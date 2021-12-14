Israeli official says Syria must not have chemical weapons

FILE - In this file photo released Nov. 9, 2019 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks in Damascus, Syria. In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, Elazar Stern, Israel's intelligence minister said Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, that Syria cannot be allowed to obtain chemical weapons, after a report emerged that Israel targeted the country's chemical weapons facilities. (SANA FILE via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIA GOLDENBERG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's intelligence minister said Tuesday that Syria cannot be allowed to obtain chemical weapons, after a report emerged that Israel targeted the country's chemical weapons facilities.

In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, Elazar Stern would not directly comment on the report in the Washington Post that said that Israel struck Syria on two occasions — once this year and once last year — in a bid to block attempts to rebuild its chemical weapons stockpile. But Stern, a retired military general, hinted that Israel could not accept such weapons in the hands of its enemy to the north.

“We have a neighbor who has already proved that it doesn’t hesitate to use chemical weapons even against its own people,” he said. “(Syrian President Bashar) Assad must not have chemical weapons."

Israeli officials have declined to comment on the Washington Post report.

Military affairs commentators in Israel, who often are briefed by top defense officials, said the timing of the report was not a coincidence and comes as negotiators are meeting with Iran in Vienna to try to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has close ties with Syria and has sent troops to back the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country's decade-long civil war.

“It was a signal to all of the actors, Iran and the United States, that Israel is serious about acting against the development of non-conventional weapons by its enemies,” wrote Yossi Yehoshua in the Yediot Ahronot daily.

Israel has long opposed the 2015 nuclear deal between global powers and Iran, which granted Iran relief from economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Instead, it has called for an accord with even tighter safeguards on Iran's nuclear program and addresses other Iranian military behavior, such as its missile program and support for anti-Israel militant groups like Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Israel also supports a “credible” military threat against Iran as leverage.

Israel believes Iran is trying to develop a nuclear weapon — a charge Iran denies.

One of the strikes cited by the Washington Post, on June 8, was reported by Syrian state media as an Israeli aerial attack near the Syrian capital Damascus and in the central province of Homs, that prompted a response from Syrian national air defenses. There was no mention in official media of what was targeted in the strikes, although loud explosions were heard in Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based group that closely monitors the war in Syria, reported Israeli planes struck military targets in the countryside of Homs and Damascus. It said the targeted sites included a scientific research center in the vicinity of the village of Khirbet al-Tineh, northwest of Homs, in addition to an ammunition depot likely to belong to Hezbollah, south of Homs. The strikes killed 11 soldiers, including a colonel, it said.

Unconfirmed reports published by pro-Assad media at the time identified the colonel as a leading chemist at the Scientific Studies and Research Center, Gen. Ayham Sueleiman Ismail.

The center is a government agency described by the Syrians as a facility for the advancement of scientific research in the country but has been long described by Syria watchers as an outfit for the development of chemical, biological and other weapons.

Israel is believed to have struck facilities associated with the SSRC on numerous occasions in the past.

Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in September 2013, pressed by Russia after a deadly chemical weapons attack that the West blamed on Damascus. By August 2014, the Assad government declared that the destruction of its chemical weapons was completed, but its initial declaration of chemical stockpiles and production sites to the OPCW has remained in dispute. OPCW investigators have blamed three chemical attacks in 2017 on President Bashar Assad’s government.

Earlier this year, the U.N.’s disarmament chief, Izumi Nakamitsu, told the Security Council that Damascus’ declaration of its chemical stockpiles and chemical weapons production sites nearly eight years ago remains incomplete.

___

Associated Press writer Zeina Karam in Beirut contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin says Putin, Xi talks to highlight 'aggressive' US, NATO rhetoric

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss "aggressive" language from the U.S. and NATO during their virtual meeting later this week, according to the Kremlin."The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense right now and requires discussion between allies," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to a Reuters report. "We see very, very aggressive...

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Dec. 14: Iran's explosive development and the loss of political titans

    Letter writers talk about Iran's nuclear program and what the loss of Bob Dole means.

