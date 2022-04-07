Israeli police say 3 wounded in shooting in central Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say at least three people were shot and wounded in central Tel Aviv on Thursday.

The shooting occurred on Dizengoff Street, an area with several bars and restaurants that is packed on Thursday night, the first of the Israeli weekend.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. Eli Levy, a police spokesman, told Israel's Channel 13 that three to five people had been wounded in the shooting and that officers were at the scene. He urged people to avoid the area.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

Tensions have been high after a series of attacks by Palestinian assailants killed 11 people just ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began nearly a week ago.

Last year, protests and clashes during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war.