Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to 'fight to the end' amid calls for cease-fire in Gaza

Smoke rises above Rafah in southern Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue fighting in Gaza on Sunday amid calls for a cease-fire after three Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli military will "fight to the end" as a testament to soldiers killed in fighting, Netanyahu said during a government meeting in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

"We will achieve all of our aims: eliminating Hamas, freeing all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will not again become a center for terrorism," Netanyahu said.

Strikes continued in Gaza on Sunday, with rocket warning alerts sounding in Sufa and Nir Yitzhak and the northern border town of Margaliot. Bombardments were reported in Jabalia camp, Deir al-Balah and Bani Suhaila.

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it had gained control of parts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin began a trip to Israel, Qatar and Bahrain. He will meet with Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and is expected to discuss measures to mitigate civilian harm.

Lloyd said in a post on X that he would "underscore U.S. commitments to strengthening regional security and stability, and working with partners and allies to advance defense capabilities."

Thousands of protesters demonstrated in Tel Aviv after three Israeli hostages -- Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz of Kibbutz Kfar Aza and Samer Al-Talalka of Kibbutz Nir Amwere -- were accidentally shot by Israeli forces.

Britain and Germany called for negotiations for a sustainable cease-fire in a joint article in the Sunday Times.

"Too many civilians have been killed," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote.

France took a stronger stance, with Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna calling for an "immediate and durable truce."