  • Person on Israeli PM's flight from UAE tests COVID positive

    A person who was on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's flight back from the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for COVID-19, the prime minister’s office said Tuesday. Bennett returned to Israel on Monday from a historic two-day trip to the Gulf Arab state, the first by an Israeli leader to the country, which recently normalized ties with Israel.

  • Gulf summit seeks to show solidarity amid Iran tension

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Gulf Arab leaders gather on Tuesday for an annual summit expected to stress cohesion after a deep rift, at a time of regional concern over Iran and rising economic rivalry within the oil-producing bloc. The Saudi crown prince toured Gulf states ahead of the summit, which comes nearly a year after Riyadh put an end to a 3-1/2-year Arab boycott of Qatar that had shattered the U.S.-allied Gulf Cooperation Council. Saudi Arabia and non-Gulf Egypt have restored diplomatic ties with Doha but the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have yet to do so, though Abu Dhabi has moved to mend fences.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Russia has still not handed over all the information needed for its flagship Sputnik V vaccine to be approved by the World Health Organization because of differences in regulatory standards, the Kremlin said. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a large rebellion among his Conservative lawmakers in a parliamentary vote over new restrictions. Its deputy said that there were 10 people in hospital with Omicron. * Germany's new health minister wants to exempt people who have had a booster vaccination from having to take a test before entering some leisure facilities, according to a document drafted by his ministry.

  • Federal Reserve meets, Mark Meadows citation, comet Leonard: 5 things to know Tuesday

    The Fed could take action to tame inflation, the parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect are to appear in court and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • Authorities Arrest Suspected Serial Rapist They Say Left One Woman Stranded In A Ditch With A Broken Leg For Days

    California authorities have arrested a suspected serial rapist who allegedly attacked six women, leaving one with a broken leg in a ditch for days before she was rescued. Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 35, is now facing 14 felony counts—including four counts of rape and four counts of attempted murder—after authorities allege he sexually assaulted six different women from September 2020 to August 2021, according to a statement from Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin. “This is a serial

  • Taliban rule marked by killings, women's rights denial - U.N.

    Over 100 former Afghan national security forces and others have been killed since the Taliban takeover in August, most at the hands of the hardline Islamist group which is recruiting boy soldiers and quashing women's rights, said Nada al-Nashif, U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights.In a speech to the Human Rights Council, she stated at least 50 suspected members of a local affiliate of Islamic State known as ISIS-Khorasan - an ideological foe of the Taliban - died by hanging and beheading. The Taliban decree earlier this month fails to refer to women's and girl's rights to education, work and their freedom of movement and to participate in public life, al-Nashif said."The safety of Afghan judges, prosecutors, and lawyers - particularly women legal professionals - is a matter for particular alarm", she added.

  • U.S. Senate committee faults FAA oversight of Boeing

    A U.S. Senate report released on Monday said the Federal Aviation Administration must do a better job overseeing Boeing Co and the certification of new airplanes, as well as review allegations raised by seven industry whistleblowers. The 97-page Commerce Committee report from Senator Maria Cantwell includes concerns raised in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in a five-month period that prompted the plane's 20-month grounding. "FAA’s oversight of the certification process has eroded," the report found, saying the agency "over time, increasingly delegated away its authority" to Boeing and others. The FAA, the report said, "should take immediate action to address undue pressure at the Boeing" safety oversight office, adding that it is "chronically understaffed."

  • Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific

    The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity in the region and will do that by boosting U.S. alliances, forging new relationships and ensuring that the U.S. military maintains “its competitive edge.”

  • Chip giant Taiwan's energy security on the line with LNG referendum

    Taiwanese voters will decide this Saturday on a new LNG terminal considered key for the chipmaking powerhouse to secure its energy supply but facing attacks from conservationists - and from an opposition party eager to wrong-foot the government. At stake for the government is not just averting future power cuts, like those in May during a drought and heat wave, but an environmental policy that moves away from polluting coal and nuclear power, towards greener and renewable alternatives. "If we can't build this third LNG terminal, we will really have an electricity supply problem," Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters last month. The project would make the Datan Power Plant the island's biggest while advancing the government's goal of boosting LNG to produce half its power by 2025.

