Israeli officials will object to restoration of Iran deal in D.C. visit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the delegation traveling to Washington, D.C. next week for strategic talks on Iran to stress their objection to a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal and to refuse to discuss its contents, Israeli officials say.

Why it matters: That position is similar to the one Israel took in the year before the 2015 nuclear deal was announced, which led to a rift between the Israeli government and the Obama administration. History could now repeat itself.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Netanyahu's stance was criticized at the time by many in the Israeli defense establishment as being counterproductive.

Driving the news: Senior Israeli national security officials will descend on Washington next week for talks on Iran. They include national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Aviv Kochavi, military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman and Mossad director Yossi Cohen.

  • Netanyahu convened a meeting on Thursday with those officials, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the policies that will be presented in Washington.

  • The decision at the end of the meeting was to stress that a return to the deal would put Israel in danger, and to otherwise decline to discuss the talks in Vienna, an Israeli official said.

  • During the meeting on Thursday, Netanyahu stressed that Israel is not a party to the nuclear deal and is therefore not bound by it in any way.

  • Netanyahu said Israel will act only according to its national security interests, but will maintain its freedom of operation against Iran in the region.

What’s next: Netanyahu, Gantz and Ashkenazi decided that Israel would be willing to discuss the parameters of a “longer and stronger” nuclear deal in the future, if the U.S. and other world powers decide to go in that direction, per Israeli officials.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. sees major differences with Iran in nuclear talks

    Serious differences persist between the United States and Iran over how they might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal despite making some progress in their latest indirect talks in Vienna, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday. The talks were likely to require several rounds, their outcome remained uncertain and they were not near conclusion, the senior U.S. State Department official told reporters in a conference call. The main differences are over what sanctions the United States will need to remove and what steps Iran will need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear program, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Behind the scenes: U.S.-Israel tensions build as Iran talks progress

    As nuclear talks in Vienna enter a critical stage, the gaps and suspicions over Iran between the Israeli government and the Biden administration are growing.Why it matters: Both sides want to avoid the kind of public fight that emerged during the negotiations over the 2015 deal. But in private, there's growing frustration on both sides about the lack of trust, coordination and transparency. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: In between the first and second round of nuclear talks — which the U.S. hopes will lead to a restoration of the deal and Israel hopes will fail — an apparent act of Israeli sabotage led to an explosion at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. Two days later, senior U.S. and Israeli officials met for a second round of strategic talks on Iran.Behind the scenes: According to two Israeli officials involved in the talks, Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat raised concerns that the U.S. was not showing sufficient consideration of the Israeli government’s positions during its Iran diplomacy, Israeli officials tell me.The U.S. side raised concerns of its own that Israel was engaging in military and intelligence operations against Iran without fully informing Washington, the Israeli officials say.The Israelis stressed their right and duty to defend Israel against Iran. Israeli officials tell me they had notified the U.S. in advance of recent operations. "It was not a surprise for the Americans," one Israeli official told me.On the one hand: The Israelis claim that the Biden administration hasn't been fully transparent with them on the proposals it is making in Vienna — for example, on the non-nuclear sanctions the U.S. would consider lifting, per a senior Israeli official.On the other: A senior Biden administration official pushed back on those claims, stressing that senior U.S. and Israeli officials have been engaged in close consultations on an ongoing basis. “The U.S. and Israel will maintain this close and candid dialogue going forward," the U.S. official said.The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to discuss its talks with the Biden administration.What’s next: Senior Israeli national security officials will descend on Washington next week for talks on Iran. They include Ben-Shabbat, Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman and Mossad director Yossi Cohen.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a meeting on Thursday with those officials as well as Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the policies to be presented in Washington.A senior Netanyahu aide told me the size of the gap with the U.S. will only be clear after the face-to-face meetings next week. “We don’t think it is a done deal, and as long as we have a chance to give our input, we are going to give it a try, hoping it makes a difference."Go deeper: Iran's president says deal could be reached soonLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Police clash with Palestinians, far-right march in Jerusalem

    Israeli police clashed with Palestinians outside Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday and manned barricades to prevent hundreds of Jewish extremists from marching to the area. Tensions are even higher than normal in the city, which is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and has long been a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence. The police have clashed with Palestinians on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan last week, when authorities set up barricades at Damascus Gate, a traditional outdoor gathering spot.

