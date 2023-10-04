Israeli police arrest five for hostile gestures at Christians
STORY: Members of the area's small Christian community have said they have faced growing harassment and intimidation from Jewish ultranationalists, particularly since Netanyahu's hard-right government took office late last year.
Wednesday's arrests came as the city prepared for its annual Jerusalem March, an event that usually draws huge crowds, including thousands of Christian pilgrims.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the incident, promising to take "immediate and decisive action".