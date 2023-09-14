Israeli police arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah celebration period

Israeli police have arrived in Uman for the duration of the Rosh Hashanah celebration; they will be on duty with their Ukrainian colleagues.

Quote: "Israeli police arrived in Uman for the duration of the celebration of Rosh Hashanah. Together with the Ukrainian police, they are on duty at the Hasidic pilgrimage sites.

Starting today, the foreign colleagues will be patrolling together with Ukrainian policemen and National Guard soldiers."

Details: A total of 8,726 Hasidic pilgrims have crossed the state border at checkpoints since the beginning of the day. In total, only about 30,000 pilgrims are expected to arrive in Ukraine.

In places of mass gathering of pilgrims, seven posts are on duty 24 hours a day. Foot patrols of the State Emergency Service were involved as well.

A joint unit of the State Emergency Service, a mobile control post of the State Emergency Service, a tactical fire robot, a canine crew and a special radiation and chemical reconnaissance machine with its crew were deployed in Cherkasy Oblast until 19 September.

11,000 Hasidim pilgrims arrived in Uman in Cherkasy Oblast for the Rosh Hashanah holiday as of the morning of 13 September.

Last year, 29,000 Hasidim arrived in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, despite the war in Ukraine.