  • US outlines possible sanctions relief for Iran in nuke talks

    A senior U.S. official said Wednesday that the Biden administration has laid out examples of the kinds of sanctions on Iran it’s willing to lift in exchange for Iran’s return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The official said the U.S. through intermediaries has presented Iran with three baskets of sanctions: those it’s prepared to lift, those it’s not prepared to lift and those that will require further study to determine if they are in fact appropriate for relief under the nuclear deal. The official declined to specify which sanctions fall into which baskets but said the third group is the most problematic.

  • Supreme Court OKs life in prison without parole for some juveniles convicted of murder

    With liberals dissenting, the Supreme Court makes it easier for juveniles convicted of murder to get life in prison without parole.

  • Dodgers will offer a "fully vaccinated" fan section

    The Dodgers will debut a "fully vaccinated fan section" for Saturday night's game against the Padres.Details: Social distancing will not be required in the vaccinated section, but face coverings must still be worn.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe seats are in the loge level, right next to the visiting bullpen, and tickets are still available ($121-$143).Fans 16 and older must provide documentation showing that at least two weeks have passed since a final vaccination dose. Children must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.The big picture: The Giants have a similar section, which ups the stadium capacity by 1,000, and other teams will likely follow suit in the weeks ahead. Welcome to the (temporary) new normal.Go deeper: NFL effectively mandates COVID vaccinations for coaches, other staffMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden Talked to Trudeau About Sending Extra Vaccines to Canada: 'We’re Going to Try and Help'

    During a press conference Wednesday, the U.S. president hinted that he may be sending extra doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada.

  • Queen Elizabeth opens up about 'period of great sadness' as she mourns Philip, marks 95th birthday

    Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 95th birthday Wednesday, her first birthday in more than 70 years without her husband Prince Philip by her side. The queen, who is spending her birthday at Windsor Castle, issued a very personal statement on her birthday, describing a "period of great sadness" for her family. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world."

  • Two private New York city schools face backlash over their 'woke' anti-racist curriculum

    Dr. Carol Swain on New York schools facing backlash for a 'woke' curriculum.'

  • Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says

    Iran has reduced the number of centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60% purity at an above-ground plant at Natanz to one cluster from two, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters indicated on Thursday. Iran announced the shift to 60%, a big step towards weapons-grade from the 20% it had previously achieved, in response to an explosion and power cut at Natanz last week that Tehran has blamed on Israel. Iran's move complicated the current indirect talks with the United States on rescuing its nuclear deal with major powers.

  • NFL eliminates preseason OTs, defeats onside kick proposal

    NFL owners on Wednesday approved eliminating overtime in preseason games and expanded selection of jersey numbers for receivers, running backs and defensive backs. The league also will allow on-field officials to get certain “objective information” from the replay official and designated members of the officiating department “when clear and obvious video evidence is present.” “I know in my opinion what subjective looks like,” said Rich McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons and long-time chairman of the powerful competition committee.

  • Israel says it struck targets in Syria after missile attack

    Iran, which maintains troops in Syria, had vowed revenge against Israel.

  • TikTok Influencer Alex French Signs With UTA, DBA

    French has over 5 million followers across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

