Israeli, Palestinian supporters rally across US

Supporters for Israel and Palestine rallied across the U.S. in the wake of the deadly attacks launched Saturday and the retaliatory action taken by Israel in the hours after.

People gathered outside the United Nations in support of Israel on Sunday, while other groups supporting Palestinians gathered in Times Square — a gathering denounced by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D).

“At a moment when innocent people are being slaughtered and children kidnapped in Israel, it is disgusting that this group of extremists would show support for terrorism. I reject this. New York City rejects this. Do not use our streets to spread your hate,” Adams posted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

The Answer Coalition, along with other pro-Palestine groups, organized protests across the nation on Sunday to show support for Palestine.

The Associated Press reported that a skirmish broke out between people supporting Israel and separate demonstrators supporting the Palestinians near the United Nations on Sunday.

Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation also protested with about 75 people at the Israeli consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, shouting chants in support of the militant group Hamas and urging the U.S. to halt aid to Israel.

Hamas launched coordinated attacks against Israel early Saturday that have killed at least 700 people in Israel. As many as 150 Israelis may separately have been taken hostage by militants.

Israel has launched counterstrikes on Gaza that authorities there say have killed hundreds of people.

There were also demonstrations in Washington, D.C., over the weekend to back both sides. NBC4 reported that dozens of people gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in D.C. to stand in solidarity with Israel, while hundreds of people gathered outside the White House to chant slogans like “Free Palestine” and “Occupation no more,” the outlet reported.

Lawmakers and officials have reiterated the U.S.’s unwavering support for Israel, vowing to do as much as they can to support the nation during this time.

The Associated Press contributed.

