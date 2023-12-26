Israeli PM names three "prerequisites for peace" in Gaza Strip

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has named "three prerequisites for peace" in an article published in the Wall Street Journal.

Details: Netanyahu says that "Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarised, and Palestinian society must be deradicalised."

As The Times of Israel says, it is noteworthy that the article makes no mention of the numerous hostages still being held by terrorists in Gaza, and Netanyahu did not call their return a mandatory condition.

Quote: "The US, UK, France, Germany, and many other countries support Israel’s intention to demolish the terror group.

To achieve that goal, its military capabilities must be dismantled and its political rule over Gaza must end," Netanyahu writes.

In addition, Israel should have guarantees that Gaza is "never again used as a base to attack" Israel.

"Among other things, this will require establishing a temporary security zone on the perimeter of Gaza and an inspection mechanism on the border between Gaza and Egypt that meets Israel’s security needs and prevents smuggling of weapons into the territory," Netanyahu writes.

In light of reports that the Palestinian Authority (PA) will rule Gaza after the war, he says: "The expectation that the Palestinian Authority will demilitarise Gaza is a pipe dream."

The Palestinian Authority, Netanyahu accuses, "currently funds and glorifies terrorism in Judea and Samaria and educates Palestinian children to seek the destruction of Israel."

He also said that "schools must teach children to cherish life rather than death, and imams must cease to preach for the murder of Jews."

"Palestinian civil society needs to be transformed so that its people support fighting terrorism rather than funding it," Netanyahu writes.

"That will likely require courageous and moral leadership," says Netanyahu, attacking PA President Mahmoud Abbas, who "can’t even bring himself to condemn the 7 October atrocities."

The prime minister points to the "successful deradicalisation" that took place "in Germany and Japan after the Allied victory in World War II" and says that "today, both nations are great allies of the US and promote peace, stability and prosperity in Europe and Asia." He adds that after 9/11, "visionary Arab leaders in the Gulf have led efforts to deradicalise their societies and transform their countries."

"Once Hamas is destroyed, Gaza is demilitarised and Palestinian society begins a deradicalisation process, Gaza can be rebuilt and the prospects of a broader peace in the Middle East will become a reality," Netanyahu concludes.

Background:

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) say Hamas is harbouring terrorist infrastructure in and around civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip, including refugee camps and hospitals.

Despite international criticism from some of Israel's staunchest allies over increasing civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, Israel has not changed course in its military pursuit of Hamas.

The IDF announced on 21 December that it had destroyed a large network of Hamas tunnels hidden under Palestine Square in Gaza City.

