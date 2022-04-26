Israeli parliament bars critic of PM Bennett from reelection

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at a press conference on an Israeli Defense Force base in Beit El in the West Bank on April 5, 2022. Israel's parliament has declared a longtime critic of Prime Minister Bennett a hostile defector barred from running for reelection, giving the premier a small political victory as he seeks to stabilize the country's fragile governing coalition. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Naftali Bennett
    Prime Minister of Israel
  • Amichai Chikli
    Israeli politician

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has barred a longtime critic of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett from running for reelection with any political faction, giving the premier a small political victory as he seeks to stabilize the country’s fragile governing coalition.

The Knesset committee voted 7-0 on Monday to take action against lawmaker Amichai Chikli, declaring him a “defector.” Chikli said he would challenge the move in court. Israeli media reported that Bennett had requested the vote.

Chikli has been a rebel in Bennett's Yamina party, which suffered the exit earlier this month of another member. The departure by Idit Silman, who served as coalition whip, deprived the eight-party coalition of its 61-seat majority, less than a year after it was sworn in. That raised the prospect of a new national election at a time of rising tensions with the Palestinians.

The eight-party alliance, made up of ultranationalists, dovish parties and a small Islamist faction, is now deadlocked with the opposition with 60 seats each in the 120-member Knesset. That has greatly complicated the government's ability to pass legislation and raised the risk of plunging the country into snap elections.

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, Israel's transportation minister, said Monday that all party chiefs are working together to find a way to preserve the government.

Local media reported that Chikli may form new party. He rankled the coalition last year, when he voted with the opposition against renewing a law that kept Arab citizens from extending citizenship or residency rights to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza. It was a major setback for Bennett that cast doubt on the future of the coalition.

“Israel needs a functioning Zionist government, and not a mismatched patchwork that is reliant on” the votes of Arab lawmakers, Chikli said at the time.

Bennett's unwieldy coalition also faces other challenges. Ongoing unrest surrounding a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, has prompted the small Islamist party Ra'am — the first Arab party to serve in an Israeli coalition — to temporarily suspend its participation in protest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nicholas Goldberg: Some people hope the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will fade away. But that's not happening

    The recent violence in Israel is a reminder that the war with the Palestinians can't just be stashed indefinitely on the back burner.

  • Beijing enforces mass COVID testing, closes neighborhoods

    China’s capital Beijing is enforcing mass testing and closing down access to neighborhoods as it seeks to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak. Announcement of the testing had sparked panic buying in the city of 21 million on Monday, but the situation appeared to calm on Tuesday with public transport largely keeping to normal schedules and roads packed with commuters. Fears of total lockdown have been fed by disruptions in the supply of food, medicine and daily necessities in the southern business hub of Shanghai, where 25 million residents have only gradually been allowed to leave their homes after three weeks of confinement.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'moving on' from 'making fun' of Bill Gates for shorting Tesla after leaked text conversation reveals spat between the tech moguls

    Musk clarified the statement after posting a vague tweet on Sunday that led many users to ask if he was halting his efforts to buy out Twitter.

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.

  • U.S. authorizes wind-down of activities with sanctioned GAZ Group

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday issued two general licenses for Russia's GAZ Group , allowing the wind-down of certain transactions involving the U.S.-sanctioned van maker as Washington prepares to end the authorizations over Russia's war in Ukraine. The licenses, which come as previous ones for the van maker were set to expire this week, authorize the wind down of transactions with GAZ Group and the wind-down of certain transactions necessary to divest or transfer debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group through May 24.

  • Miley Cyrus Announces Deluxe Version of ‘Attention: Miley Live’

    The new version will contain six bonus tracks from the pop star's headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil.

  • Russia: Record Current Account Surplus Disguises Longer-term Impact of Economic Sanctions

    Russia recorded its highest current account surplus of the post-Soviet era due to the surge in energy prices. Far from pointing to the economy’s resilience, the data hide longer-term risks.

  • Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons

    A new Russian intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying several hypersonic weapons, a senior Russian military officer said Sunday. Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev, the commander of the Russian military's Strategic Missile Forces, said in televised remarks that the new Sarmat ICBM is designed to carry several Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Sarmat was test-fired for the first time Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads have successfully reached mock targets on the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

  • Millions of COVID-19 shots set to go to waste, as vaccine rollout slows

    While top U.S. health officials are urging some Americans to get yet another coronavirus booster shot, local health departments across the country are grappling with a growing dilemma -- how to address a declining demand for vaccines, while minimizing the waste of unused millions of doses currently in state stockpiles and at risk of expiring. Since the emergency use authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. last winter, federal data shows that states received a staggering 720 million doses, and more than 570 million of those shots have been administered. ABC News contacted officials from health departments in all 50 states, and in analyzing state provided data, found that tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses have either gone to waste, remain unused, or will expire in the coming weeks and months.

  • Germany pledges quick decision on first heavy arms delivery to Ukraine

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will decide soon on whether to approve the delivery of 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Monday, in what would be the first German heavy weapons shipment to Ukraine. German defence company Rheinmetall has requested approval to export the vehicles to Ukraine, a defence source told Reuters on Monday, aiming to restore them over the coming months before shipping them. Rheinmetall has also requested approval to export 88 old Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing documents.

  • Bad Bunny to Star as El Muerto, Marvel’s First Latino Live-Action Lead

    Bad Bunny's upcoming (and historic) Marvel debut was revealed out of Sony's Las Vegas CinemaCon presentation.

  • 28-year-old man dies of overdose because law made friends afraid to call 911|Opinion

    An Ohio law is keeping bystanders from calling for help when friends overdose on drugs, Amy Bush Stevens says

  • The AP Interview: Kyiv wants UN to seek Mariupol evacuation

    Ukraine’s foreign minister on Monday urged the U.N. chief to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol, calling it something the world body is capable of achieving. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview he was concerned that by visiting Moscow on Tuesday before traveling to Kyiv, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could be vulnerable to falling into a Kremlin “trap” in the war.

  • A makeup brand is disputing a claim by Amber Heard's lawyer that Heard used its concealers to cover bruises from domestic violence

    In a viral TikTok video, Milani said its All-In-One Correcting Kit was released in 2017, a year after Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp.

  • Complaint filed in Florida to ban Bible for being too ‘woke’

    Activist argues the Bible covers topics such as slavery, abuse and racism, qualifying it to be banned

  • He Fuels the Right's Cultural Fires (and Spreads Them to Florida)

    GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Christopher Rufo appears on Fox News so often that he converted a room in his Pacific Northwest house to a television studio, complete with professional lighting, an uplink to Fox in New York and an “On Air” light in the hall so his wife and two children don’t barge in during broadcasts. “I’ll do ‘Tucker’ and then pop out and have dinner,” Rufo said recently at his home in Gig Harbor, Washington, thousands of miles from the nation’s media and political capitals. Rufo is the c

  • Human Rights Watch chief to step down after nearly three decades

    Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth said on Tuesday he would step down at the end of August after running the global rights watchdog for nearly three decades. Human Rights Watch said it will conduct an open search for a successor and that Roth's deputy, Tirana Hassan, will serve as interim executive director of the organization, which works to document and curtail serious rights abuses around the world. "I had the great privilege to spend nearly 30 years building an organization that has become a leading force in defending the rights of people around the world," said Roth, who joined as deputy director in 1987.

  • No significance to UN chief’s stop in Russia first, spokesman says

    A United Nations (UN) spokesperson said on Monday that there is no significance in U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres visiting Russia before Ukraine as the conflict between the two countries rages on. U.N. Deputy-Spokesman Farhan Haq confirmed to The Hill on Monday that Guterres plans to visit both countries during his official trip. “Yes, he is…

  • SBU reveals Russian invaders chatting about ‘hell’ in Chornobaivka

    The SBU security service of Ukraine on April 24 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his friend, in which he complains that Ukrainian defenders have staged a "real hell" for the Russians.

  • Michael Cohen Explodes After Trump's Latest Boast About His Intelligence

    Trump again bragged of passing an intelligence test. It was actually a test to detect cognitive impairment.