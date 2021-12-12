PM to make first official visit by Israeli premier to UAE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIA GOLDENBERG
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he would travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the first visit by an Israeli premier, as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran.

Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a hard line against negotiators meeting in Vienna, at once demanding sanctions relief while accelerating its nuclear program. In recent weeks, Israel has fanned out its top diplomat and its defense and spy chiefs to meet allies in Europe, the U.S. and the Mideast to push for a firmer approach to Iran.

Bennett’s one-day trip to Abu Dhabi, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, is a milestone for both Israel and its new leader. Israel and the UAE last year signed a normalization deal brokered by the Trump administration under the so-called Abraham Accords, which saw similar agreements penned with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. Israel and the UAE have long shared common anxiety over Iran’s nuclear program. The deal to establish ties between the countries only increased tensions with the Islamic Republic.

Bennett’s office said he will be discussing “economic and regional issues that will contribute to prosperity, welfare and strengthening stability between the countries" during his meeting with bin Zayed.

Bennett’s trip comes on the heels of a visit by the UAE’s national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Tehran, where he met with Iran’s new hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi in a bid to ease tensions. It was a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed Iran as its main regional threat. Several other regional political visits, by Syria’s foreign minister and the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Turkey, have also taken place recently, all with an eye on the negotiations.

Israel, which is not a party to the talks in Vienna, has turned to its allies to work together and lobby negotiators seeking to rein in Iran’s nuclear program. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid recently visited Europe and Egypt and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Mossad chief David Barnea flew to the U.S. to discuss the talks with leaders there.

Earlier this year Lapid visited the UAE and inaugurated Israel's embassy there, a trip seen as further cementing bilateral ties.

Israel sees the UAE as a crucial part of that outreach. Under Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince and long the de facto ruler of the Emirates, the UAE has embarked on a rapid expansion of its military forces to counter what they see as the threat posed by Iran. The Emirates also hosts U.S. and French forces and its Jebel Ali port is the U.S. Navy’s busiest port of call outside of America.

The Vienna negotiations are working to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six world powers. That agreement, launched by President Barack Obama, granted Iran relief from stifling sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

But three years later, President Donald Trump, with strong encouragement from then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, withdrew from the deal, causing it to unravel. Since then, the U.S. has reimposed sanctions and Iran has stepped up its nuclear activities -- amassing a stockpile of highly enriched uranium that goes well beyond the bounds of the accord. Prominent voices in Israel, including a former defense minister and former intelligence head, are now indicating the U.S. withdrawal, especially without a contingency plan for Iran’s continuously developing nuclear plan, was mishandled.

Talks resumed earlier this month in Vienna after a five-month hiatus that came following Raisi’s election. But negotiators ended the round disappointed, claiming Iran had backtracked on progress made in previous rounds and had dug in with new demands on sanctions relief. Iran also isn’t slowing down advances in its atomic program, further raising the stakes in talks. In the midst of the negotiations, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran had begun enriching uranium up to 20% purity at its underground facility at Fordo – a site where enrichment is not permitted under the deal.

Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy and it strongly opposed the 2015 deal. It says it wants an improved deal that places tighter restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program and addresses Iran’s long-range missile program and its support for hostile proxies along Israel’s borders. Israel also says that the negotiations must be accompanied by a “credible” military threat to ensure that Iran does not delay indefinitely.

Iran says its nuclear program is meant for peaceful purposes.

If successful, Bennett’s visit to the UAE could give him a boost at home at a time when he is under fire for a recent trip by his family abroad amid COVID travel restrictions and when the legitimacy of his leadership is still being questioned by opposition lawmakers and the voters who support them.

