he holds a losing hand

    After 10 months of intense combat, the war in Ukraine heads into a cold and dark New Year. For Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is a fight for survival; for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, it's a military debacle. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with military scholar Fred Kagan about the prospects of Russia breaking the Ukrainians' will to fight as Putin attacks their cities and energy grid.

  • Netanyahu: Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote

    STORY: Israel condemned and the Palestinians welcomed on Saturday a United Nations vote over Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.The General Assembly passed a resolution on Friday to ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on the legal consequences of the (quote) "occupation, settlement and annexation... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem."Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called the vote "despicable." He said the Israeli people are not occupiers, and would not be bound by the resolution. The vote presents a challenge for Netanyahu, who took office this week as the head of a new hard-right government that has made settlement expansion and annexation a priority.Palestinian officials hailed the vote as a victory Saturday. A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law. Along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, the Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank for a state. Most countries consider Israel's settlements there illegal, a view Israel disputes citing historical and Biblical ties to the land.The Hague-based International Court of Justice is the top U.N. court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, but it has no power to enforce them.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Interviewed Kim Kardashian in the Coziest Version of the Barbiecore Pink Trend

    Shop similar sweaters starting at just $14

  • Massive storms batter California with heavy rain, wind and power outages

    Heavy rain, snow and high winds triggered floods, mudslides, and power outages all across California this week. Max Darrows has more from San Francisco.

  • Russia launches major New Year’s Eve missile strike against Ukraine

    Yahoo News visited impact sites Saturday in Kyiv. One missile scored a near direct hit on the Alfavito Hotel in the central Pecherskiy District; another struck a parking lot in the middle of a civilian housing estate.