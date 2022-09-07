Israeli PM rejects calls to change army rules of engagement

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid attend the cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sept. 4, 2022. Lapid on Wednesday, Sept 7, said no one would “dictate our open-fire policies," appearing to reject U.S. calls for Israel to review its rules of engagement following the shooting death of a prominent journalist. The State Department has said it will press Israel to review its policies after the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
AREEJ HAZBOUN and JOSEPH KRAUSS
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister on Wednesday said no one would “dictate our open-fire policies," appearing to reject U.S. calls for Israel to review its rules of engagement following the shooting death of a prominent journalist.

The State Department has said it will press Israel to review its policies after the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. The U.S. and Israel have separately concluded she was likely shot by an Israeli soldier by mistake during a gun-battle with Palestinians, despite video footage showing there were no militants or clashes in her immediate vicinity at the time.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid, speaking at a naval base, expressed sorrow over her death but appeared to rule out any prosecutions or any changes to Israeli policies.

“I will not allow an IDF soldier that was protecting himself from terrorist fire to be prosecuted just to receive applause from abroad,” he said, referring to the Israeli military.

"No one will dictate our open-fire policies to us when we are fighting for our lives. Our soldiers have the full backing of the government of Israel and the people of Israel,” he said.

Lapid is serving as caretaker prime minister ahead of elections in November and faces an uphill battle against nationalist rivals to keep from losing his post.

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel, speaking to reporters in Washington on Tuesday, said the U.S. would press Israel on the matter and insist on accountability.

“We're going to continue to press our Israeli partners to closely review its policies and practices on rules of engagement and consider additional steps to mitigate the risks of civilian harm, protect journalists, and prevent similar tragedies in the future," he said.

Israel has carried out nightly raids across the occupied West Bank following a string of deadly attacks by Palestinians last spring that killed 19 people.

At least 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, making it the deadliest year in the occupied West Bank since 2016. Most appear to have taken part in clashes that erupted during the raids, but a number of civilians, including Abu Akleh, have also been killed in the violence.

Israel says its soldiers are battling armed groups that target civilians and must make split-second decisions on the battlefield. The military's rules of engagement allow soldiers in the field to open fire when they perceive that their lives are in danger.

Israeli rights groups say soldiers interpret those rules broadly, often use excessive force and are rarely held accountable when they shoot civilians. The Palestinians say the raids are aimed at maintaining Israel's 55-year military rule over territories they want for a future state.

Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian-American reporter, was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. Several independent investigations, including one in May by The Associated Press, concluded she was likely killed by Israeli troops.

Israel still maintains that she could have been struck by Israeli or Palestinian gunfire, but has not provided any evidence showing that Palestinian militants fired in her direction or that any militants were near her when she was shot.

Abu Akleh was with a group of journalists walking down a road after sunrise who were all wearing helmets and protective vests that clearly identified them as media.

Israel said its own investigation found there was a “high probability” she was shot by one of its soldiers in a vehicle with a telescopic lens who misidentified her. The army said the soldier's vision was limited at the time, raising questions about its open-fire rules.

It said no criminal investigation would be launched, meaning that neither the soldier nor commanders will face any punishment.

___

Krauss reported from Ottawa, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel rebuffs U.S. call for West Bank tactics review

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel signalled opposition on Wednesday to U.S. calls to review rules of engagement in the occupied West Bank as it pressed on with a near-daily series of operations against militants in the area in which dozens of Palestinians have been killed. "No one will dictate our rules of engagement to us, when we are the ones fighting for our lives," Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said at a military ceremony in Haifa, echoing earlier remarks by Defence Minister Benny Gantz. The State Department said on Tuesday that Washington will urge Israel to review rules of engagement practices after its military concluded that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely shot unintentionally by an Israeli soldier.

  • New U.S. military testing facility coming to Saudi Arabia

    The plans for the new testing site come as tensions with Iran and other neighboring states are on the rise.

  • US senator rejects Israeli army report on killing of Palestinian American reporter

    Chris Van Hollen calls for independent US inquiry, saying IDF claim Shireen Abu Aqleh died amid gun battle unsupported by evidence

  • From the archives | Ruthless reach for power: Dictator has a long history of violence

    Iraqi president sent tanks into Kuwait City, shattered alliances in the Mideast, sent oil prices soaring and made a mockery of world diplomacy.

  • Israeli army: 'High probability' soldier killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

    It was the closest Israel has come to accepting responsibility for the shooting of Shireen Abu Akleh. But it's unlikely to put the issue to rest.

