Israeli PM aims to push Biden away from Iran nuclear deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is aiming to dissuade President Joe Biden from returning to the Iran nuclear deal when the two leaders meet at the White House Friday.

The meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed for one day as Biden focused his attention on dealing with the aftermath of a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport that killed at least 13 U.S. troops.

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I share our deep sadness over the loss of American lives in Kabul,” Bennett said in a statement posted on social media. “Israel stands with the United States in these difficult times, just as America has always stood with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United States.”

Before arriving in Washington, Bennett made clear that he would push against the Iran deal, arguing Tehran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment, and sanctions relief would give Iran more resources to back Israel’s enemies in the region.

The Israeli leader met separately Wednesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss Iran and other issues. The visit is his first to the U.S. as prime minister.

Bennett told his Cabinet before the trip that he would tell the American president “that now is the time to halt the Iranians, to stop this thing” and not to reenter “a nuclear deal that has already expired and is not relevant, even to those who thought it was once relevant.”

Biden has made clear his desire to find a path to salvage the 2015 landmark pact cultivated by Barack Obama’s administration but scuttled in 2018 by Donald Trump’s. But U.S. indirect talks with Iran have stalled and Washington continues to maintain crippling sanctions on the country as regional hostilities simmer.

Trump’s decision to withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal led Tehran to abandon over time every limitation the accord imposed on its nuclear enrichment. The country now enriches a small amount of uranium up to 63%, a short step from weapons-grade levels, compared with 3.67% under the deal. It also spins far more advanced centrifuges and more of them than were allowed under the accord, worrying nuclear nonproliferation experts even though Tehran insists its program is peaceful.

Bennett's Washington visit comes weeks after Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as Iran’s new president.

Raisi, 60, a conservative cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has suggested he'll engage with the U.S. But he also has struck a hard-line stance, ruling out negotiations aimed at limiting Iranian missile development and support for regional militias — something the Biden administration wants to address in a new accord.

Administration officials acknowledged that Iran’s potential “breakout” — the time needed to amass enough fissile material for a single nuclear weapon — is now down to a matter of months or less.

But a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the scheduled talks, said the administration sees the maximum pressure campaign employed by the Trump administration as having emboldened Iran to push ahead with its nuclear program.

Bennett is also looking to turn the page from his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu had a close relationship with Trump after frequently clashing with Obama. Biden, who has met with every Israeli prime minister since Golda Meir, had his own tensions with Netanyahu over the years.

During his latest White House campaign, Biden called Netanyahu “counterproductive” and an “extreme right” leader.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bernie Sanders sets out to sell big government in red states

    Bernie Sanders has long argued, but not proved, that his big government populism can win over voters in the largely white, rural communities that flocked to Republican Donald Trump in recent elections. Now as the chief Senate shepherd of a $3.5 trillion budget proposal, Sanders believes he has another chance to test the theory. The Vermont senator is embarking on two-stop swing through Trump country this weekend, promoting a budget plan packed with progressive initiatives and financed by higher taxes on top earners.

  • WNY veterans react to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

    "It has been extremely difficult to watch the devastating loss of American lives in Kabul. My heart breaks for their families and loved ones. This terrorist attack is a painful reminder that extremists are intent on killing Americans​."

  • U.S. has options if Iran talks fail, officials say ahead of Israeli PM's visit

    If diplomacy fails, the U.S. will consider using other means to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, senior Biden administration officials said in a briefing ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's visit to the White House.Why it matters: Iran is the main agenda item for Bennett's visit, and he is expected to push for a "Plan B" now that nuclear talks have stalled. The U.S. officials didn't say what exactly the administration would consider but are clearly trying to reassure t

  • With Merkel going, candidates fail to inspire German voters

    Like Gillitzer, a large chunk of the German electorate remains undecided going into a parliamentary election that will determine who succeeds Angela Merkel as chancellor after her 16 years in office. Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats are neck-and-neck in the polls, closely followed by the environmentalist Greens, who are making their first bid for the chancellery. “This is the first time that an incumbent chancellor hasn’t run again in a German election, so we have a completely new table of candidates,” Gregor Zons, a political scientist at the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, said.

  • More than 210 killed in violence in western Ethiopia

    More than 210 people were killed over several days of ethnic violence in Ethiopia's tense Oromia region last week, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said Thursday.

  • Asian markets mixed ahead of possible Fed guidance

    Asian stock markets were mixed Friday as investors awaited more guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve's easing plans.

