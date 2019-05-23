War Is Boring

Security,

With a new torpedo, that's how.

Here Is How the Israeli Navy Will Sink Your 'Battleship'

Submarines and torpedoes are among the most closely-guarded and sensitive topics among navies. True to type, a recent announcement by the Israeli navy about the adoption of a new torpedo came with few details.

But it appears to be an interesting torpedo — more advanced, with state-of-the-art technology. The Kaved will become the Israeli navy’s primary attack torpedo for years.

This article by Robert Beckhusen originally appeared at War is Boring in 2018.

“This is an event that happens once in decades,” an Israeli source told Jane’s. The IDF said in a statement: “The torpedo systems possess advanced capabilities and characteristics, including increased precision and range. The operationalisation of these systems signifies a great advance in the Israeli Navy’s operational capabilities and ability to defend the State of Israel.”

