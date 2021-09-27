Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSEF FEDERMAN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran, accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action.

In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security.

“Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” he said. “Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning.”

After four inconclusive elections in two years, Bennett succeeded the longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in June by forming a diverse coalition of small and midsize parties spanning the Israeli political spectrum.

Where Netanyahu was famous for his showmanship, combativeness and use of visual props in his addresses to the U.N., Bennett — a former high-tech executive — took a more traditional approach. His voice was measured as he sought to portray his country as a “lighthouse in a stormy sea” of the volatile Mideast.

But the content of his message was largely similar to that of Netanyahu as he focused heavily on archenemy Iran.

“Iran’s great goal is crystal clear to anybody who cares to open their eyes: Iran seeks to dominate the region — and seeks to do so under a nuclear umbrella," Bennett said.

He called Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, the “butcher of Tehran” for his past role in suppressing political dissent and accused Iran of arming, funding and training Israel’s enemies across the region. He said Iranian meddling had brought disaster to countries like Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

“Every place Iran touches fails,” he said, claiming that Iranian activities threatened the entire world. He pointed to Iran’s development of attack drones, which have been blamed for a string of attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Israel believes that Iran aims to develop nuclear weapons — a charge Iran denies — and says the international nuclear accord reached with Iran in 2015 did not include enough safeguards to keep Iran from reaching a weapons capability.

Israel welcomed then-President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord in 2018 and has made clear that it opposes the Biden administration’s willingness to return to the agreement. Israel says the agreement needs major modifications before it can be reinstated.

Bennett said that some in the international community have concluded that a nuclear-capable Iran is an “inevitable reality.”

“Israel doesn’t have that privilege,” he said, signaling that Israel is ready to act alone if necessary. “We will not tire. We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

The United Nations has made the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a high priority over the decades, drawing accusations from Israel that the world body is unfairly biased.

Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians is frequently criticized in U.N. bodies, including the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council. In 2012, over Israeli objections, the Palestinians were granted nonmember observer status at the U.N., allowing them to join a number of international bodies. These include the International Criminal Court, which is now investigating possible Israeli war crimes.

In an unusually harsh speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday gave Israel one year to end its occupation of territories the Palestinians want for a future state. He threatened to withdraw recognition of Israel — a cornerstone of three decades of failed peace efforts — if it failed to do so.

Bennett, a religious hard-liner who opposes Palestinian statehood, stopped short of criticizing the United Nations and did not mention Abbas or the Palestinians even once in his 25-minute address. As prime minister, he has rejected calls for peace talks with the Palestinians, though he hopes to promote better economic relations to reduce friction.

In a subtle message to his detractors, he said Israel was prepared to work with the international community and share its technological expertise to address other issues, including the coronavirus pandemic.

“For way too long, Israel was defined by wars with our neighbors,” he said. “But this is not what Israel is about. This is not what the people of Israel are about.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank gunbattles

    Israeli troops conducted a series of arrest raids against suspected Hamas militants across the occupied West Bank early Sunday, sparking a pair of gun battles in which five Palestinians were killed and two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded. It was the deadliest violence between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank in several weeks. The region has seen an increase in fighting in recent months, with tensions fueled by Israeli settlement construction, heightened militant activity in the northern West Bank and the aftermath of a bloody war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip last May.

  • Israel's Bennett meets UAE, Bahrain ministers ahead of UN address

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met senior ministers from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in New York on Sunday, his office said, ahead of an address to the United Nations in which he is expected to urge action against Iran's nuclear programme. Israel has trumpeted its new diplomatic relations with the UAE and Bahrain, brokered by Washington last year, as having helped create a regional bulwark against their shared foe, Iran.

  • Angela Merkel's departure could bring influx of private investment to Germany

    Angela Merkel's departure from German government may result in a massive influx of private investment. Driving the news: The center-left Social Democratic Party, led by chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, clinched a narrow victory in Germany's federal elections. It now will seek to form a coalition government by year-end with the Greens and the Free Democrats.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEveryone in that potential coalition agr

  • Bridgerton 's Nicola Coughlan Warns Fans to 'Prepare Thyself' for Season 2 — See the First Look!

    Jonathan Bailey appears alongside newcomer Simone Ashley in a new first look at Bridgerton's second season

  • Bank stocks are cheap — here are the 20 best players in the industry

    Bank stocks have soared during 2021, but are still trading lower than usual to the market as a whole.

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • Sikorsky celebrates the delivery of its first Connecticut-made high-tech heavy lift helicopter to the US Marines

    Sikorsky Aircraft gave a send-off Friday to its first Connecticut-built CH-53K heavy lift helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony suitable for the massive high-tech aircraft. Nearly 100 executives and employees of the Lockheed Martin Corp. helicopter manufacturer and others celebrated in an aircraft hangar at Sikorsky’s Stratford headquarters, with the helicopter — 99 feet long and ...

  • John Oliver Paints A Picture Of Life If Trump Was Still President

    "I know things are bleak right now, but ... this is technically the better timeline."

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said Tucker Carlson is correct about white nationalist 'replacement' conspiracy theory and called ADL racist

    Carlson said the theory, promoted by violent extremists, is "the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries."

  • Many Republicans are rallying around Trump's false claim that infrastructure deal is 'fake'

    As the House of Representatives prepares to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal this week, House Republicans rallying against it says it's not about infrastructure at all. But the numbers don't add up.

  • Border landowner’s 20,000-acre hunting grounds become human smugglers' paradise

    DEL RIO, Texas — Page Day is a professional outfitter who makes a living by hosting hunters on guided expeditions for deer and exotic animals on his family’s 20,000 acres of land just miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in south-central Texas.

  • Biden downplays importance to US if Haiti were to 'quietly sink' into the sea in resurfaced interview

    A 1994 interview in which President Joe Biden discounted the import to U.S. policy if Haiti were to "quietly sink" into the water is resurfacing as the administration grapples with the fallout of thousands of Haitian migrants flooding the southern border.

  • The return of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has become a nationalist moment for China

    State media used her return as proof that the fate of Chinese citizens is closely intertwined with that of the Communist Party.

  • An NC neighborhood’s vote over its racist namesake can’t end there

    While residents discuss the neighborhood’s future, maybe they should examine more of its past. | Opinion

  • U.S. Move to End Huawei Saga Helps China Ties - at a Cost

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. met one of China’s key demands to improve relations with the release of a top Huawei Technologies Co. executive, paving the way for better ties at the cost of appearing to reward Beijing for what critics have called “hostage diplomacy.” Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes R

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta Blasts Trump for Georgia Rally and His ‘Random Lie Generator’

    The host called former president an "exiled Twitter junkie" telling lies

  • Republican Maricopa County supervisors call on Kelli Ward to resign from GOP leadership

    Republicans on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are calling for Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward, who is closely aligned with former President Donald Trump, to resign following the release of the state Senate's election audit report.

  • The Marines Reluctantly Let a Sikh Officer Wear a Turban. He Says It's Not Enough.

    Almost every morning for five years, 1st Lt. Sukhbir Toor has pulled on the uniform of the U.S. Marine Corps. On Thursday, he also got to put on the turban of a faithful Sikh. It was a first for the Marine Corps, which almost never allows deviations from its hallowed image, and it was a long-awaited chance for the officer to combine two of the things he holds most dear. “I finally don’t have to pick which life I want to commit to, my faith or my country,” Toor, 26, said in an interview. “I can b

  • Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this winter after migrants were left stranded and freezing on the Belarusian-Polish border. Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation but has long sought closer integration with Western militaries in the hope of one day joining the alliance, a move opposed by Belarus' main ally, Russia.