Israeli PM speaks to Germany's Scholz on Iran nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO: Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, pressing Israel's position that efforts to revive a nuclear deal with Iran should end, a senior Israeli diplomatic official said.

As well as speaking with Scholz, Lapid spoke to Ted Deutch, chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee's Middle East Subcommittee and with the U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nide, the official said.

The head of Israel's National Security Council, Eyal Hulata, is due to travel to the United States next week for more talks.

The conversations came days after the European Union submitted a "final" draft text aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal which former U.S. President Donald Trump walked away from in 2018.

In an emailed statement, the Israeli official said the time had come to walk away from the talks with Iran, adding: "Anything else sends a message of weakness."

"Now is the time to sit and talk about what to do going forward in order to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," the official said.

Israel has repeatedly spoken out against efforts to revive the deal, reserving the right to take military action to prevent Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon or against Iranian-backed militant groups in the region.

Iran, which has long denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon, has warned of a "crushing" response to any Israeli attack.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany's Scholz phones Israeli premier after Abbas Holocaust comment

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Israeli prime minister on Thursday that any attempt to play down or deny the Holocaust was unacceptable, after criticism that he was slow to respond to remarks made by the Palestinian president in Berlin. At a joint news conference with Scholz on Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" in response to a question about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics by Palestinian militants. "Our position is clear: we condemn any attempt to deny or downplay the importance of the Holocaust," Scholz tweeted after a phone call with Yair Lapid.

  • Finnish prime minister denies taking drugs at 'wild' party

    Finland’s prime minister says she did not take any drugs during a “wild” party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong in letting her hair down and partying with friends.

  • Former Trump CFO Pleads Guilty, May Testify Against the Company

    Weisselberg pleaded guilty to all 15 felonies that prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office accused him of and, in exchange, will be sentenced to 5 months in jail and 5 years probation, the New York Times reports

  • Turkey, Israel to re-appoint ambassadors after four-year chill

    JERUSALEM/ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and Israel will re-appoint respective ambassadors more than four years after they were called back, the two countries said on Wednesday, marking another milestone after months of improved relations. The two regional powers had expelled ambassadors in 2018 over the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said on Wednesday the two countries decided to restore full diplomatic ties.

  • Live updates: Mar-a-Lago search warrant hearing, judge to hear Trump's arguments

    Live updates from Palm Beach Post: Media will appear before magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart today on releasing Trump's Mar-a-Lago search affidavit.

  • Estonian minister defends visa ban against Russian tourists

    Estonia’s foreign minister on Thursday defended his country’s decision to bar Russian tourists, saying they are shirking their “moral responsibility” to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime and its “genocidal war” in Ukraine. The small Baltic country, which shares a 300-kilometer (190-mile) border with Russia, stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians months ago, and as of Thursday no longer accepts those previously issued.

  • Iran officials to demand penalty payment should US pull out of Nuclear Deal again: report

    The U.S. and Iran have used the approaching deadline for the agreement of the nuclear deal to push for additional demands, including an end to Iranian assassination efforts.

  • China’s export market a ‘real vulnerability’ for Taiwan: Expert

    Council on Foreign Relations research fellow David Sacks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss trade talks between the U.S. and Taiwan and how the U.S. and China could clash over Taiwan policy.

  • EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement

    The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed Thursday to reach an agreement on longstanding border and mutual recognition issues that have spiked tensions in the Balkans and added to Europe's instability during the war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti held talks in Brussels during a meeting that the EU's top diplomat said took place “in a crisis management mode.” Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, announced after the two leaders met, “Today, there is no agreement.”

  • Affidavit: Pedestrian raped at knifepoint in North Austin

    A man is accused of raping a pedestrian at knifepoint Sunday evening in North Austin in an alley beneath the Interstate 35 overpass at U.S. 290, according to an arrest affidavit. Thomas J. Merritt,…

  • Colombian rebels say they freed 6 soldiers ahead of talks

    A Colombian guerrilla group says it has freed six captive soldiers in a goodwill gesture ahead of planned peace talks with the government of new President Gustavo Petro. Representatives of Petro and the ELN met last week in Cuba to explore the possibility of resuming talks. Following that incident, Colombian authorities issued arrest warrants for ELN leaders in Cuba.

  • ACLU files lawsuit challenging Florida's 'Stop WOKE Act'

    The ACLU, the ACLU of Florida, the Legal Defense Fund and a national law firm filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Florida's "Stop WOKE Act," which restricts

  • Zelenskyy meets with Turkish president, UN chief as fighting rages near power plant: Ukraine live updates

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Updates.

  • David Harbour says his 80-pound 'Stranger Things' weight loss 'felt like a rebirth'

    David Harbour lost 80 pounds for "Stranger Things" season four, to match weight his character Hopper would have lost in a prison camp.

  • Israel raids Palestinian rights groups it labeled terrorists

    Israel raided the offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups it had previously blacklisted as terrorist organizations early Thursday, sealing entrances and declaring them closed. The raids marked a major escalation against the civil society organizations, which Israel has outlawed over claims that they have ties to a militant group, a charge they deny. Israel has provided little evidence to back up its accusations.

  • Germany, Israel condemn Palestinian president's Holocaust remarks

    BERLIN/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced disgust on Wednesday at remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that the German leader said diminished the importance of the Holocaust, while Israel accused Abbas of telling a "monstrous lie". During a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, Abbas accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" in response to a question about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics by Palestinian militants. "For us Germans in particular, any relativisation of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable," Scholz tweeted on Wednesday.

  • Mike Pence tells Republicans to stop attacking the FBI after Mar-a-Lago search

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday castigated Republicans who are attacking the FBI after the agency searched Donald Trump's residence in Florida. The Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, which sources told ABC News is tied to the former president's alleged mishandling of classified documents and other White House records, has Republicans railing against the federal law enforcement agency as well as the Department of Justice. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the number 3 House Republican, said the search was "a complete abuse and overreach of its authority."

  • China Reliance on Taiwan Would Make Trade Retaliation Costly

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s military drills after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan sparked alarm around the region, although its trade retaliation barely made a dent -- mostly because Beijing doesn’t want to hurt itself.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThese S

  • NFL Veteran R.K. Russell Vows To Break More Barriers For LGBTQ People With New Memoir

    HuffPost caught a sneak peek at “The Yards Between Us: A Memoir of Life, Love and Football,” due out in 2023.

  • Drug savings in new law aren’t just for seniors

    The Inflation Reduction Act’s drug-pricing provisions are largely focused on Medicare–but people with employer-sponsored health coverage and others buying drugs in the commercial market also stand to benefit from the reforms, policy experts say. The legislation, passed by House Democrats last week and signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, makes a slew of changes to the federal health program for seniors, including requiring for the first time that the federal government negotiate prices for a limited set of drugs covered by Medicare, requiring pharmaceutical companies to pay rebates to Medicare when drug prices rise faster than inflation, and capping out-of-pocket costs in Medicare’s Part D prescription-drug benefit.