  • France and Hungary set conciliatory tone as Macron visits Budapest

    President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday France was willing to "work together for Europe" with Hungary despite the countries' political differences, striking a conciliatory note as Paris prepares to take over the European Union's presidency. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also held out an olive branch before talks in Budapest. Paris and Budapest are at odds over issues including LGBT rights, the rule of law and democratic standards.

  • Iran, Israel and Lebanon Offer Competitive Titles Featuring Criticism and Satire for International Film Oscar

    With last year’s surprise nominee “The Man Who Sold His Skin” hailing from Tunisia, Oscar handicappers should be sure to give West Asia and North Africa titles close scrutiny this time around. Among the 11 submissions are several titles likely to be highly competitive in the international feature category. These include Iran’s social media critique […]

  • Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years

    Syarhei Tsikhanouski, the husband of Belarus's opposition leader, was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in jail for organising mass unrest and inciting social hatred, the official Belta news agency reported. Five supporters of Tsikhanouski were tried along with him and sentenced to prison terms ranging from 14 to 16 years. Tsikhanouski, a video blogger, was jailed in May 2020 as he prepared to run against Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential election in August that year. His wife Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya ran in his place in the election, which led to months of mass protests after Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory and the opposition accused him of rigging the ballot.

  • Russia yet to hand over all data for COVID vaccine's WHO approval - Kremlin

    Russia has still not handed over all the information needed for its flagship Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the World Health Organisation because of differences in regulatory standards, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Moscow rushed to approve the Sputnik V shot for domestic use last year, but it has still not been certified by either the WHO or the European Medicines Agency, the EU's drug regulator. Asked what was causing the delay, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the certification process was under way. Russia has approved four vaccines for use domestically and no other shots are available for use in the country.

  • Omicron derails company holiday parties

    It looked like corporate Christmas parties would get the green light this year after virtual soirees in 2020 — but along came Omicron.Driving the news: Companies of every size and across the world are rethinking their holiday bashes as the Omicron winter wave rolls in. And a popular new option is putting the ball in workers' courts by planning hybrid parties.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe risk: Many firms that have gone ahe

  • Giving Pledge adds 14 billionaires to philanthropist list

    The Giving Pledge announced Tuesday that 14 more billionaires, including the CEOs of DoorDash and Pinterest, had promised in 2021 to donate more than half their fortunes, raising the total to 231 philanthropists from 28 countries. Founded in 2010 by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffett, the Giving Pledge aims to foster a culture of philanthropy among the world’s wealthiest to tackle the world’s biggest problems. This year’s new Giving Pledge philanthropists include Tony Xu, the CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, and his wife, Patti Bao; Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder of Pinterest, and his wife, Divya; and Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht, co-founders of design platform Canva. Jon Ayers, former CEO of veterinary services firm IDEXX Laboratories and current chairman of Panthera, the global wild cat conservation organization, also signed the pledge with his wife, Helaine.

  • Nuclear deal with Iran will soon be 'empty shell' -European diplomats

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become "an empty shell" without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday. "As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations," the diplomats from the so-called E3 said in a statement about the Vienna nuclear negotiations in which they are shuttling between U.S. and Iranian officials.

  • Orthodox Jewish women's leadership is growing – and it's not all about rabbis

    Opportunities are expanding for Orthodox Jewish women to formally study Jewish texts. This event in Jerusalem celebrated women who completed the 7 1/2-year cycle of daily study of the Talmud. AP Photo/Tsafrir AbayovMore Orthodox Jewish women around the world are following the path of ordination, though controversy over female rabbis continues in most Orthodox circles. But as more and more Orthodox women are showing, ordination is not the only route to religious leadership. As a Jewish Studies pr

  • Outrage as Quebec teacher removed from classroom for wearing hijab

    Fatemeh Anvari was told her headwear ran afoul of Bill 21, which bars some public servants from wearing religious symbols Fatemeh Anvari ‘This is not about my article of clothing. This is a bigger issue…I don’t want this to be a personal thing because that won’t do any good to anyone.’ Photograph: Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock The removal of a Canadian teacher for wearing a hijab in the classroom has sparked widespread condemnation of a controversial law in the province of Quebec, which critic