Bennett, who leads a small nationalist party in parliament, rose to the prime minister post following a deal concocted by a panoply of political factions working to oust Netanyahu, a long-serving leader who portrayed himself as the ultimate statesman and defender of Israel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Czech president rejects new PM's foreign minister nominee

    Czech President Milos Zeman said on Friday he had rejected the nomination of a foreign minister in the incoming cabinet over the candidate's reservations toward Israel and toward cooperation with other members in a central European alliance. Zeman said in a statement he was ready to appoint the rest of the cabinet but the rejection sets the stage for a legal battle with the new prime minister, Petr Fiala, leader of the centre-right Civic Democrats. Fiala has backed the foreign minister nominee, Jan Lipavsky, from the liberal Pirate Party, which is part of Fiala's coalition that won an election in October.

  • U.S. wins appeal to extradite Julian Assange

    England's High Court on Friday overturned a British judge's decision to block the extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S., dealing a major blow to the WikiLeaks founder in his decade-long fight to avoid prosecution by the U.S. government.Why it matters: Assange, who was arrested in Ecuador's embassy in London in 2019 after its government revoked his asylum, is wanted in the U.S. on charges of violating the Espionage Act and hacking government computers.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • HAROLD HALPERN: Israel’s fear, and response, if Iran develops nuclear capability

    Israel’s preference is the U.S end negotiations, impose maximum economic sanctions and develop a credible military plan with Israel to deter Iran.

  • Migrants hold ​Mexico President responsible for crash

    Migrants travelling in a caravan in southern Mexico have blamed the Mexican president for the death of 55 people killed in a truck accident on Thursday (December 9).At least 160 people were crammed into the truck when it overturned in the southern state of Chiapas.Every month, thousands of migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border.But many complain of mistreatment in Mexico.Leslie Mejia from Guatemala says she blames the Mexican Migration Institute and the President for what has happened."I don't know why the President doesn't react while seeing what happens. Maybe it is because he never fought for a dream. He never fought the way we are fighting now. The only thing we want is that he helps us and not put more obstacles in our way. We are already tired after one and a half months of walking, and he still doesn't let us continue our way."Responding to the accident, officials from Guatemala and Mexico pledged on Friday (December 10) to tackle international people-smuggling networks, which they blamed for the accident.The Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said a regional "action group”, backed by Central American nations and the U.S., had been set up.It will "investigate, identify, learn, and bring to justice” those responsible for the recent crash.There have also been calls by officials for Guatemala, Mexico and the United States to align and standardize their migration policies to prevent future tragedies and improve dangerous conditions.Thursday’s incident is one of the worst fatal accidents involving migrants trying reach the United States.

  • UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia's 'malign behavior'

    Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations met Saturday in Liverpool for talks dominated by Russia's buildup of troops near Ukraine's border and what host country Britain called Moscow's “malign behavior” around the world. The U.K. called for “a show of unity against global aggressors” as it welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 foreign ministers amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis and tensions with China and Iran.

  • Stay French, or not? New Caledonia holds independence vote

    Voters in the South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia are set to decide Sunday whether to break away from France, a referendum that is important for French geopolitical ambitions and is being closely watched amid growing Chinese influence in the region. The process is aimed at settling tensions between native Kanaks seeking independence and those who want the territory to remain part of France. The accord provided for the “progressive, accompanied and irreversible transfer of powers from the French state to New Caledonia,” except in the areas of defense, public security, justice, foreign affairs and currency. In the first such referendum in 2018, 43.6% of voters supported independence, and 46.7% favored it in a second vote held in 2020.

  • New Caledonia votes on whether to stay part of France

    Voters in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia cast ballots Sunday on whether to break away from France, but pro-independence forces urged a boycott because of the pandemic and what they called unfair actions by the state. Lines snaked out of some polling stations anyway, as winds whipped palm trees lining the streets of the regional capital Noumea. New Caledonia, colonized by Napoleon's nephew in the 19th century, is a vast archipelago of about 270,000 people east of Australia that is 10 time zones ahead of Paris. “Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?” This was the question put to people in the archipelago's 307 voting stations.

  • Russia and China trying to erode our liberties, Liz Truss to warn G7

    Liz Truss will accuse Russia and China of seeking to "undermine liberty" at a G7 meeting on Saturday.