  • Biden Wants $15 Billion for EV Charging Stations: Climate Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s climate summit has drawn 40 heads of state including China’s Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Boris Johnson from the U.K. The two-day virtual event ends Friday and will include corporate executives, union heads, Pope Francis and Bill Gates.The stakes are high. While Biden is seeking to reestablish the U.S. as a major player on the climate stage, he’s facing skepticism from other nations after President Donald Trump reversed key environmental policies.Click here to see schedule of events for two-day summit“No nation can solve this crisis on our own,” Biden said Thursday from the White House at the opening of the event. “All of us, and particularly those of us who represent the world’s largest economies, we have to step up.”Here are some highlights:Biden Seeks $15 Billion for EV Charging Stations (3:40 p.m.)The Biden administration proposed Thursday spending $15 billion to install 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations along roads, parking lots and apartment buildings, as part of its infrastructure plan now before Congress.Some of the money would go toward grants and incentive programs for state and local governments as well as private companies to install the chargers, according to a fact sheet from the White House that spelled out thre program in detail.But $10 million would be devoted to research into ways to lower the cost of the chargers themselves, while $20 million would go community projects -- like switching to electric school buses -- that can pave the way to wider deployment.The Transportation Department also issued guidance showing how nearly $42 billion of existing federal financing programs could be used for EV charging infrastructure.South Korea Curbs Financing for Overseas Coal Power (3:08 p.m.)South Korea is halting state financing for overseas coal power plants, President Moon Jae-in said during the summit.The country has already halted construction of new coal plants within its borders, and Moon is now seeking to slow global demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel. He also expects to announce this year a new, more ambitious target for reducing South Korea’s carbon emissions. South Korea got 40% of its electricity from coal in 2019, according to BloombergNEF.“To become carbon neutral, it’s imperative for the world to scale down coal-fired power plants,” Moon said during the summit.Pentagon Chief Calls Climate Change ‘Destabilizing Force’ (3:01 p.m.)U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tied the climate crisis to global security.“We face all kinds of threats in our line of work, but few of them truly deserve to be called existential. The climate crisis does,” Austin said. “No nation can find lasting security without addressing the climate crisis.”Austin described climate change as a “destabilizing force,” which intensifies competition for resources and increases the risks of displacement and famine. “As families risk their lives in search of safety and security, mass migration leaves them vulnerable to exploitation and radicalization,” he said.The Department of Defense has been impacted, Austin said. He cited billions of dollars of damage at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida at the hands of Hurricane Michael, as well as damage to Offutt Air Force Base as a result of severe flooding of the Missouri River.Buttigieg Vows More Work on Fuel Emissions Soon (1:31 p.m.)New U.S. standards limiting auto emissions will be coming soon from the Biden team to rework some of the rollbacks under the Trump administration, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.The transportation sector is responsible for nearly 30% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and, despite President Joe Biden’s emphasis on boosting use of electric vehicles, more stringent rules are still needed on existing gas-powered models.“That’s why we’re not only trying to drive electric vehicle adoption but also continue pursuing robust standards in terms of the emissions of internal combustion engines,” Buttigieg said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on David Westin’s Balance of Power on Thursday. “They’re not going away over night.”Buttigieg said the U.S. “can’t let down our guard down on fuel emissions standards and you’re going to be seeing more from that from us soon,” pursuant to Biden’s Day 1 order to look at the rules and regulations his administration inherited from former President Donald Trump. Trump relaxed federal fuel-economy standards for automakers and sought to limit states from enforcing tougher rules.Citi Says Clients Need to Transition to Net Zero to Fight Climate Change (12:36 p.m.)Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said her bank, which was the third-largest financier of fossil-fuel companies last year, will focus on bringing clients along on the bank’s own commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions in its financing activities by 2050.Most banks have decided to stand by clients that are major emitters of carbon despite calls from climate activists urging lenders to cut them off. Many banks including Citigroup, have instead developed teams to advise clients on how to reduce their impact on climate.“We know that to truly fight climate change, our clients, which include many of the biggest world multinationals as well as investors and countries like the ones we’ve heard from today will also need to transition to net zero,” Fraser said. “And we will join them on this journey. Net zero is very easy to say but it’s going to be hard to do. Make no mistake about this, this is going to be really hard.”Brazil Vows to Curb Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest (12:05 p.m.)Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Brazil will reduce emissions 30% by 2025 and 43% by 2030. He also vowed to end illegal deforestation by 2030, a feat that would increase its possible CO2 reduction nearer to 50%, he said.“We must face the challenge of improving the lives” of Brazilians living in the Amazon region, Bolsonaro said through a translator. He called for “truly acknowledging the value of the standing forests and biodiversity,” he said. “There must be fair payment for the environmental services provided by our biomes to the planet at large as a way to recognize the economic nature of environmental conservation activities.”With the world’s largest area of tropical forest, Brazil has a uniquely influential role and responsibility among nations to maintaining system health. Its forests take in an enormous quantity of the world’s carbon pollution every year. So keeping those forests in tact is critical to achieving overall goals. Bolsonaro has said that the forests belong to Brazil, not the world. A previous high-profile effort, established by governments and businesses in 2014, to halve illegal deforestation failed spectacularly last year. Brazilian tree-loss in 2020, despite the pandemic, jumped 25% over the previous year.A new scientific analysis published last month found that the Amazon may already have passed a critical threshold, becoming a net contributor to climate change, instead of a brake on the heating.New York Threatens to Sue Oil Companies Over Gasoline’s Impact (11:40 a.m.)New York City has filed suit against the American Petroleum Institute and some oil companies, alleging they violated the city’s consumer protection law and misled the public about the environmental impact of using their gasoline.Mayor Bill de Blasio said the lawsuit would be based on an argument similar to litigation that’s been successful against cigarette and opiate-producing companies, accusing them of misleading consumers about the health consequences of using their products. The city was one of the litigants against “Big Tobacco,” the mayor said.