Israeli PM Netanyahu threatens to 'crush' Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens to "crush" Hamas in the wake of the ongoing war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens to "crush" Hamas in the wake of the ongoing war.
Each team’s statement varied in language but dovetailed in sentiment. The statements’ content, as much as their mere existence, should resonate.
The State Department said roughly 20 Americans are still missing following the attack on Saturday.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
A top European Union official is warning Elon Musk about the spread of misinformation on X amid the Israel-Hamas war.
In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.
The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.
You have to be quick!
Stay ahead of the holiday rush: Score big now on favorites from Shark, Apple, KitchenAid, Serta and Lego!
The violence in the area has resulted in scores of false claims.
EU regulatory commissioner Thierry Breton sent a stern letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It addresses misinformation concerns on Facebook, Instagram and Threads.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.
Upgrade your space with major savings on Le Creuset, Lodge, Keurig, Brooklinen, Dyson, Bissell and more.
From a viral French body oil to a 3-in-1 vacuum for 71% off, here's what was in everyone's cart on day one.
Here's a category of deals that might just be your secret weapon against the ever-looming threat of inflation: gift cards for groceries and restaurants.
Here are the best speaker deals we could find for October Prime Day 2023.
Stock up while the price is low.
You'll never bake without it.
Here are the best deals on Apple gadgets, including AirPods, iPads and more, that you can get for Amazon's October Prime day.