  • China Evergrande defaults on debt

    The fate of one of China's largest real estate developers is in limbo after a major credit rating firm says Evergrande defaulted on major bond debts. CBS News contributor and the founder of Strategy Risks Isaac Stone Fish, break downs Evergrande's situation and explains how the company got there.

  • Iran's draft fiscal budget targets 8% growth - president

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi presented a draft fiscal budget on Sunday that targets an 8% economic growth in the next Iranian year which starts on March 21. “The growth projects include 4.5% in investment growth and 3.5% in productivity growth,” Raisi told parliament in a speech carried live on state television. The draft budget for the new Iranian year that starts on March 21 is based on 1.2 million barrels per day in oil exports, the official IRNA news agency said. The selling price of Iranian oil has been projected at $60 in the draft budget, it added.

  • Kentucky tornadoes: Desperate search for survivors as death toll rises

    At least 83 people are dead, many more are missing and entire towns have been destroyed.

  • Hilton Head council OKs revised arts plan after ‘polarizing’ debate over diversity training

    The previous version of the plan said the town’s Office of Cultural Affairs would offer annual equity, diversity and inclusion training to Hilton Head arts and cultural leaders. The revised plan does not include that section.

  • Exclusive-Envoy says China will forego many 'developing country' benefits at WTO

    China's ambassador to the World Trade Organization said on Friday that Beijing would remain a "developing" country at the global trade body but would forego many of the benefits, signalling an important shift to trading partners. China, which has the world's second largest economy, is this week celebrating 20 years since joining the Geneva-based trade watchdog, during which it has seen outstanding economic growth thanks largely to its participation in global trade. As China has grown richer, trading partners - most notably former U.S. President Donald Trump - have criticised its developing country status, calling it unfair that China gets preferential treatment intended for poorer countries.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell believes Epstein was murdered in prison, brother says

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother believes that she is being scapegoated because Epstein is no longer alive

  • UFC 269 results: Tai Tuivasa swarms Augusto Sakai for brutal knockout, does signature shoey

    Tai Tuivasa picked up a second-round knockout win over Augusto Sakai at Saturday's UFC 269 in Las Vegas.

  • Anxiety high in Guatemala over victims of Mexico truck crash

    Anxiety was high Saturday in Guatemala amid uncertainty about loved ones who might have been on the tractor-trailer that crashed in southern Mexico while jammed with smuggled migrants, killing 55 people and injuring more than 100. Most of those on the truck are believed to have been from Guatemala, according to authorities, who are working to identify the dead from Thursday's disaster in Mexico's Chiapas state. Victor Manuel Mateo Tiniguar, who lives in an Indigenous area of the northern Guatemalan department of Quiché, said Saturday that he is convinced his brother was among the victims. “My brother was in the accident,” Mateo Tiniguar said, adding that he is sure one of the men shown in photographs from the accident scene was his brother, Elias.

  • Hundreds of Black Women In Georgia to Receive Guaranteed Income Through Nonprofit’s Program That Aims to Fight Economic Inequality

    Hundreds of Black women in Georgia soon could be getting roughly $800 a month as part of a new initiative to boost financial stability, mental […]

  • Catholic Diocese Says LGBTQ+ People Are Not Allowed Sacraments

    They can only be baptized, confirmed, or receive communion if they have "repented."

  • Which EU countries are open to US tourists? A breakdown of EU travel restrictions by country

    Various new travel restrictions have been popping up across the European Union, from quarantine and testing requirements to outright travel bans.

  • California governor pushes for gun laws modeled on Texas abortion ban

    The Supreme Court on Friday left in effect the Texas law that enables private citizens to sue anyone who performs or assists a woman in getting an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The Texas law was designed by the state's Republican-controlled legislature to avoid normal means of legal challenge, because rather than making state officials responsible for enforcement, it instead gave private individuals anywhere the right to sue doctors who provide abortion services in Texas and anyone else who "aids or abets" the process.