“There was a lot of success in court arguing that the advertising, the conscious effort to mislead, these companies specifically have aggregiously broken our laws when it comes to addressing consumers,” de Blasio said during a Thursday briefing.API did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Plaintiffs on the case include Exxon Mobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., BP Plc.U.S. Pledge Said to Fall Short of U.K., EU (11:40 a.m.)Biden’s new commitment to cut U.S. emissions in half over the coming decade from 2005 levels, with an aim to zero out planet-warming gases in the next 30 years, is the most ambitious climate goal yet by an American leader.Yet it isn’t the most far-reaching goal on the international stage, coming in behind the U.K. and the European Union. And it’s unlikely to prove sufficient to keep average global temperature rise below 1.5°C, according to nonprofit Climate Action Tracker.Before Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris accord, the U.S. had set a target to cut emissions by about 26% by 2025 from 2005 levels. Maintaining that trajectory would mean a roughly 34% reduction by 2030, according to the energy research group BloombergNEF. Biden’s new emissions goal raises that ambition by about a third.But to avoid 1.5°C of warming, according to Climate Action Tracker, the U.S. would have to set a 2030 target of more than 57% relative to 2005 and help developing countries to cut emissions.Green Group Dump Cow Manure at White House (11:22 a.m.)Some environmental activists left little doubt about their disdain for Biden’s climate pledge on Thursday. They dumped cow manure near the White House in protest.“Biden’s 2030 Plan = Mass Death,” the group Extinction Rebellion D.C. proclaimed as activists pushed pink-painted wheelbarrows of manure on sidewalks blocks from where Biden declared his promise to pare U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 50% to 52% from 2005 levels by the end of the decade.Yet the group’s reaction wasn’t shared across the spectrum of environmentalists. Several large climate organizations, which spent months pushing the U.S. to commit to halve its greenhouse gas emissions, cheered Biden’s commitment.“With this ambitious and credible target, the U.S. has joined the European Union and U.K. at the top of the global league table, recaptured a leadership role on climate and positioned itself to push for greater global ambition in the lead up to COP26 in Glasgow,” said Nathaniel Keohane, senior vice president for climate at the Environmental Defense Fund.Mitchell Bernard, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said Biden was “leading by example” by putting forward a pledge that “rises to the urgency of the task” and is “ambitious, yet achievable.”However, environmentalists were far less sanguine about modest promises of action from other world leaders, including the heads of India, China and Australia. Despite stressing the need for global collaboration to combat climate change, China’s Xi Jinping didn’t announce new goals for scaling back the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.“The core message from today’s speech is China will peak coal consumption by 2025, which is modest,” said Li Shuo, a climate analyst with Greenpeace East Asia. “More ambitious actions are needed” and “it is in China’s self interest to announce and implement further plans ahead of COP26.”IMF Proposes Carbon Price Floor for Largest Emitters (11:25 a.m.)The International Monetary Fund proposes establishing a carbon price floor for the largest emitters, such as the Group of 20 nations, to cover as much as 80% of global emissions, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.A price floor would need to be pragmatic and equitable, with different pricing for countries at different levels of economic development, Georgieva said in remarks prepared for the U.S. White House climate summit. It could be implemented through carbon taxes, carbon trading systems or equivalent measures and would avoid less efficient and contentious border carbon adjustments, she said.A robust price for carbon has proved to advance investments in renewable energy, electric transportation, energy-efficient buildings, reforestation and other climate friendly activities, while boosting growth and jobs and reducing emissions, Georgieva said.IMF analysis shows that without a robust carbon price, the world won’t reach its climate stabilization goals, Georgieva said. The fund also estimates that a mix of steadily rising carbon prices and green infrastructure investment could increase global gross domestic product by more than 0.7% per year over the next 15 years and create millions of new jobs.“Carbon pricing is gaining momentum,” Georgieva said. “Many businesses now use a shadow carbon price in their models. Over 60 pricing schemes have been implemented. But the average global price is currently $2 a ton, and needs to rise to $75 a ton by 2030 to curb emissions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.”The IMF also urges standardized reporting of climate related financial risks and delivering $100 billion a year in climate finance to the developing world, combined with technology transfer and policy support to decouple growth from carbon emissions.Putin Vows to Cut Emissions ‘Significantly’ (11:00 a.m.)Russia President Vladimir Putin pledged to “significantly” reduce his country’s cumulative net emissions over the next three decades. Earlier this week, he said that the total volume of net emissions from Russia should be less than those released from the EU over the next 30 years.Also See: Putin’s New Climate Goal is a Lot Less Ambitious Than it Sounds“It is no secret that the conditions that facilitated global warming and associated problems go way back,” Putin said. “Carbon dioxide can stay in the atmosphere for hundreds of years. So it’s not enough to tackle the issue of new emissions. It is also important to take up the task of absorbing the CO2 that has accumulated in the atmosphere.”Putin stressed that Russia “makes a gigantic contribution to absorbing global emissions, both ours and from elsewhere.” Absorption capacity of Russia’s eco-system is estimated at around 2.5 billion tons of CO2 equivalent a year, according to Putin. Russia currently emits about 1.6 billion tons of CO2 equivalent per year, compared to about 4 billion tons for the EU.Australia Skirts Coal, Stresses Technology (10:38 a.m.)In remarks plagued by technical glitches at the start, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared to skip over his country’s role as a major coal producer. Instead, Morrison focused on Australia’s efforts to produce new technologies to fight climate change and announced A$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) in climate financing focusing on the Pacific region.