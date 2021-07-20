Israeli PM slams Ben & Jerry’s ice cream ban, vows to 'act aggressively'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the head of Unilever on Tuesday that Israel will “act aggressively” against Ben & Jerry’s over the subsidiary's decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.