  • N. Korean parliament to meet in Sept. over strained economy

    North Korea will convene its rubber-stamp parliament next month to discuss efforts to salvage an economy strained by pandemic border closures after decades of mismanagement and U.S.-led sanctions. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday the Supreme People’s Assembly will meet on Sept. 28 in Pyongyang to discuss economic development, youth education, government organizational matters and other issues. Talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled since the collapse of a summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019, when the Americans rejected the North’s demand for a major easing of economic sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

  • Germany's Merkel calls off Israel trip due to Afghan crisis

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called off a planned weekend visit to Israel because of the situation in Afghanistan, the German government said Thursday. Merkel was due to travel to Israel on Saturday for her first trip to the country since Naftali Bennett succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister. It was called off in consultation with Bennett “because of current developments in Afghanistan,” Merkel's office said in a statement.

  • Nigeria: Gunmen free kidnapped schoolchildren

    The students from an Islamic school in Tegina were abducted by gunmen last May.

  • Afghanistan: US to complete evacuations despite attack, says Biden

    Joe Biden says the Kabul airlift will go on, after bombings which killed 90, including 13 US troops.

  • Fact check: Image does not show Ronald Reagan meeting with the Taliban at the White House

    A viral photo shows Ronald Reagan meeting with Afghan fighters in 1983, a decade before the Taliban emerged.

  • Israel Aerospace, Etihad to open aircraft conversion site in Abu Dhabi

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Etihad Engineering to establish a facility in Abu Dhabi that will convert Boeing 777-300ER passenger planes into cargo aircraft. The new facility, which will operate as the company's maintenance centre in Abu Dhabi, aims to meet the growing demand for large cargo jets. "Not only do we see the demand, but we view it as a greener, more profitable, highly innovative solution for our airline customers, and an excellent way to drive value for our business," Tony Douglas, chief executive of Etihad Aviation Group, said in a statement.

  • America Took the Bait After an Attack 20 Years Ago. Not This Time.

    Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via GettyIn the wake of the horrific bombings that claimed dozens of lives including 12 U.S. service members, we as a nation and our leaders are confronted with a very difficult challenge.We must find a way to acknowledge our horror and the courage and sacrifice of those who have fallen without letting the perpetrators of the crime seize hold of our emotions and force us to compound the damage they have done with bad decisions that ultimately damage us furt

  • COVID-19 surge pummels Hawaii and its native population

    Kuulei Perreira-Keawekane could barely breathe when she went to a Hawaii emergency room. Like many Native Hawaiians, she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Perreira-Keawekane's situation highlights the COVID-19 crisis that is gripping Hawaii as hospitals are overflowing with a record number of patients, vaccinations are stagnating and Hawaiians are experiencing a disproportionate share of the suffering.

  • Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

    President Joe Biden is vowing to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. Speaking with emotion from the White House, Biden said the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate was to blame for the Thursday attacks that killed the Americans and many more Afghan civilians.

  • GOP Hawks Rage: We Want Our Forever War Back

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyRepublican lawmakers, former officials in Donald Trump’s administration, and conservative commentators are reacting to Thursday’s horrific Kabul attack by not only condemning the Biden administration—they’re also calling for a re-invasion of Afghanistan.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), long an Afghanistan war hawk who recently called on Biden to be “impeached” for the withdrawal, demanded on Twitter that the administration “reestablish our presence

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Viewers Furious About Sen. Ben Sasse Appearance: ‘The Hypocrisy Is Mind-Blowing’ (Video)

    Sen. Ben Sasse took part in a lengthy interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, but it didn’t sit well with viewers. “Ben Sasse on Morning Joe,” complained one about the Nebraska Republican’s appearance on a show that has consistently taken swipes at top Republican elected officials. “I just can’t with this s—. The hypocrisy is mind blowing.” The criticism of Sasse’s appearance came not from the political elite and blue checks of Twitter, but from average MSNBC viewers, who shot off tweets

  • GOP Rep. Jim Banks: Republicans Have A 'Duty' To Punish Members Investigating Jan. 6 Riot

    If Republicans take back the majority in the House, Banks said there should be consequences for the lawmakers on the special committee.

  • U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'

    U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'

  • McGeachin must release Idaho indoctrination task force records to public, judge rules

    The judge wrote that Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin “would stop at nothing, no matter how misguided, to shield public records from the public.”