  • Afghanistan: Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing

    A suicide bomber was shot dead by guards as he approached the embassy gates, officials say.

  • Iraq top court says it can't dissolve parliament amid crisis

    Iraq's top court ruled Wednesday that it does not have the legal right to dissolve parliament, a much anticipated decision that raises the stakes in the country's unprecedented 11-month political crisis. The ruling by the Supreme Federal Court states the court does not have the authority under Iraq's constitution to dissolve the legislature, which was a key demand by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Al-Sadr's bloc won most votes in parliamentary elections last October but he has been unable to form a majority government.

  • Syria's foreign ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime'

    A foreign ministry statement specifically referred to Israeli air raids on Tuesday on Aleppo International Airport which damaged the runway and put the site out of service for the second time in a week. "The recurring Israeli attacks, especially the systematic and deliberate targeting of civilian objects in Syria - the latest of which was the targeting of Aleppo International Airport yesterday - amounts to a crime of aggression and a war crime according to international law," the statment said.

  • Ukraine calls for deployment of UN troops around Russian-occupied nuclear power plant

    Ukraine is calling for United Nation troops to take over a Russian-controlled power plant. U.N. inspectors say the plant has been "severely damaged" due to shelling.

  • Ukraine says grain coming to Somalia, but Russia skeptical

    Ukraine’s president says tons of grain from his country will arrive in the coming weeks in Somalia, where famine approaches and the global crises of food security and climate change put millions at risk. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comment came as Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of sending most of the grain from Ukraine’s reopened ports to Europe instead of poorer and hungrier parts of the world. Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday, Putin accused the West of colonialism and suggested that Russia may talk with Turkey about revising the deal that lifted Russia’s blockade on Ukrainian ports and allowed ships safe passage.

  • Freeway free-for-all: Abilene police arrest man for carrying weapons, throwing items

    Police arrested a man Tuesday for public intoxication on the Winters Freeway.

  • South Korea, Japan discuss goals at Australia’s Pitch Black exercise

    Japan and South Korea have both sent combat aircraft to Australia for the first time to take part in a large multinational air combat exercise.

  • Young Yazidi woman rescued after 8 years as an ISIS prisoner

    Wafaa Ali Abbas was just 9 years old when ISIS militants stormed her village and sold her into nearly a decade of abuse and captivity.

  • China Says US Hacked Aeronautics, Space Research University

    (Bloomberg) -- China accused a US spy agency of hacking a government-funded university with aeronautics and space research programs, in Beijing’s latest effort to hit back at Washington’s complaints of cybersnooping. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts B

  • Russia's Lavrov calls Truss uncompromising, mocks her Macron comment

    Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said Truss' approach would not help Britain on the international stage. Lavrov said Truss tried to "defend Britain's interests without taking into account the positions of others in any way and without any attempt to compromise."

  • Greta Thunberg: Swedish politicians are ignoring climate crisis

    STORY: The war in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis, which has seen power prices soar, are dominating the headlines with just a week to go before the vote while welfare, schools and gang crime also head the list of voter concerns.Thunberg, whose Friday protests outside Sweden's parliament years ago turned into a global youth movement demanding action on climate change, said the issue had been "pretty much non-existent", during the campaign."We have been completely focusing on other things," she told Reuters.Thunberg said politicians and the media had "chosen not to communicate that so many of the crises that we are experiencing now are very closely interlinked"."Therefore, people of course only focus on things that are right ahead of them instead of actually focusing on the larger holistic picture," she said.

  • UN atomic watchdog: Iran increases uranium stockpile further

    The U.N. atomic watchdog said Wednesday it believes Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium that is highly enriched to one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels. The International Atomic Energy Agency also voiced increasing concerns over Tehran's lack of engagement with a probe that has become a sticking point in efforts to revive the Islamic Republic's nuclear deal with world powers. In its confidential quarterly report, the IAEA told member nations that it believes Iran has an estimated 55.6 kilograms (122.6 pounds) of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity, an increase of 12.5 kilograms since May.

  • Kadyrov no longer wants to resign due to signs of "global Satanism observed in Donbas"

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 12:47 Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has said that he changed his mind about going on "indefinite leave" because he has no right to leave his post while Russia is "fighting global Satanism in Donbas.

  • Trump criticizes the FBI for seizing his medical records at Mar-a-Lago, but 'at least they'll see that I'm very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen'

    A federal judge's court order on Monday revealed that the seized materials from Mar-a-Lago included medical documents.

  • Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

    When FBI investigators began to look over the documents they seized from Trump's home, they became "alarmed," a source told The Washington Post.