“We want to work with others on the how,” Morrison said. “You can always be sure that the commitments Australia makes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are bankable.”Poor Nations Call For More Climate Aid (10:19 a.m.)While the U.S.’s re-entry into the Paris deal has been roundly welcomed by developing countries, those nations still face the same old problems. Leaders from developing countries and emerging economies have criticized rich nations’ failure to provide $100 billion of finance that they promised to deliver by 2020 to help them deal with the worst impacts of climate change.Biden didn’t announce any new pledges to increase the amount the U.S. dedicates to climate finance today, despite promising to up his ambition on cutting emissions.China’s Xi highlighted the importance of “common but differentiated responsibilities” -- which is a United Nations adage that means the biggest historical emitters should pay the most. Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s President, said developing countries could consider tougher climate targets like net zero, but only if they receive finance & capacity support.Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated a call for rich countries to deliver the $100 billion goal, which she said should be balanced 50:50 between adaptation and mitigation efforts.Technical Woes Dog Putin, Xi, Macron Speeches (9:45 a.m.)Technical glitches marred the beginning of Biden’s virtual climate summit, proving even the U.S. government is not immune to the computer woes that have bedeviled teleconferences amid the pandemic.All time stamps are New York time.The flubs started early with feedback on the audio feed, creating an echo as Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off the event. A few minutes later, Xi Jinping’s speech was broadcast in Mandarin, with an English translation starting late and without including the beginning of the first speech from an international leader.Emmanuel Macron of France spoke in a pre-taped address in French, but there was no translation until the last part of his speech. Then Russia’s Vladimir Putin was introduced while Macron’s remarks were ongoing. A video display in the White House cut to a shot of Putin, who appeared to consult with aides off-screen and looked puzzled about when to begin speaking. Meanwhile, control-room chatter of technicians indicated a scramble behind the scenes to deal with the gaffe.When Putin concluded, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recognized the “technical difficulties,” and returned the floor to Macron. But as the pre-taped speech was broadcast for a second time, the English translation again was delayed, cutting off his initial comments.Canada’s Trudeau Pledges to Cut Emissions 40%-45% by 2030 (9:26 a.m.)Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to strengthen his country’s climate ambitions by slashing 2005 emission levels by 40%-45% by 2030. Canada is the only Group of Seven nation to see emissions rise since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015.“Today, Canada is in a position to raise our climate ambition once again,” the Canadian leader said. “Our new climate target for 2030 is to reduce our 2005 emission levels by 40 to 45 % and we will continually strength our plan and take even more actions on our journey to net zero by 2050.”Trudeau is trying to coordinate the northern nation’s climate policy with the U.S. to develop a cross-border approach to climate change. Biden’s increased ambitions put pressure on the prime minister to take a more aggressive approach to slash Canada’s carbon footprint.Tackling Climate Change ‘Herculean Task,’ Merkel Says (9 a.m.)German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she is delighted that the U.S. under President Biden is again helping with the “Herculean task” of tackling climate change.“There can be no doubt that the world needs your contribution if we really want to fulfill our ambitious goals,” Merkel said. “This is a herculean task, because this is nothing short of a complete transformation, a complete change in the way we do business, the way we work.”Merkel reaffirmed Germany’s climate goals, as well as her government’s decision to phase out coal power by 2038 at the latest and invest more in renewables.No Major New Pledges From Xi, Modi at Climate Summit (8:45 a.m.)China’s Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi of India led off the summit by stressing the urgent need for global collaboration to fight climate change, but without announcing any new major goals for curbing emissions.Xi reiterated China’s plans to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and to attain net-zero status by 2060. He also pledged to reduce coal consumption between 2026 and 2030. “We must be committed to green development. Green mountains are gold mountains, to protect environment is o protect productivity,” Xi said.Modi stressed India’s ongoing efforts to install 450 gigawatts of clean energy -- policies that the two nations already have in place.Biden has said that a key goal of this summit is to encourage nations to increase their ambitions toward fighting climate change. The U.S. announced its new, bigger target for curbing emissions Thursday. Japan did as well, and Canada announced a new goal Monday.But China, the world’s biggest emitter, and India, the third-largest source of greenhouse gases, are sticking with their current plans, even after visits in recent weeks from Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry, a development that climate advocates may see as a setback for Biden.UN Chief Calls on Nations to Submit New, Ambitious Plans: 8:37 a.m.United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on countries, especially major emitters, to submit new and more ambitious plans laying out actions and policies that will align the next 10 years with a “2050 net-zero pathway.”To build a truly global net zero coalition, Guterres said the world needs a breakthrough on finance and adaptation. He called on developed countries to deliver on their pledges to boost public climate finance by coming to the G7 in June with a plan to deliver on a $100 billion climate action fund for developing countries.“Let us mobilize political leadership to move ahead together – to overcome climate change, end our war on nature and build lives of dignity and prosperity for all,” Guterres said.Carbon Price Hits Record in EU Before Summit: 7:24 a.m.A surge in the world’s largest carbon market reflects the cost of polluting for industry just as world leaders prepare for a crucial climate gathering hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.Prices in the European Union’s emissions trading system has broken records every day this week as European lawmakers reached a deal on stricter pollution targets and investors got a glimpse of how the bloc will set green standards in the future.Japan Pledges Stricter Emissions Target: 5:49 a.m.Japan will strengthen its 2030 emissions reduction commitments under the Paris Agreement, amid an effort to become carbon neutral by the middle of the century.The country aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030 compared with 2013, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday ahead of the global climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. Japan had previously targeted a 26% reduction.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • General: Afghan military will collapse without some US help

    Afghanistan’s military “will certainly collapse” without some continued American support once all U.S. troops are withdrawn, the top U.S. general for the Middle East told Congress Thursday. Gen. Frank McKenzie also said he was very concerned about the Afghan government’s ability to protect the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said that as the U.S. pulls out all forces, “my concern is the Afghans' ability to hold ground” and whether they will able to continue to maintain and fly their aircraft without U.S. aid and financial support.

  • US troops in Afghanistan begin packing gear in pullout prep

    The U.S. military has begun shipping equipment and winding down contracts with local service providers ahead of the May 1 start of the final phase of its military pullout from Afghanistan, a U.S. Defense Department official said Thursday. The pullout under U.S. President Joe Biden marks the end of America's longest war after a 20-year military engagement. Currently, some 2,500 U.S. soldiers and about 7,000 allied forces are still in Afghanistan.

  • German 'emergency brake' plan clears last legislative hurdle

    A plan by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading too quickly cleared its final legislative hurdle on Thursday as it was passed by parliament's upper house. The upper house, where Germany's 16 state governments are represented, could have held up the plan by seeking renegotiations but let it pass. The legislation to apply an “emergency brake” consistently in areas with high infection rates is intended to end the patchwork of measures that has often characterized the pandemic response across highly decentralized Germany’s 16 states.

  • Analysis: Low-tax Ireland plays damage limitation card as global overhaul beckons

    Ireland, resigned to having much to lose from a global overhaul of how multinational companies are taxed, has embarked on a damage limitation exercise that it hopes will let it and other low-tax economies retain some of their decades-old advantages. After years of talks, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is confident of finding a consensus this year among 140 countries on rewriting international tax rules for the first time in a generation. For Ireland, opposing the changes would risk a messier outcome of larger rivals going their own way.

  • Indian politicians encouraged a return to normal as COVID-19 cases fell. Now hospitals are overwhelmed as a 'double mutant' variant takes hold - but mass gatherings continue.

    India, with 1.3 billion people, has been hit by a devastating second COVID-19 wave after politicians predicted the pandemic there was over.

  • Jennifer Lopez Is Leaning on Marc Anthony amid A-Rod Split: He's 'Been Comforting,' Says Source

    Lopez is "doing well" following her split from Alex Rodriguez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony has been a source of support through it all, an insider tells PEOPLE in this week's issue